When Worthiness is Weaponized: The Problem with Ecclesiastical Endorsements

by

Richelle Wilson is a PhD student in Scandinavian studies and comparative literature at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she works as a Swedish language instructor. She is also a talk producer at the community radio station WORT 89.9 FM and a member of Dialogue’s editorial staff.

The universities owned and operated by the LDS Church have recently come under scrutiny for the ways in which the schools’ honor code can compromise Title IX investigations into allegations of sexual assault on campus. In 2016, the Salt Lake Tribune broke the story wide open with a Pulitzer Prize–winning series of articles revealing the punitive measures taken against sexual assault victims at Brigham Young University in Provo. The issue was that students—most of them women—coming forward to report sexual assaults were often probed and then disciplined for additional information pertaining to their assault that could be deemed honor code violations. This might include dress and grooming standards, alcohol or drug use, curfew violations, etc. It was a Church-school version of “What was she wearing?”

Questioning like this makes survivors feel that the attack was somehow their fault. They are revictimized and ultimately punished for reporting what happened to them, which discourages future reporting and leaves BYU students especially vulnerable to continued abuse.

In the latest development, yesterday the Trib reported on a story out of BYU–Idaho. (Note: While the veracity of some aspects of this story are in the midst of being confirmed, the details provided are illustrative of widespread problems regarding ecclesiastical endorsements at Church schools.) Maria (the survivor’s chosen pseudonym) alleges that she was sexually assaulted; her assailant then reported that she had been drinking to their ward bishop. The bishop then informed Maria that her ecclesiastical endorsement was at risk.

In addition to abiding by the honor code, students at Church schools are required to receive an ecclesiastical endorsement from their religious leader each year in order to remain in good standing with the university. The endorsement is essentially a way to ensure compliance with the honor code, including levels of church attendance and activity. In Maria’s case, the issue was not the Honor Code Office or the Title IX Office but the bishop’s office. The man charged with pastoral care, confessions, repentance, and overall spiritual well-being is the same man who has been outsourced the university’s inquisitorial power and harshest disciplinary measures.

The experience of receiving an ecclesiastical endorsement runs the gamut from being an obnoxious formality to something that could seriously rattle your faith or upend your educational pursuits. Imagine not being on good terms with your bishop for one reason or another: a small personality clash with a dash of unrighteous dominion could lead to having your endorsement revoked. Your assigned bishop may not know you well because you travel extensively or attend another ward in your area (which is somewhat discouraged in the church but certainly not a serious offense). Yet, for reasons altogether unrelated to your worthiness, you might find that your bishop reports you as inactive and ineligible for a renewed endorsement.

More seriously, you may wish to disclose something deeply personal to your bishop. You may identify as LGBTQIA+ or be in the midst of a faith crisis. In either case, disclosure runs the risk of outsized consequences to your educational or professional life. The local leadership roulette that is a problem for many Church members is exacerbated when you need an ecclesiastical endorsement for school or work.

Further, imagine if that disclosure is made to the bishop by a fellow ward member or a roommate. Outing one another is considered by some an important duty of being an honor code–keeper. Some see it as an act of love. Whatever they may think, the “outed” student is put at risk of losing their endorsement based on gossip.

Even in cases of garden-variety confession of sin, Church-school students and employees may find themselves hesitant to share with or receive counsel from their bishop. Normally, bishops prompt confessors to make amends or briefly refrain from taking the sacrament. But at Church schools, confessing students may lose their student status, their job, or their housing. [1]

In all of these circumstances, worthiness is being weaponized.

The part of the Trib’s article that stood out most to me was how the assailant was treated by the bishop. Even though the assailant is guilty of sexual assault—as in, he is an accused criminal answerable to the law of the land, to say nothing of the honor code—his bishop was more than happy to get him back on the right track ASAP.

“She said the bishop told her the man she accused was remorseful and was working to get his temple recommend — a bishop’s authorization of worthiness to enter an LDS temple for certain ceremonies — in time to get married in August.”

One month. One month to repent of sexual assault and enter the holiest place known to Mormons to participate in the holiest ordinance known to Mormons. Meanwhile, Maria has been suspended from BYU–I for two semesters—potentially jeopardizing her entire education and future—because she was unwilling to talk to her bishop about the “drinking problem” reported by her assailant. He, too, was ultimately suspended with his endorsement revoked, although the Trib did not report the length of his suspension or if any further discipline was being undertaken by the Church.

This says two things to me. First, in the case of sexual assault, it seems that male worthiness is much easier to reclaim. All a man has to do is be (or act) sufficiently remorseful, and heaven and earth will combine to secure his spot in the kingdom. For these women who report sexual assault, the smallest infraction (being in a boyfriend’s bedroom, having a few drinks one night) can threaten their status, not just at church but at school or work. This is textbook revictimization, and it can alienate survivors from virtually all sources of community support.

Secondly, gender disparities aside, the accused man was ostensibly able to get back on the right track in order to be married in the temple within a month’s time. Yet he was not worthy enough to attend classes. To be clear, the article reports that his engagement has since been broken off, but the bishop’s response suggests that the Church as an institution is quick to let someone who cheats on their fiancé and commits sexual assault re-enter the temple, even while campus remains off-limits.

I attended BYU for both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees and I tended to run in heterodox circles, but thankfully I can’t recall any particularly horrific zinger anecdotes of honor code run-ins or ecclesiastical endorsement abuse. None of my friends were dismissed from school during my time there (though several elected to leave or transfer due to the oppressive culture), nor did I have a candid conversation with anyone who was contacted by the Honor Code Office regarding a serious violation.

What I can attest to is the often small but perceptible ways that the pharisaical cult of worthiness affected all of us. It permeated the air we breathed. Knowing that at any time an angry roommate could retaliate by reporting something to the school or the bishop doesn’t inspire confidence and trust. All of us were at risk in some way or another: keeping cooking wine in the apartment, letting a boy trespass beyond the approved threshold to use the bathroom, hosting a co-ed movie party that goes past midnight. It’s likely that none of these things would cost you your temple recommend, but under the right circumstances they might cost you your degree. Ecclesiastical endorsements, because they often go above-and-beyond the community standards for full church participation or even temple attendance, make education and work especially precarious for Mormons who are at a Church-affiliated institution.

My point here is not to complain about strict curfews and beard cards (absurd as those things are), but to invite us to consider the real costs of the ecclesiastical endorsement. These are tens of thousands of Mormon students who, during the formative years of their adulthood, are learning that their fellow saints and priesthood leaders cannot be entrusted with the details of their spiritual welfare lest they lose their housing, job, or degree. They are being monitored and infantilized in ways virtually unknown to other adults in the Church. This erodes trust in friends and community members, to say nothing of their faith in leaders and the Church as an institution. The current practice of ecclesiastical endorsement stymies personal spiritual growth and robs students of the opportunity to receive meaningful pastoral care in tandem with their education.

[1] In Provo, many leases (including private leases) are contingent upon honor code compliance.

*Photo by Art Lasovsky on Unsplash