How the Light Gets In: The Playlist

August 20, 2018
One of BCC Press’s most recent publications is also one of the coolest things we have ever published: Keira Shae’s How the Light Gets In. This is the true story of a Daughter of Provo growing up on the meanest streets of the nicest city on earth. Those who went to BYU and experienced “Happy Provo” probably had no idea of their city’s dark side of drugs, prostitution, abuse, and neglect. But Keira lived it every day, and she writes about it with a rare gift for pulling moments of grace from the fragments of her early life. Folks, it is really, really good.

 

And in a time-honored tradition, following in the footsteps of Tracy McKay’s The Burning Point (also one of the coolest things we have ever published), we are proud to present How the Light Gets In: The Playlist.

The playlist is the secret key to the book. You have probably noticed that the tile–“How the Light Gets In”–comes from Leonard Cohen’s freaking amazing song “Anthem” (“There’s a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in”–get it?). What you may not know is that every chapter has also been named after a song lyric and, together, they constitute the soundtrack of Keira’s life.

 

As Keira says herself, when you are raised before the internet and with no books in your home, your education stems from the radio waves. The poetry of Third Eye Blind, U2, The Smashing Pumpkins, Guns N’ Roses, and Madonna are prominently displayed in this memoir. It is almost heartbreaking to hear how music influenced Keira as she struggled through great poverty, mental illness, sexual assault, foster care, and physical abuse.

From now until Friday, How the Light Gets In is on sale for a paltry $7.00 per copy. That’s, like, half price, so order two. And the Kindle version is on sale for $2.99, and that is the new free.

Go to Amazon now, and while you wait for it to arrive, take a trip down memory lane by enjoying this hand-picked Spotify playlist below.

Filed Under: Mormon
