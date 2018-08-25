Who’s on First?

As we read our scriptures, something we tend not to think too much about is who’s point of view we are being given. This is called Point of View (POV) analysis, and basically there are three types. First person POV is the actor telling his own story in his own voice, using first person pronouns. Generally his perspective is limited to what he could know at the time (that is, he doesn’t comment on the movement of armies far away, for he has no way to know those details).[1] Third person perspective is when a nameless narrator recounts events in third person voice and using third person pronouns. The perspective of such a narrator could be either limited to what an observer could know in that space and moment, or it could be “omniscient,” meaning the narrator knows all aspects of the story irrespective of space and time.
The most common narrative frame in the Bible is third person omniscient. In most of the Pentateuch the story of Moses is recounted in third person. In Deuteronomy Moses speaks in the first person, but all of that is a quotation from a third person narrator who introduces the text in 1:1-5. So figuring out the POV in the text can sometimes be a little tricky or messy. and can shift as the text proceeds
The Book of Mormon is really interesting in this regard. The Small Plates are all first person POV: Nephi, Jacob, Enos, Jarom, Omni. The Words of Mormon are also first person. Then the material abridged and edited from the Large Plates is third person POV, except when Mormon as editor pulls the curtain back and intrudes in first person voice. This is true of Mosiah, Alma, Helaman and 3 and 4 Nephi. But then the books of Mormon and Moroni are first person. Ether is first person from the perspective of Moroni.
The Vision of Moses (Moses 1) is third person. But the Book of Abraham is first person; Abraham 1:1 even features an “I, Abraham” to mirror the “I, Nephi” from 1 Nephi 1:1.
What made me think about this was an article in the latest Biblical Archaeology Review, Andrew B. Perrin, “The Lost World of the Aramaic Dead Sea Scrolls.” Let me quote some passages from this piece:
Right out of the gate readers will notice that the tales told of Genesis and the Aramaic texts reimagining the ancestral past predominately in bold first-person voices of Biblical characters, even though their authorship lies with anonymous authors centuries later. These pseudepigrapha capture the vivid and authoritative voices of founding figures for a new generation or give the impression of Diaspora characters telling their own story of the plight of the recent past. Genesis Apocryphon (1QapGen) 5:29, for example, introduces a new section as “a copy of the book of the words of Noah.” Prayer of Nabonidus (4Q242) 1-3.1 begins, “The words of the prayer of Nabonidus, king of Babylon, the great king,” This seems to be a common compositional technique that recurs throughout ancient Jewish Aramaic literature.
The Aramaic texts are not only indebted to the cast of characters from the Hebrew scriptures, but are also steeped in topics and expressions drawn from them. . . . Other writings, such as 1 Enoch or Genesis Apocryphon, blur the border between scripture and interpretation by developing creative and clever expansions of familiar stories.. . . In sum, the scribes of the Aramaic texts exhibit an exceptional command of ancestral traditions as well as creativity in reimagining them.
Regardless of how we describe these texts’ formation and function in light of their scriptural antecedents–rewriting, interpretations, allusions, etc.–the overarching insight here is that the scribes of the Aramaic Dead Sea Scrolls transport us to a lost world of larger traditions of the Second Temple period. In their time, scripture was more than a single set of inscribed texts; it encompassed bodies of vibrant traditions.
This article made me think of the way the Prophet Joseph used vivid first person POV in the mouths of patriarchal and other biblical or biblical-like personalities to creatively reach and teach his people Gospel truths.
[1] Second person point of view is when an actor addresses a reader directly with second person pronouns, like when an actor breaks the fourth wall. on the stage or in a movie. As this is rare in scripture I’m skipping it here.
Comments
Way to tuck in a zinger! (“the Prophet Joseph used vivid first person POV . . . to creatively reach and teach his people Gospel truths”). I’m curious what reaction that gets!?
The POV analysis, along with genre analysis of recent discussion re. Job, is very valuable/important to my scripture reading. Thanks for the reminder and exposition. A next step in thinking is to consider the way we attach “truthiness” to different points of view and different genres. I’d suggest that (culturally, at least) we are most likely to put the highest “truth” confidence in words of the prophets–first person POV, speaker labeled a prophet, history or biography genre. A sermon from a prophet gets a smidgen less, where we recognize some degree of freedom for interpretation. Third person narratives still less, because there’s a recognition of the possibility of transmittal error–somebody once upon a time told a first person story, but when we get it in third person it has surely been relayed from one story teller to another to another.
I’m speaking culture, of course. For myself the “truth” content hierarchy broke down long ago, with a suspicion (when I was 14 years old) that “I, Nephi” has a particular self-serving point of view and is ultimately an unreliable narrator. Other examples abound, including multiple tellings of the First Vision.
“…the way the Prophet Joseph used vivid first person POV in the mouths of patriarchal and other biblical or biblical-like personalities”. Kevin, though I don’t know what examples of JS’ usage you have in mind, I wonder why you stopped with “patriarchal and other biblical…personalities.” JS’ history of changing and adding significantly to D&C revelations written [as if] in the Lord’s first person seems to some to confirm the understanding that JS was not a stenographer taking down the Lord’s words. Instead, they see the first person POV in those revelations as written that way by JS for the sake of vivid instruction. That view does not seem to be the most common view, but then most of those whose I have encountered who take a literal view also seem to be wholly unaware of such changes made by JS following the first publications. I’m also curious as at reactions to the “zinger” as Chris called it.
I didn’t mean that to be quite the zinger it came across as. Let me try to explain.
I take what I call an “open” view of Mormon scripture, by which I mean that I try not to take hard and fast positions but remain open minded to various possibilities. I do take tentative views on various issues, but I try to keep them susceptible to revision with further light and knowledge. So in general I’m open to a text being historical in just the way faithful Mormons assume; I’m also open to it being an elaboration of an historical core a la the concept of expansion; I’m also open to it being pseudepigraphal. My views might ebb and flow on particular texts over time, but I try not to harden such views and remain open to further light, knowledge and understanding.
So when I read the BoM and it talks about chariots or horses or whatever, in my mind’s eye I envision those things. I think if we get so hung up on defending historicity for all texts at all costs we end up in tapir territory. The principle of linguistic transference is a useful one to keep in mind, but to me taking the BoM seriously means envisioning chariots and horses when I read it and not being so concerned about historicity that I feel the need to mangle the text.
For my money, if we can reasonably analogize Joseph’s scriptural productions to the Aramaic Jewish tradition as described in this article, I count that as a win.
