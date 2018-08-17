What’s in a name?

At the risk of making a big deal out of a small deal, I have a few thoughts to add to Carolyn’s excellent post on yesterday’s updated usage guidelines from Pres. Nelson.
The good news is we have Jesus Christ in our name. The bad news is it’s the part of our name that doesn’t get acronymized. TCoJCoLDS doesn’t exactly role off the tongue. Nor does CoJC, and anyway that acronym is already claimed.
So what do you do when the whole world leaves Jesus Christ out of your name, gets your name wrong, or calls you a Mormon?
It’s been an issue for as long as the church has been called The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “LDS” and “Mormon” are the most “user-friendly” terms to refer to our religion, if we assume that the easiest, most convenient moniker is the one most likely to be used in conversation. Which is usually true.
But if we’re ever going to be able to accept those names, we’re going to need to first accept a few truths about our brand.
Truth #1: The name isn’t the brand
The meaning of a brand supersedes its name after very few mentions. J. Crew means nothing, apparently. Steve Jobs thought the word “Apple” sounded fun. A soccer team in the Intermountain West is called Real Salt Lake because it sounds soccery. Domo means “Thanks for all the free money” in Japanese. (Or something like that.)
Brands are established by their relationship with customers, their reputation, and the values they espouse. A brand’s actual name only affects long-term brand equity if it’s a really bad one. Speaking of which…
Truth #2: There are only really two ironclad naming rules
People make a lot of money coming up with naming rules and conventions, but for just about every rule you can think of, there will be a very successful brand that breaks it. Hard to spell? Difficult to pronounce? Weird racist overtones? Strange punctuation or symbols or capitalization? No vowels? Clumsy acronym? There are iconic brands that have broken all of those rules.
The only real rules that matter: 1. Make it clear. 2. Make it memorable.
In other words: If people are misusing or getting your name wrong, it’s not their fault.
Truth #3: The key to a strong brand is love and trust
Which isn’t easy to build. You can build awareness whenever you want—pay enough money or do something crazy and everyone will know your name. Convincing people that you’re worth trusting is hard, it generally takes time, and there’s often risk involved.
Whatever people call us or think of us, our goal is for them to associate us with Jesus Christ, the head of our church. But there are lots of ways to drive that association beyond expecting people to say our very long name.
I see you have several posts. I am wondering why your name is not under “Authors”. I like reading bios. Who are you?
Sadly the Jesus Christ part is one of our biggest failings, imo. The name wouldn’t matter if the actions were better focused.
I dunno who told you about domo. Is there a kanji you are basing it on? Here’s all I could find: https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/どうも
I appreciate someone who actually knows a thing or two about branding weighing in on this; thanks.
“Preach the Gospel at all times. Use words if necessary.”
Branding 101: your brand is the consumer’s perception of you (the sum total of the their experiences with your entity, whether actual or perceived), NOT what you dictate or insist that your brand is. Our perception of Comcast is that they’re lousy at customer service. That’s not what their messaging says, but that’s their brand.
There’s nothing wrong with Church leadership wanting outsiders to more clearly perceive members as followers of Christ, but as Kyle points out, the name is almost superfluous in its impact on the brand. There are a hundred other things that will affect peoples’ perceptions of Mormons more profoundly than the name and that leadership is willing to abandon “Mormon” shows how truly stuck in a Mormon bubble they are. I mean, when was the last time President Nelson had regular genuine interactions with non-Mormons that didn’t recognize/care about his status, or about Mormonism in general? Decades?
Thanks for that, Rusty, helpful insight!
Hi Meredith, I was a perma here for a few years but now I mostly lurk. ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
I was just commenting got my husband that I think it’s far better for people to know I love them and that I love Christ than it is for them to know the name of our church. Perhaps, if my life reflects Christ-like compassion, empathy, and kindness, what religion I follow will actually matter to those I interact with. Like so many others have mused, what does our name matter if our words and actions negate Christ?
Rusty, you use the ‘M’ word in your comment (multiple times!), thus identifying yourself as someone who is not a TBMoTCoJCoLDS. Thus, you and your comment are suspect and in need of correction, which I am providing to dissuade you from your wicked ways.
Also, clearly President Nelson associates with non-(that word you used). As to non-MoTCoJCoLDS, however, I don’t know.
Kyle M., reading between the lines I get the sense that the Church is saying (at least in part) “we can’t control ‘Mormon’ so we’re going to revert to names we can control.” Does this become self-fulfilling? In the next Mormon Match-type litigation, does the Church lose out of the gate? After this announcement, is there still grounds to object to the next commercial use of “Mormon”?
That’s what I take away from this stuff. There’s a real gilded cage around the Q15, and because they all live in and around SLC* it’s pretty much impossible for them to have any sort of genuine interaction with people who don’t know exactly who they are. The only non-Mormons in the area who wouldn’t recognize a member of the First Presidency (and probably all of the Q15) are immigrants/refugees who live in a very different world from the incumbent white population, whether LDS or not.
I do wonder if the Church has considered moving the Missionary Department outside the Wasatch Front. (The fact that the Utah missions have some of the highest convert baptism rates in the world is mostly a function of Ethnic Mormons™ coming back to the Church after their parents left it–as was the case for Pres. Nelson!) Imagine if they moved it to Chicago, or Houston, or Atlanta–i.e., a big, cosmopolitan city, but not crazy expensive like NYC/SF/LA/DC–and employees of the Missionary Department actually had to have meaningful interactions on a daily basis with people who know little or nothing about The Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ™.
(*I know that Elder Uchtdorf does, and presumably Elder Soares has moved to Utah by now. It would be very interesting if a member of the Twelve were to be based permanently outside of Utah; this would be the first time probably since the 19th Century that this is the case.)
Excellent post, Kyle. Your expertise here is really valuable. But I also have to complain a little bit about the situation.
Having lots of equity in intellectual property is one practical problem. A lack of professional expertise in the principles of branding is also a problem. Here’s another problem. The church is not an event, a product, a slogan, a trademark, or a brand. It is more than all of those things. It is a faith, a culture, and a way of life. It is certainly something that can be branded, but if we reduce it to that then it is no longer the church.
Branding is essentially a commercial concept. Branding is about methods of persuasion in a marketplace. I have nothing against branding. Done well, it can be beautiful, sophisticated, enriching, and honorable. But the thing about branding is that it treats its subjects as things to be sold. There is a narrow limit to how far we can take branding when it comes to the church, because the church is not just a thing to be sold. Ultimately, the church is its people. I am one of those people. And I will not be treated as a thing to be branded or sold. It will not do to say that we should give up the words “Mormon” and “Mormonism” because these words, with all of their rich significance, do not suit the institution’s current branding goals.
What’s in a name? I’m certain of this: “Mormon” means a lot more to me than it does to almost any outsider. Which means, I think, that announcing this change as essentially a branding initiative gets it entirely backwards. It’s true that the church ought to take to heart everything that Kyle writes here. But even more important is accounting for all the ways that it is more than just a branding initiative, because that’s where it will stick, if it sticks at all.
Loursat, my most immediate reaction was to complain about the effect on me. But then I remember a conversation I overheard in which friends—a Mormon woman and her very alert and tuned-in non-Mormon husband talked about me, about whether I am “still” Mormon. He laughed at the question, saying there was no way I could ever not be Mormon. I find comfort in that recognition by a friend. One facet of my identity is “Mormon.” It has nothing to do with what the Church says or does, or which pew I find on Sunday. It’s not a choice or decision, but a recognition. And Mormon is the word.
Ironically I am not even sure we got “How to Mormon” right. When Joseph Smith embraced and taught that Mormon meant More Good, I assume there was an expectation of being more than the other churches around them. Perhaps more inclusive – Elijah Able comes to mind. More harmonious. More genuine. Who knows? I don’t think we even achieved that. Now the assumption is we change program names (not just the churches name) but keep the same habits – we become a low end Nordstom’s store. I’ve been to those and it ain’t great. You just pay a lot of money and get less ambiance and service.
My Mormon people gave their lives for this faith. I am with Christian – active or not – I am Mormon through and through. From this day forward I am going to do better at “more good”.
One interesting thing of note here is the Melchizedek Priesthood was given it’s name because high priesthood of the holy order of God and Holy Priesthood, after the Order of the Son of God resulted in too frequent use of the word God, and it would seem not unreasonably, too many words in the middle of a sentence.
So there is at least some interesting scriptural/prophetic rationale for specifically NOT using the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints frequently; if you want to apply the same principle, that is.
But the same being who gave this earthly organization it’s name specifically asked us not to shorten it by use of the word Mormon. There’s really no better reason than that — branding rationale or otherwise.