Job and Genre: Why Poetry Is True (aka Lesson #32 “I Know that My Redeemer Liveth”) #BCCSundaySchool2018

by

“OK, that’s all good and stuff, but was Job a real person?”

That is the most frequent question that I have gotten from Latter-day Saints since I wrote a book about Job four years ago. This is apparently a really big concern for some people.

Here is the answer: “Probably not, and even if he was, there is no possible way that the Book of Job records an actual historical occurrence–and of all the questions that someone might ask about Job, the question of whether or not he was a real person is perhaps the least interesting and least important. Job is a poem, and poetry can be revelation and scripture as easily as journalism.”

That’s the short version of the book. Everything else is just filling in the details. What I want to do in the next few paragraphs, though, is fill in just enough of the details to fill an average 45 minute Gospel Doctrine lesson.

Genre Matters

We have to start with genre, and this will take an example. Imagine that you have just read a story with the following facts, which are agreed upon by everybody who is part of the story:

A man was murdered yesterday in a locked room in his own house to which nobody else had a key.

He was shot twice in the head.

Another man was found moments after the murder holding a gun that had recently been fired twice. The bullets that killed the first man were definitely from this gun.

The two men had been heard arguing fiercely about a large sum of money just moments before the shots were fired.

Here is a hypothesis: after reading these facts in a newspaper (kids, it’s like an iPad made entirely of paper), you would conclude at about a 99.9% level of certainty that the man found with the smoking gun is the murderer.

However, here is another hypothesis: if you were reading these facts in a mystery novel, you would conclude, at almost the same level of probability, that the man holding the gun is not the murderer. That’s because in life, the person who almost certainly did it is usually the person who did it. In mystery novels, however, the person who clearly did it is the only person we can know for sure didn’t do it.

We all know this intuitively, and most of us wouldn’t need to have the story labeled “Newspaper’ or “Mystery novel.” We could tell just by reading a paragraph or two what kind of story it was. But it would be almost impossible to explain it to a Martian anthropologist who had no understanding of genre–and it would be almost as difficult to explain it to the archeologist in 5,000 years who dug up a mystery novel but did not understand what kind of thing it was. People within a culture understand how common genre conventions work, even though it is one of the most difficult things in the world to explain to someone on the outside.

Job and Genre

Job is a difficult text, and it is several kinds of difficult at once. Genre is a big reason for this. It contains at least three very specific genres, all of which are literary rather than historical. These genres are clearly marked as such, but because it is not our culture, we cannot recognize these markers without a lot of study. And the standard LDS translation–the King James Version of the Bible–eliminates the distinction between the one prose and two poetry genres that constitute Job.

Here are the three genres of Job:

Chapters 1 and 2, along with with the first 6 verses of Chapter 42, constitutes a brief prose tale, similar to what we would call a “fairy tale.” It begins with the Hebrew equivalent of “Once upon a time” and tells a story that nobody in the Ancient Near East would have thought to take as a historical fact. In fact, this tale is the oldest part of Job and came very likely from Ancient Persia–the empire that conquered Babylon and permitted the Jews to return to Jerusalem.

Most of the rest of book is a very specific kind of poem called a “Wisdom Dialogue.” This literary form bears some resemblance to the Socratic Dialogues written in Ancient Greece at about the same time that Job was written in the Near East. Wisdom Dialogues were common in Babylon, Egypt, and other Ancient cultures. Like Socratic Dialogues, they involve multiple characters discoursing on a topic. But while Socrates always knew what he thought and brought everyone there at the end, the participants in Wisdom Dialogues were equally matched–and they all contribute to the final resolution.The Wisdom Dialogue was inserted after the prose tale for a very specific reason. The poet who wrote the dialogue believed that the tale got its own moral wrong. The tale shows Job not complaining and being rewarded by God at the end. The Wisdom Dialogue/poem, on the other hand, shows Job complaining against God bitterly and demanding that the Lord explain why he is suffering. The major interlocutors try to argue God’s case, but each time they do, Job rebuts them. And in the end, God appears to tell us that they were all wrong (but the Comforters were wronger).

Chapter 28 is a hymn. It is generally called the “Hymn to Wisdom,” and it has nothing to do with the rest of the story. It could have gone just as easily in the Psalms or the Proverbs as in Job. The Hymn to Wisdom gives a different perspective on wisdom than either Job or his comforters.

Poetry as Revelation

The interaction between these three very different kinds of texts produces some of the best poetry in the Bible, and as I have argued, the greatest single poem in the ancient world. It touches on some of the most important questions that humans ask about themselves, the universe, and the divine. I am not going to try to explain all of this in a single blog post (did I mention that I wrote a book that tries to explain it all?)

But I do want to make one point here as forcefully as I have ever tried to say anything: scriptural revelation comes when God inspires a human writer to speak eternal truths. There is absolutely no reason that these truths have to come in the genres of history and journalism (neither of which existed when Job was written). Simply recording facts does not produce truth. And some of the truest things I know are novels, plays, and poems.

We all know this intuitively when it comes to our own culture. When a general authority in Conference quotes Hamlet, or Pride and Prejudice, or The Little Engine that Could, we don’t ever have to wonder whether or not these were historical works. We know that prophets can create revelation by quoting stories and drawing lessons from them. We even know enough about genre conventions in the New Testament that we can talk about the Good Samaritan without demanding that there actually was one.

What we need to understand when we read Job is that there are clear genre markers indicating that we should not take its various literary element as history–just as clear as a story that begins “once upon a time” or describes talking trains. But we no longer live in, or understand the cultures that produced these stories, so we miss the genre markers and default to the genre of history because that is what we tend to associate the most with the Old Testament.

In closing, I testify that I know that poems are true. So are stories, fables, novels, parables, plays, and other works of literature that described things that never happened. God inspires poets at least as often as he inspires historians, and the truth of literature does not depend on historical accuracy. The human imagination is holy, and the products of that imagine are sacred. And when they combine with God’s light, the holy and sacred products of our imagination, and our profound longing for meaning, become scripture. Job is the proof.