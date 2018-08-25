Who’s on First?

by

As we read our scriptures, something we tend not to think too much about is who’s point of view we are being given. This is called Point of View (POV) analysis, and basically there are three types. First person POV is the actor telling his own story in his own voice, using first person pronouns. Generally his perspective is limited to what he could know at the time (that is, he doesn’t comment on the movement of armies far away, for he has no way to know those details).[1] Third person perspective is when a nameless narrator recounts events in third person voice and using third person pronouns. The perspective of such a narrator could be either limited to what an observer could know in that space and moment, or it could be “omniscient,” meaning the narrator knows all aspects of the story irrespective of space and time.

The most common narrative frame in the Bible is third person omniscient. In most of the Pentateuch the story of Moses is recounted in third person. In Deuteronomy Moses speaks in the first person, but all of that is a quotation from a third person narrator who introduces the text in 1:1-5. So figuring out the POV in the text can sometimes be a little tricky or messy. and can shift as the text proceeds

The Book of Mormon is really interesting in this regard. The Small Plates are all first person POV: Nephi, Jacob, Enos, Jarom, Omni. The Words of Mormon are also first person. Then the material abridged and edited from the Large Plates is third person POV, except when Mormon as editor pulls the curtain back and intrudes in first person voice. This is true of Mosiah, Alma, Helaman and 3 and 4 Nephi. But then the books of Mormon and Moroni are first person. Ether is first person from the perspective of Moroni.

The Vision of Moses (Moses 1) is third person. But the Book of Abraham is first person; Abraham 1:1 even features an “I, Abraham” to mirror the “I, Nephi” from 1 Nephi 1:1.

What made me think about this was an article in the latest Biblical Archaeology Review, Andrew B. Perrin, “The Lost World of the Aramaic Dead Sea Scrolls.” Let me quote some passages from this piece:

Right out of the gate readers will notice that the tales told of Genesis and the Aramaic texts reimagining the ancestral past predominately in bold first-person voices of Biblical characters, even though their authorship lies with anonymous authors centuries later. These pseudepigrapha capture the vivid and authoritative voices of founding figures for a new generation or give the impression of Diaspora characters telling their own story of the plight of the recent past. Genesis Apocryphon (1QapGen) 5:29, for example, introduces a new section as “a copy of the book of the words of Noah.” Prayer of Nabonidus (4Q242) 1-3.1 begins, “The words of the prayer of Nabonidus, king of Babylon, the great king,” This seems to be a common compositional technique that recurs throughout ancient Jewish Aramaic literature. The Aramaic texts are not only indebted to the cast of characters from the Hebrew scriptures, but are also steeped in topics and expressions drawn from them. . . . Other writings, such as 1 Enoch or Genesis Apocryphon, blur the border between scripture and interpretation by developing creative and clever expansions of familiar stories.. . . In sum, the scribes of the Aramaic texts exhibit an exceptional command of ancestral traditions as well as creativity in reimagining them. Regardless of how we describe these texts’ formation and function in light of their scriptural antecedents–rewriting, interpretations, allusions, etc.–the overarching insight here is that the scribes of the Aramaic Dead Sea Scrolls transport us to a lost world of larger traditions of the Second Temple period. In their time, scripture was more than a single set of inscribed texts; it encompassed bodies of vibrant traditions.

This article made me think of the way the Prophet Joseph used vivid first person POV in the mouths of patriarchal and other biblical or biblical-like personalities to creatively reach and teach his people Gospel truths.

[1] Second person point of view is when an actor addresses a reader directly with second person pronouns, like when an actor breaks the fourth wall. on the stage or in a movie. As this is rare in scripture I’m skipping it here.