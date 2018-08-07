Harm vs. Purity

by

Recently, the SL Tribune broke the story about a BYU-I student who came forward about being sexually assaulted and was suspended from school for two semesters for drinking. She states that she did not confess drinking to her bishop, but that her attacker outed her for drinking, leading to her suspension.

“I knew I was in the wrong, I knew she was in the wrong,” he said. “I only went to the bishop so I could work on what I needed to work on. I didn’t go with any intentions to report her and retaliate. I was hoping she could work on her stuff, too … so she can be helped with drinking and following the Honor Code.” – Sexual assault guy

You didn’t intend to retaliate. Riiiight. You are just so helpful and concerned for the relative stranger you groped when she was incapacitated that you wanted to be sure her bishop could assist her in the repentance process. Thank you, Mr. Helpful. It’s a time-tested practice of sexual assaulters to minimize their offense by creating a false equivalence in questioning the behavior of their victim. We should certainly quit falling for it when it happens.

This points to the loophole that exists in the BYU-I school’s Title IX provision, but on a broader level, it points to an ethical question as it relates to understanding sin.

When you believe that breaking an arbitrary lifestyle rule and committing a terrible act of violence against another human are even relatively similar, first off you’re a terrible person because you should just know they aren’t. – Reddit commenter, TheVeryElect

Tattling is a time honored tradition at the BYUs, and it’s seen as a virtue, as being your brother’s keeper. Rather than treating these spiritual doxxers with a healthy dose of warranted skepticism, they are often thanked and congratulated for their integrity and courage.[1] They may even lighten their own sentence by implicating others.

Seems like he’s saying, “yeah, I assaulted her. But she drank!” That’s as stupid as saying, “yeah, I robbed a bank, but you were speeding!” – Reddit commenter, apawst8

The comparison of these two sins brings up questions about the nature of sin and how you compare the relative severity of different wrong acts. When I was growing up, like most religious children, I was very interested in what qualified as a sin. Since there were sins of omission and commission, could you sin without knowing you were sinning? Could the same act be a sin or not a sin depending entirely on your motivations and reasons for what you did? What about your thoughts being sinful–were thoughts temptations that could lead to sin (actions) or were they themselves sins? What about acts that only harmed you? What about bad things you did that were driven by illness or circumstances or depression? What about victimless crimes, breaking rules that had no impact on others like a Jewish person eating shellfish? Was it a sin strictly because of the context, because as a Jewish person it had a specific meaning that didn’t apply to non-Jewish people like me? What if we had a silly rule like not wearing pink socks on Tuesdays? Would it be a sin to wear pink socks on Tuesday because of what it meant to us if we believed it was a sin? Or was it a sin not to believe it was a sin? Was lack of faith a sin? Was doubt a sin?

Ever the reductionist, I concluded that sin was violating the Golden Rule.

Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. (or even better as they would have you do unto them–Like Joseph Smith, I’m not above rewriting scriptures to make better sense.)

Out of all of these youthful ruminations about sin, I developed the theory that harm was the real issue with sin, and that sins were more severe based on how much harm they did to others (and maybe to oneself–I was iffy on that one) and whether that harm was intentional, negligent or accidental. To use Oaks’ “good, better, best” terminology:

Good: Don’t intentionally harm others.

Better: Avoid accidentally harming others.

Best: Anticipate others’ feelings (that differ from my own) and avoid harming them in the unique ways they are prone to feel harmed.

The Law of Chastity, as it was explained to me growing up, was to avoid touching or being touched on any sexual parts (at minimum–I mean obviously, full sex was out), although people didn’t want to clarify much about what was and wasn’t a sexual part and what constituted a touch. Did backs of hands count? What about dancing too closely? What about side-boob? Was side-boob, which was practically armpit, a sexual part? As teens, we nearly had our Sunday School teacher in tears with our hectoring over these important issues of the day! By contrast, the sexual ethics of Buddhism instruct people to avoid doing harm to another person. This could be emotional harm or physical harm. Given how relationships work, that’s a pretty tall order. People accidentally hurt each other in relationships on a daily basis! Buddhism would teach that we should do all we can to avoid this, including developing empathy and treating others with respect for their choices and autonomy.

BYU Magazine recently included an article called “No More Broken Hearts: What the gospel has to say about sexual assault and consent.” This felt like a very important step to help all students understand respect for others’ choices. When I retweeted a link to the article, some dudebro on Twitter disagreed, implying that the only consent needed is marriage.

No sex until marriage is pretty clear — Brian Skinner (@retsooWmartreB) August 2, 2018

Unfortunately, that’s a pernicious attitude still held by too many in our sexually simplistic church. Marital rape is still rape. Too many of our young men and women have not had very helpful sex education because it mainly consists of people saying “Don’t!” and then changing the subject in awkward embarrassment. Even in General Conference we hear euphemistic terms like “procreative powers” (used whether procreation is involved or not) and the more recent diction horror “non-consensual immorality,” implying that you can commit an immoral act against your will (rather than one person committing both an immoral sexual act and a violent act against you).

As a church we have a very poor track record of caring about female consent which wasn’t required when early church leaders took additional wives.[2] Society at large hasn’t got a great track record of respecting women’s choices and autonomy, but Mormonism, with its focus on prescribed gender roles, is still bringing up the rear. Without consent, we don’t respect the choices others would make. We rob them of their agency. We make them slaves and victims, powerless over what happens to them. We cut off their right to the pursuit of happiness, even if their choices are mistakes or misguided–because nobody makes perfect choices all the time. Taking away consent is the cankered heart of rape, but it certainly doesn’t exclusively manifest itself as rape.

I’ve come to see as an adult that many people don’t view sin the way I do–through the lens of harm. They see sin as something we must avoid to remain unspotted, to remain pure. Many scriptures portray sin this way, too. Sin is something we avoid so that we aren’t tainted by it; even the very appearance of evil must be avoided. Associating with sinful people or being in sinful situations is more problematic for someone who wishes to achieve purity rather than avoiding harm to others.

Obviously, sins don’t have to be visible. Drinking alcohol may be visible; vengeful acts are usually not (unless you key someone’s car). A stake president I had years ago made a big impression on our stake when he called everyone to repentance for hurting the feelings of others who came to church despite not having kicked the habit of smoking. He said he would personally put an ashtray outside of every door to the building until we got the message that everyone is welcome. Invisible sins like judging others, manipulating, coercing, or controlling their choices are also wrong but not as easily identified or called out. People can claim they had good motives when they didn’t. Most people don’t confess to jealousy or spite or retaliation. They instead talk about being concerned for another person. They paint themselves as being good, their actions justified. They can even be very long-suffering about how difficult it is to do the right thing. Poor misunderstood them.

When it comes to sexual sin, whether we think about it in terms of harm or purity can create very different outcomes in behavior. When we focus on purity, we often harm others in our desire to remain (or to believe we remain) pure. For example, imagine a young couple who consensually go too far while making out (according to our bright line boundaries). This is fairly normal human sexual behavior. A person hyper-focused on purity rather than harm might be inclined to blame their partner as the source of temptation, someone who is a bad influence or has bad morals, who has led them into sin. They might break off the relationship or say hurtful things to protect their self-image, ignoring the harm they are doing to the other person. In fact, I often saw this behavior at BYU. The legalistic approach to remaining pure frequently led to blaming others to escape the conclusion that one was only human.

We also talk in our church culture about victims becoming impure, when they were harmed by actions to which they did not consent. Jesus clarified this notion by stating that people were not being able to be defiled by things outside themselves, but rather that they were defiled by what came from within them, their sinful intentions. When we preference purity over harm, we need to remember that pure intentions are more important than avoiding impure things that exist outside of us.

Growing up, here are some examples I came up with to understand why premarital sex was sinful and should be avoided, coming from my “harm” viewpoint:

To avoid having children without the added support of two parents in a committed relationship. (But there’s birth control, and there’s adoption, and there’s even commitment without marriage–to say nothing of marriages that don’t include commitment and supportive parenting.)

To avoid exposure to disease that could be passed on to others. (Of course there are prophylactics and not everyone has an STD).

To be a more positive contributor to society, not just obsessed with sex. (Sex might make you boring I guess; obviously being a prude doesn’t make you fascinating either, but I will say that some of my most promiscuous friends in school were in fact the least interesting–sorry, folks. I’m sure they were having fun, but they weren’t always great conversationalists. Maybe they were compensating.)

Because relationships are fraught enough without sex. A sexual relationship is a big step that requires maturity or people get hurt. Sex can be coercive if one partner is not ready. (But relationships are fraught with or without sex).

I’m not ready to make a case for premarital sex, but the Buddhist idea of avoiding harm really does change the game more than a list of boundaries that once breached require confession. In the Buddhist model, it would be worse to lie or manipulate another person while abstaining from sex than it would be to engage in consensual, considerate premarital sex that didn’t result in an unwanted pregnancy.

I’ve also tried this thought experiment with drinking which is not even a serious or “confession” sin (unlike boundary-breaching sexual sins). Here are the reasons I came up with:

Drunk driving kills people. (But most people drive responsibly).

Alcoholism creates a lot of broken lives and families, and you don’t know if you’re an alcoholic until you start drinking. (But most people are not hidden alcoholics).

Drinking can impair your judgment and lead to other mistakes. (But it can also break down social barriers and create bonding).

Drinking kills brain cells. (Self-harm rather than harm of others, and also less of an issue in smaller doses).

Drinking creates social pressure for others to join who may have problems like those listed above.

All of those reasons are very theoretical. Harm could occur in certain situations but is not a foregone conclusion. Most people drink alcohol without harming others.

If we expected ethical behavior toward others and not just legalistic behavior toward boundaries and rules, bishops could operate more like therapists, helping people understand the impacts of their actions to others, and less like referees calling (and sometimes mis-calling) fouls. I suspect the best bishops already do operate this way but there’s no guarantee. It’s easier to police hemlines than to examine hidden motives. In fact, we often hear heuristic arguments about the legalistic discrepancies, e.g. “that hemline means she’s an attention seeker.” The real remedy is for us to start thinking about these often invisible human motivations and to improve our understanding of ourselves and others.

Tattling is fine when someone is being harmed, like when a crime has been committed, or when it is necessary to prevent further harm. It’s not fine when someone is simply being foolish or breaking a rule that’s not harming others or self. And it’s certainly not OK when it’s just done to misdirect others away from one’s own misdeeds.

For purposes of this discussion, I’d prefer not to dwell on the specifics of the Tribune article’s story but to remain theoretical.

How has your understanding of sin changed from childhood to adulthood?

Do you see sin primarily as seeking personal purity or do you see it in terms of avoiding harm to others? Do your fellow congregants view it the way you do or not?

Do you think tattling is a good or bad thing? Do Mormon bishops tend to handle tattling appropriately in your experience?

How do we improve our understanding of consent in Mormonism without encouraging promiscuity?

Discuss.

[1] Not sure how “courageous” being a narc is generally, but much less so when you are doing it to draw attention away from your own criminal acts by creating a false equivalency or casting blame on your victim.

[2] Anyone who has read D&C 132 knows that, but it was elaborated upon in the Reed Smoot hearing very chillingly:

Senator Pettus: Have there been any past plural marriages without the consent of the first wife?

Mr. [Joseph F.] Smith: I do not know of any, unless it may have been Joseph Smith himself.

Senator Pettus: Is the language that you have read construed to mean that she is bound to consent?

Mr. Smith: The condition is that if she does not consent the Lord will destroy her, but I do not know how He will do it.

Senator Bailey: Is it not true that in the very next verse, if she refuses her consent her husband is exempt from the law which requires her consent?

Mr. Smith: Yes; he is exempt from the law which requires her consent.

Senator Bailey: She is commanded to consent, but if she does not, then he is exempt from the requirement?

Mr. Smith: Then he is at liberty to proceed without her consent, under the law.

Senator Beveridge: In other words, her consent amounts to nothing?

Mr. Smith: It amounts to nothing but her consent.