Fox News and False Prophets

Hananiah was the son of a prophet. He was well-known in the circles of court and temple. He prophesied of peace, of optimism, of a God who would bless his people materially and spiritually. He was a false prophet.



This much is clear in hindsight because, rather than ending in two years with the return of the stolen temple objects from Babylon as Hananiah prophesied, the destruction of Jerusalem itself happened. But Hananiah’s credentials were impeccable; how could he have gotten it so wrong?

There are two things to know about Old Testament prophets. They almost never represent the status quo. They come from the margins (or, at least, represent them). They aren’t directly associated with the temple, the legitimate source of spiritual authority in Ancient Isreal. The only prophet who is associated with the priests is Ezekiel, who prophesied in exile and separation from the temple and who prophesied of its destruction.

The other thing to know is that they didn’t tell the people comfortable truths. Rather, they discomfited the people at every opportunity. Isaiah prophesied of a glorious day to come, but only after Israel had been scattered and nearly destroyed. Jeremiah told the people that God had rejected the covenant with Israel and walked around wearing a yoke to symbolize their coming captivity. Ezekiel ate bread baked with poop to symbolize the quality of life Israel could expect in exile. These weren’t men inclined to tell you anything but hard truths, meant to make you repent or face the consequences. These things do not make you popular.

What makes you popular? Telling the people what they want to hear. In the case of Hananiah, it was to tell them that the yoke of Nebuchadnezzar would soon be broken. In the case of Korihor, it was to say that the poor deserved to be poor and the rich deserved to be rich. In the case of the Zoramites, it was to say that putting your trust in some man, who will get rid of the bad elements in society, will lead you to a golden future. False prophets make their money by telling us that we are already alright, that it is society or those people over there who are the problem. The comforting falsehoods are the ones that say we were right all along.

This brings us to Fox News. Rather than being a conservative news source, it is a false prophet. Its entire business plan is to tell a particular group of people (white folk) that they are not the problem, over and over and over again. Fox News’s shift over the last year and a half from conservatism to Trumpism demonstrates this. Trump is many things, but a consistent conservative, in the mold of what Fox used to champion, is not one of them. Instead, he is a white supremacist, telling folks that what is needed is to keep white folk in charge of society, determining what is acceptable and what is a capital offense (eg. being not white). And Fox has been doing its level best to follow him down this path, repeating and justifying his lies, spreading his conspiracy theories, arguing that the Democrats have done the same or worse. That isn’t the behavior of a principled conservative news source, but a false prophet, who knows the way the wind is blowing, would definitely behave this way.

Conservatism, if it is even real anymore, is the notion that societal change should be slow and that traditional sources of authority should be valued. Trump has thrown all that out the window and the false prophets at Fox have thrown whatever principles they had out the same in order to stay in the room. Beware the prophet who tells you what you want to hear; if they can’t tell the difference between God and Mammon, how will you?