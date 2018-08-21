Free Labor or Free Loaders?

by

What is a reasonable expectation for free labor from our fellow Mormons? It seems that different people have very different ideas of what is reasonable to request.

Now that we own a small business, I’ve also noticed that certain types of labor–usually lower skilled labor where the majority of the work is “manpower”–are considered a right rather than paying a company to do these things. In fact, when we opened our business, we joked that we would never have opened it in Utah where the main competitor was the Relief Society. Friends of ours had opened an elder care business there, and they found that the work their staff did was often in competition with wards’ free labor pool, not a great situation to be in if you are trying to grow a business.

Other types of free labor requests I’ve seen in Mormon congregations are things like yard care (particularly laying sod, general landscaping), construction clean up or debris removal, and of course, the dreaded moving. “Women’s labor” is usually just things like taking in meals, although with services like post-mates and door dash, this is also becoming less necessary. Occasionally, I’ve seen sisters be asked to do house cleaning for free for someone in need, although this has been more rare than other types of requests. But of course, much has been said about the church expecting members to clean the building rather than hiring janitors (as was done when I was growing up).

None of this is terribly surprising. We all do many different types of service in our wards, including all the volunteer hours we spend in our callings, and the old visiting/home teaching program that’s being ratcheted up a bit with the new ministering program. We are there to assist one another. We also believe in the law of consecration, although we don’t define it very well. Early Christian societies believed in sharing their goods so that there was less class distinction between them, a system that is socialism, except that we can’t say that or the right-wingers in our wards’ heads will explode.

Abraham Lincoln remarked that

The worst thing you can do for those you love is to do the things they can and should do for themselves.

It’s certainly a time-honored tradition within religious communities to serve one another’s needs on a voluntary basis, but there is still a wide variety in what is considered an “appropriate” request. Based on the examples I’ve personally seen or heard about through other sources (a more comprehensive list can be found at my original post here), there are a few service scenarios that fall into a gray area:

The person has means or resources to cover the request without relying on the ward’s free labor. This could be monetary means (e.g. a wealthy person who could afford a moving service, a cleaning service, or elder care), or it could be access to other labor (e.g. adult children available to assist). A wealthy retired couple requests that the Elders Quorum provide at least a dozen men to come do yard work for them while they are out of town attending to a family funeral. It’s during the heat of summer in Arizona. They own a large estate and can afford to hire a landscaping service.

The person is using the ward’s free labor for personal financial gain (e.g. they are being paid relocation, but using free labor instead of hiring a service or they are using the ward’s free labor to increase the value of the home through improvements–value they will pocket at the time of sale). A couple wants to improve the resale value of their home by adding a full sprinkler system and laying sod. They prefer to use the ward’s free labor rather than pay for labor so that they are sure to get a return on their investment.

The requesting ward member’s behavior toward the free laborers is demanding, difficult or even abusive. This could be limited to the manner of making the request or could include bossing fellow ward members around without helping as they do the work, or leaving the home during the work to attend to personal matters. A ward member buys a $15 silent auction for pet sitting. Her requirements are so onerous and specific, and the driving distance is such that it requires 21 man hours to fulfill the obligation.



Another type of free labor request that sometimes happens is when someone who does a type of service professionally is asked by the ward to do it for free or occasionally at a greatly discounted rate. This is probably not a big deal depending on the scope of the request: is it a one-time request? is it for the ward as a whole or for individuals? is it in direct competition to their paid business? do they mind offering their service for free, considering it part of their volunteer work?

On the one hand, wards should be communities that include some networking opportunities as well as opportunities to serve. That’s how communities work. But on the other hand, some services are more prone to be requested on a free or discounted basis. Consider the following types of professionals who might be requested to perform services for free or at a discount:

Trades like electrician, handyman, pool care, landscaping, house cleaning.

Higher end trades like restoration work, construction, or air conditioning / heating.

Professions like accounting, legal advice, medical or dental advice or care.

Individuals who do personal services like therapy, business or professional consulting or personal trainers.

Are some of these more likely to be approached for freebies? Are some of these more at risk of being done free by the ward, competing with local businesses?

Recently, it came to my attention that my current ward objects to providing service if it occurs on a Sunday. This surprised me a little bit because Jesus specifically taught that we should help others in need on a Sunday. Mormons refer to this as your ox being in the mire, although the scriptural reference doesn’t actually use those words:

Luke 14: 5 And answered them, saying, Which of you shall have an ass or an ox fallen into a pit, and will not straightway pull him out on the asabbath day?

So, clearly it would be more scriptural to say someone’s ass is in a pit, not that their ox is in the mire. Perhaps the objection is to helping people who really don’t need it, and the request just happens to be for a Sunday. I’ve also heard the objection raised that the service wouldn’t have to be done on a Sunday if they had only planned better, and that when it was a planning failure, the ward should refuse to assist on Sunday. But on the flip side, “failure to plan” assumes that individuals are capable of planning and organizational tasks. Sometimes the people who most need help are the ones living in disorganized (borderline hoarder) situations, and may be associated with other issues like depression or even care for disabled or elderly family members. Disallowing service to those who are disorganized would certainly reduce the drain on the labor pool, but would not provide help where most needed.

This is why the ministering program should help. If someone’s ministers (is that what we are calling them?) has talked with them and understands more clearly what the need is, that helps ward leaders assign resources with a better picture of what’s needed and what the labor force will be getting into. Other best practices:

For moves, provide a checklist to the home owner so that they are prepared when the movers arrive. Include things like providing water, having boxes taped up and ready, furniture disassembled, etc. Place limitations on what ward members can lift or carry if appropriate (e.g. no baby grand pianos). If they are too disorganized for that, separate moving parties into packing and moving like actual moving companies do. If they can afford a service, provide a list of reputable local businesses instead of free labor. Think about liability issues such as personal injury to the volunteers and damage to the home owner’s belongings. Be clear about expectations.

For other types of services, always ask the person whose expertise is being sought so that they can define the limits of what they or their business can provide for free or in competition with their paid labor. Again, bear in mind things like the restrictions of professional certifications, personal or professional liability, and the risk involved.

Service is a great opportunity to invite non-members, and also to provide service to non-members. It’s one of the most valuable features of religion: connecting people to those in need which adds purpose to our lives.

Finding the right balance between service and co-dependency in our volunteer church is a tricky one.

Have you ever been helped out of a tight spot by your fellow Mormons when you didn’t expect it?

What best practices have you seen to maximize helping others without burning out the ward’s good will?

Discuss.