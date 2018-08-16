Trademark Mormon

Every few years, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces that “Mormon” is a term that should not describe us. See 1979, 1990, 2011. (See BCC coverage of the last attempt.)
Rather, as today’s announcement proclaims, we are members of the “Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints”, or “the restored gospel of Jesus Christ” for short. The new style guide also states the “LDS” abbreviation is disfavored.
These attempts to set aside “Mormonism” as a descriptor have never stuck. I am all in favor of talking, preaching, and prophesying of Christ more frequently. But “Mormon” is too deeply embedded in our lexicon to write out. It’s a pithy shorthand for our most distinguishing characteristic — belief in the Book of Mormon as another Testament of Jesus Christ.
As President Hinckley once said in 1990: “I suppose that regardless of our efforts, we may never convert the world to general use of the full and correct name of the Church. Because of the shortness of the word Mormon and the ease with which it is spoken and written, they will continue to call us the Mormons…We may not be able to change the nickname, but we can make it shine with added luster.”
As with the past attempts, I suspect the only people who will delight in today’s change are prescriptive vs. descriptive linguists. Someone at BYU will earn a Masters by writing a thesis on whether today’s announcement wreaks any measurable real-world effect in word usage. Google Trends exists for this nerdy purpose!
Nonetheless, I’m willing to bet right now the answer is “No.” No, there will no material effect.
Journalists and academics will ignore the style change — the Church’s proffered alternatives eat up too much type space. Moreover, the alternatives are far too generic; they’re likely to be confused with a wide range of Protestant sects incorporating “Jesus Christ” and “Restoration” into their names and theologies.
Social media users will ignore it — “Mormon” is too easy of a self-referential label.
But even more importantly, the Church itself will ignore it. Why? Because the Church has far too much invested in ownership of the “Mormon” name and brand to abandon it.
And when I say “brand,” and “abandon,” I mean that literally. As of today, here are the federal registered trademarks owned by the LDS Church, using the word “Mormon.”
- Mormon Tabernacle Choir (TM # 2766231 & 2913694) <– in use since 1893!
- Book of Mormon (TM # 2883572)
- Mormon.org (TM # 3715744)
- Mormon Channel (TM # 5020309)
- Mormon Messages (TM # 5020314)
(The Church owns more “Mormon” trademarks than these — including a bunch like “Mormon Savings” and “Mormon in Manhattan” that the Church bought up a few years ago in an attempt to prevail in “Mormon” trademark litigation).
In addition, there are several major uses where the Church is clearly using Mormon as a brand signifier for itself, but does not yet have a federal registered trademark:
Today’s announcement says: “In the coming months, Church websites and materials will be updated to reflect this direction from President Nelson” and eliminate the word “Mormon.”
I believe that … and I don’t. I believe that the website names and branding logos will change. But I don’t believe the Church will ever be willing to cede the intellectual property to all the “Mormon” properties that now exist.
The “Mormon Tabernacle Choir” has long been one of our greatest missionary tools — we’re not about to abandon a name that’s been in existence since 1893. (“The Tabernacle Choir of the Restored Church of Jesus Christ” doesn’t work.)
Nor are we about to abandon our domain name registrations and open the “Mormon” brand up for more hoaxes and brand confusion, like the fake “Mormon-Newsroom” announcement in May that caused so much pain. I’m still surprised the Church didn’t sue for trademark infringement during the May fallout — I suspect that only the hoaxer taking the domain down within a week is what prevented litigation.
So long as we still trademark the word “Mormon” in connection with “the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” we can except our people, the press, and society at large are going to continue to use “Mormon” to describe us. That’s just the Mormon (TM) truth.
Comments
I dunno that the Church won’t try to re-brand just because it’s very unlikely to succeed. Nowhere in President Nelson’s words did he suggest anything about whether he’d relied on consultants, experts, or past experience to make this decision.
Long exaggerated eye roll, because here we go again… (where the church tries, but nothing actually changes)
I can’t imagine someone who is Catholic or Baptist or Evangelical referring to us as ‘the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.’ It’s kind of rude to insist upon it. But the other two choices ‘The Church’ and ‘The Church of Jesus Christ’ don’t make it clear exactly who is being spoken about.
What I really wonder about is the goal and motivation of the change.
And I seriously, seriously hope we don’t end up with the ‘Choir of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.’
Yep. “MoTab” has a nice flow, but “TabRCJC” is just fingernails on a chalkboard.
I find it interesting that the church spends much time and effort on this. I think they feel it emphasizes things like “Jesus Christ” and hope that overcomes those that say, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are not Christian!” (Oh wait. Nobody says that, they say, “Mormons are not Christians”). But I think of a saying I was often taught at church is applicable.
It is something along the lines of, “I can’t hear the words coming from your mouth when your actions are screaming at me.”
They didn’t learn a thing from the original roll out of the style guide. Your short form can’t be too long or too generic. And the idea that any news organization is going to use “the restored gospel of Jesus Christ” in lieu of “Mormonism” is preposterous. Not only is it way too long, it’s also not neutral, but on its face a theological claim. There is simply no way that anyone with legitimate PR expertise signed off on this. Which is a problem when we insist that ecclesiastical authority trumps actual expertise in a subject.
Perfectly stated, Kevin. I find this very sad.
…to say nothing of the IT department. “No, we’re not switching from lds.org. Tell President Nelson that when he’s listening to J. Golden Kimball tell poop jokes in Heaven’s waiting room ten years from now, we’ll be living with thechurchofjesuschristoflatterdaysaints.org.”
In all seriousness, this kinda reeks of not having spent enough time around non-Mormons in recent, uh, decades.
President Nelson, change the name of the Church if it’s that big a deal. Yes, you’d have to abrogate Doctrine and Covenant 115, but so what? Joseph Smith received revelation all the time changing how the Church was to operate. Get a vote from the FP and Q12, then put it to a vote the first full weekend in October. Done deal.
This bullet in the newsroom announcement gives plenty of cover for many changes that will not happen like changing the name of the MoTab:
“Mormon” is correctly used in proper names such as the Book of Mormon or when used as an adjective in such historical expressions as “Mormon Trail.”
You can’t blame the Prophet for feeling this impression since many before him have struggled with the issue. Why else would the Nephites be admonished for disputing over the name of the church in 3 Nephi 27? One has to assume we might be called Nephis or Helamans if Jesus had not intervened?
Still, the name is stuck like glue to us and really will never detach, especially thanks to popular culture like the musical that I saw advertised in Brisbane declaring “The Mormons are coming!”
Agreed (OP). Good summary (Kevin Barney). Especially that the longer names/phrases become truth claims.
Will failure or refusal to follow the style guide become another “freedom of religion” issue?