Can the Ecclesiastical Endorsement Process Be Fixed?

Over the weekend, a Salt Lake Tribune article highlighted an enormous problem at the BYUs: the annual ecclesiastical endorsement process means that bishops can circumvent the amnesty clause that BYU added to its sexual misconduct policy.[fn1]
And why is that bad? Richelle Wilson gave us an excellent explanation of the problems with weaponizing the ecclesiastical endorsement process, and Angela C. explained clearly some of the dangers of a view of sin that leads to disregarding others’ welfare. So is it bad that a bishop can get a student expelled for something the Honor Code Office explicitly wouldn’t? Absolutely; Richelle and Angela have made an airtight moral and ethical case for it. And I would add, as a policy matter, that it is bad, too. BYU has made the explicit decision that encouraging students to report sexual assault is more important than disciplining them for breaking the Honor Code. This “loophole” will chill the reporting that BYU wants (rightly) to encourage.
So what can BYU do about it? The short answer is, I have no idea. But the longer answer is, I have several ideas.
What Is the Purpose of the Annual Ecclesiastical Endorsement?
I have no idea what BYU should do because I have no idea what its goal is in requiring an annual ecclesiastical endorsement.[fn2] BYU’s website provides guidance for how to get an ecclesiastical endorsement [here and here], but it doesn’t explain why.
It is clearly neither necessary nor sufficient for ensuring that BYU students comply with church standards. It’s not necessary—plenty of Mormon students attend non-Mormon schools and manage to follow church standards. (From personal experience, I can tell you that I didn’t know of any Mormons who drank, did drugs, or had extramarital sex when I was at BYU. I also didn’t know of any Mormons who drank, did drugs, or had extramarital sex when I was a law student at Columbia, in spite of our no longer having an ecclesiastical endorsement requirement.) But it’s also not sufficient: some BYU students do stuff they shouldn’t do.
And that’s a huge problem: the BYUs have delegated a lot of power to bishops, including the power to effectively expel students (and fire faculty). These bishops don’t have any responsibility to BYU, though, and BYU doesn’t have any authority over them.
But I’d be shocked if BYU’s administration has articulated precisely why they’ve delegated this kind of power to bishops, other than that it’s always been that way.[fn3]
If BYU wants to keep the benefits of an annual ecclesiastical endorsement, while not discouraging students from reporting sexual assault, it needs to figure out what the benefits of the ecclesiastical endorsement are. Once it has articulated what precisely those benefits are, it can craft a policy that will allow it to provide those benefits (or something close to them) without chilling reporting. (Or maybe it will discover, as it tries to articulate the benefits, that there aren’t any; if it’s unable to articulate benefits, maybe it should eliminate the annual ecclesiastical endorsement.)
But honestly, until BYU has articulated precisely what the purpose of an annual ecclesiastical endorsement is, there is no way to fully reconcile it with the amnesty it has crafted.
Some Ideas Anyway
Although I want to reiterate that, without knowing why BYU requires an annual ecclesiastical endorsement, we can’t come up with a full solution, there are several things that BYU could do that would resolve this particular conflict between the amnesty policy and bishops. (Note that, for purposes of these proposed solutions, I’m assuming that there’s a reason for the ecclesiastical endorsement, without knowing what it is.) Here are a couple:
Online Ecclesiastical Affirmation. We could require students to affirm (online or, if we’re dinosaurs, on paper) that they have followed the Honor Code and that they pledge to continue to comply with its requirements, then take them at their word. This actually strikes me as the optimal solution. We do self-reporting at church all the time. I mean, that’s basically what the temple recommend interview is: self-reporting our worthiness. And I’m pretty sure that I’d be hard-pressed to find a member who thinks attending BYU is somehow more spiritually significant than attending the temple. If we take members at their word during the temple recommend interview (and, for that matter, baptismal interviews and priesthood ordination interviews and everything else), why not for an ecclesiastical endorsement/affirmation?
But what if a student lies?, you may ask. To which I answer, fine. I mean, it’s not the student won’t be expelled for honor code violations if she shows up to class drunk. In fact, the same culture of tattling that Angela wrote about could still exist—heck, you could still report to the Honor Code Office that a student was drunk when she was sexually assaulted. And then, in accordance with BYU policy, the Honor Code Office could ignore that.
Ecclesiastical Endorsement Administrator. The thing I really like about the online affirmation is that it doesn’t create any significant additional marginal cost to administer. But if we really want someone to look deep into a student’s eyes when he says he’s attending church, BYU could always hire someone(s) to administer the ecclesiastical endorsement.
Essentially, doing this would split the pastoral from the administrative. Bishops would be free to act in the manner they felt best for their congregants. If they were convinced that a member of their ward needed to face some sort of disciplinary proceeding for that member’s spiritual benefit, they certainly could. But their pastoral care would have nothing to do with the congregant’s academic standing.
The administrator, on the other hand, would have no ecclesiastical or pastoral role to play with the student. The administrator could not affect a student’s church standing, only her academic standing. Because the administrator would be an employee of BYU, BYU could train her so that she understood the amnesty policy and other school policies. The school could ensure that the purpose underlying the ecclesiastical endorsement (whatever it is) was met, while maintaining control over its processes.
Hiring people to administer the ecclesiastical endorsement would be expensive. But if it’s worth having, presumably it’s worth the cost.
Alternate Clergy. Along the lines of the previous example, BYU could also allow students to get an ecclesiastical endorsement from someone who is not their bishop. Non-Mormon students already do something like this: they can get an endorsement from their own clergy or a Mormon bishop. It gives them the ability to affirm their compliance without taking away their pastors’ ability to provide pastoral care.
Who would this alternative clergy be? It could be a bishop from another ward; it could be clergy from another religion; it could be community leaders. BYU could choose—if it wanted, it could even provide a whitelist of acceptable endorsers (be they individuals or classes). This provides similar benefits to the Ecclesiastical Endorsement Administrator, but without adding costs to BYU. The one potential downside is that BYU would still be delegating power to non-employees, but that isn’t any worse than the current way ecclesiastical endorsements work.
Mandatory Appeal. If the school is unwilling to take back academic power from bishops, at the very least, it needs to set up an appeals proceeding that can revisit a bishop’s withdrawal of an ecclesiastical endorsement. Again, this appeals proceeding would apply only to the academic side of things—it wouldn’t have any pastoral or ecclesiastical authority. But it would have to have the power to overrule the academic effects of a bishop’s withdrawal (or denial) of an ecclesiastical endorsement.
This solution would be a little trickier to construct. We’d need to establish who had the burden of proof and persuasion. We’d have to decide who was on the panel, and when it could overrule a bishop’s denial (only where the revocation was related to a sexual assault? anywhere where the bishop was overstepping?). And frankly, the appeal should be mandatory and automatic. We shouldn’t place the burden on young students (and especially young students who have been sexually assaulted!) to know what the proper administrative procedures are. We should probably provide some sort of advocate to the students who can guide them through the process. But a mandatory appeals process would at least diminish the ability of bishops to circumvent BYU policy through the ecclesiastical endorsement process.
So can the ecclesiastical endorsement process be fixed? Probably. But to fix it, we need to know what it plans on accomplishing, and it’s far from clear that we have any idea.
[fn1] In short, the amnesty clause provides that BYU won’t discipline honor code violations of victims or witnesses who report sexual assault, unless someone’s health or safety is at risk.
[fn2] You don’t know either, unless, perhaps, you’re BYU administration, and even then, I kind of doubt you know.
[fn3] (Though, fwiw, it apparently hasn’t always been that way.)
Comments
As a freshman at BYU many years ago, I began feeling guilty about something I had done a couple years previous. I was terrified to go to my bishop and receive pastoral care, since I thought he would revoke my endorsement and I would be kicked out. I finally decided to go. He didn’t revoke it, and I was glad I went. It helped me bring peace.
I graduated BYU and left. I returned several years ago as an employee and have remained ever since. There was a 3-4 year stretch a few years back when I went through a difficult faith crises. I would call it a faith transition now. I’m glad I stayed in the church. I would have loved to have talked through some faith issues with my bishop, who was also a friend. But he had also told me that BYU called him from time to time to confirm that each BYU employee in his ward had his endorsement. Terrified that he might say something, even inadvertently, that would get me fired, I kept my mouth shut. This time, I did not receive the care I would have liked. I made sure to keep those walls whited, feigning something outwardly that I did not feel (for a time) inwardly.
(If my faith transition had ended differently, I would have left BYU employment. At the time, I wasn’t sure how it would end, so I wasn’t prepared to uproot my family just yet. Just to preempt the “if you don’t like it then leave” crowd.)
Anyway, I’ve learned from these two experiences just how much of a stumbling block the ecclesiastical endorsement process can be, discouraging people from seeking out appropriate pastoral care. I personally love the first recommendation here, a self-report, which would keep bishops out of the process and allow open communication between them and their flock.
I think, since the reporting process of BYU has shifted, the next move is for the Bishops to receive better training. it should be pretty simple –
If someone comes to a Bishop with some harm being done by one person to another (such as abuse & assault), then the Bishop should do everything to help the victim to find peace and stop the abuser. The lower bound of this reporting would be actual abuse, not “She wore something that showed her shoulders which could tempt the men”.
If someone comes to complain that someone else is sinning, Bishop should hand them a stone, marked with John 8:7 on one side and the phrase “this is not any of your darn business” on the other.
Endorsement should be aspirational, not punitive. The Bishop should want to help potential/current students to work toward keeping the standards they will be/are committing to, not being the one to “bring down the hammer” when someone might be falling short and wants to be better.
Beyond that, BYU needs to take the step of dropping the Honor Code Office altogether. Reporting the sins of others is completely antithetical to Christs teachings. I wonder if we can start a campaign of leaving stones outside the office, as a reminder of what the office encourages.
Thanks for thinking through this. As in the comment you linked in fn3, it seems like in the past the endorsement was handled much differently. What’s especially odd is that it asks different questions than a temple recommend interview. Based on what Google says is the text of the ecclesiastical recommend, it seems to hypothetically allow a faithful member who does not pay tithing to receive the endorsement: nothing on it asks about tithing or whether the person holds a current temple recommend. Likewise, it doesn’t duplicate questions like “do you associate with groups/individuals contrary to the church?” or “is there anything in your conduct with your family not in harmony with the church’s teachings?” (paraphrased)