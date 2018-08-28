Can Women Matter?

Women don’t count in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
I say this not as a critique of male Mormons’ attitudes towards women, nor as a doctrinal proposition, nor yet as the cri de coeur of a woman who has been scorned or abused by a church leader. I say it simply as a matter of bureaucratic fact.
A fully functional Mormon ward, able to administer all the requisite ordinances outside of the temple, can be constituted with exactly one woman–the bishop’s wife–because we are still sticklers about that NT “husband of one wife” standard. A branch can be constituted with no women. When deciding whether to create a new unit in any of the stakes of Zion, the only tally that matters is the number of active Melchizedek priesthood holders.
Obviously, a church with no women would look very different than what most of us have experienced, and women and children are valued members of our families and wards and branches. I don’t believe that Mormon men don’t care about women, or go around thinking “we don’t really need women, so why should I listen to them?” But the stark institutional reality is that women are not needed. This is structural sexism. It is prior to contemporary Mormons’ attitudes towards women–that is, it is not a system deliberately designed to discriminate against women because Church leaders are chauvinistic or misogynist; it is merely the ground on which their consciousness of gender is formed. Mormon children learn early and without being explicitly taught that men have more authority and can do more things at Church than women. When I say that the Church is “sexist,” I am pointing to this structural reality.
But that is not what most Mormons respond to when they hear the word sexism. Instead, they are likely to be defensive about their own progressive attitudes towards women, citing examples of bishops who willingly listen to women and value their opinions, or Mormon men who go out of their way to show the women they interact with how much they care about “women’s issues.” Perhaps the most famous example of this reflexive response is Mitt Romney’s “binders full of women” gaffe. He was asked a question about historical and structural issues in the economy that cause women in the aggregate to earn significantly less than men. He responded by detailing his personal efforts to recruit individual women and (presumably) pay them well. That might have been the most Mormon moment of his campaign.
I suspect that part of the reason Mormons are especially* susceptible to this kind of blindness to the effects of institutional structure is that we are predisposed to see the Church itself, not just the gospel, as “true.” It’s understandable that people who believe their leaders are prophets would conclude that the organizational structure they dictate is divinely approved. It seems like a futile exercise to discern how much inspiration is involved in the creation of any given program or Church bureaucracy, so we readily presume that the whole institution is perfect. And that means we don’t think very much about how organizational structure influences behavior and belief. I was in college before I read Meg Wheatley’s article examining the effects of structural incentives on the efforts and involvement of Mormons in their church Despite having grown up in a family that tolerated (some) criticism of Church programs and plenty of doctrinal dispute, and despite having, apparently, had a feminist awakening well before Kindergarten, I had never once thought systematically about the Church as an organization that could be fitted into an organizational chart for analysis.
Up until that point in my life, the goodness of the individual men in my life–my dad, my Sunday School teachers, my bishops and Stake Presidents–had sheltered me from the effects of a sexist structure. I think many women go through their whole lives this way, and I am glad for them. Women who are happy in the Church exactly the way it is are not suffering from false consciousness. I believe that most men who accept callings in the church do so because they are good and want to bless others. I believe that the structure of the church provides an extraordinarily effective vehicle for them to do exactly that. The socialization of men in the church very often produces exceptionally thoughtful, committed, and loving husbands and fathers.
But (you knew that was coming…) the institutional superfluity of women means that Mormon children absorb certain messages about what women are and can do that will come into conflict with what they learn elsewhere, and what their own divine nature whispers to them. It’s possible that God could not call latter-day Deborahs and Huldahs and Annas and Junias and Priscillas, because those callings have become literally unthinkable for people raised as Latter-day Saints. The reason to consider carefully which parts of the Church’s structure are inspired and which are the result of tradition, or adoption from the business world, or simple thoughtlessness, is that organizational structures and cultures are powerful tools for shaping behavior. In the same pre-conscious way that it matters whether some pilots are women, it matters whether boys and men see women in positions of leadership and power. I imagine God can (eventually) work around such human limitations, but we should be sure that we are not making God’s work more difficult by failing to attend to what we already know about how human minds and spirits develop. Structural sexism communicates damaging messages, even when it is not motivated by chauvinism or misogyny. I believe with my whole heart that those are not the messages God wants either his daughters or his sons to receive from the Church. I also believe that God trusts us, women and men, to work out these questions together, and lends us all the power and inspiration we need to truly build Zion, if only we will.
*–though by no means uniquely susceptible, as witnessed by the endless efforts of people of color to educate white folk about structural and institutional racism, and white folks’ unrelenting
defensiveness about their own lack of personal animus toward individual black people…
Comments
Incontrovertible.
“In the same pre-conscious way that it matters whether some pilots are women, it matters whether boys and men see women in positions of leadership and power.”
Yes, this I think is the crux of the matter. It matters a lot. And quite frankly, this is why a not-inconsiderable number of Mormon me that I know have a hard time functioning in a world where women really do have positions of leadership and power. In the world of higher ed. that I inhabit, we are still catching up numerically, but there are women who are presidents, provosts, deans, department chairs, and chairs of the board. This is a reality, and boys who grow up without ever seeing women in these kinds of roles, they often make perfect arses of themselves in professional situations.
I honestly think beyond the structural sexism, there is just plain sexism.
Structual sexism:
“President Oaks asked the men in the congregation to rise up to their responsibilities to lead families in righteousness.”
Plain sexism:
“In a lighter moment, President Oaks shared a list of five things that a husband should say to his wife. “I love you. I am sorry. Yes, dear. You look good in that. We can’t afford it.”
Both quotes from a talk given just this Friday August 24, 2018.
2018.
Emily, yes–the structure reinforces the attitudes, and vice versa. But I think that, for the most part, attitudes have changed more quickly than the structures.
But obviously not at the top, which is where the structure is changed .
I think change happens there, too, although the increments can seem awfully small…
If you’ll forgive the shameless plug, some of my research supports the arguments presented above: https://religionnews.com/2018/07/17/its-good-for-girls-to-have-clergywomen-study-shows/
100!.
1. In a pinch the Church would do without the bishop’s wife. I’ve seen it.
2. The structural sexism affects women as well as men and children. In the few cases I’ve seen of efforts to change the structure, too many women have too few role models. Arguably the structure is the reality—we don’t know how to do differently.
3. It didn’t have to be so, and there are historical practices and experiences to call on if we want to and have long memories or good history.
4. As a practical matter, I predict that structural change will look like it comes from outside (whether from God or not, it will look like from outside the institution) and as a result the institution will fight it.
Christian–yes, exactly to all of those comments. Re: #4 (and 3, I guess)–I once had a heated argument with a certain skinny redheaded law professor who called me a “Harvard-trained feminist,” because my feminism was first inspired by historical Mormonism and Harvard had nothing to do with it.
Actually, you can form a branch with *no* Melchizedek Priesthood holders. As long as you have at least one priest to administer the sacrament, you can have sacrament meeting, and the priest can be called as a branch president (Doctrine and Covenants 20:49; https://www.lds.org/manual/branch-guidebook/branch-presidency?lang=eng)
Thanks, Left Field :)
Very insightful and helpful post. I’ve said before that Mormon men are individually and on the whole less sexist than most of their non-LDS counterparts I’ve met–in terms of things like listening to women, pitching in with child-rearing (putting families first), and being a partner in marriage. Obviously there are exceptions to this, but that’s one of the fruits of church culture.
And yet, and yet, I can’t tell you how many times I as a girl or woman have thought about something I could do or experience only to realize that no, I can’t do that or that will never happen, simply because of my sex. I’ve never felt more invisible or unnecessary at those times, like when I realized I could never be a leader on my mission or become a mission president one day (just two examples). The church is a grunchy place.
Nate’s not that skinny, Kristine. (Also: superb post, as always. Your faith that the women and men who make up this institution have the spiritual resources within themselves to change humbles me.)
There are simple changes that could be made. Why not a female Sunday School President?
Yes, Marvin. If we wanted to, there are lots of simple changes we could make. Neylan McBaine wrote.a terrific book about them: https://www.mormonwomen.com/women-at-church/
Sure, a female Sunday School President would be a nice to have. Let’s make incremental change.
But not necessary. Without women being necessary, nothing real changes.
My one-liner (on the ordination question) for years has been “whatever it takes to make my next bishop a black woman.”
Perhaps change will come if retention becomes a problem that can be traced back to the institutional sexism. It is only going to get harder for girls and women to switch back and forth between autonomy and participation in “the world” to dependency and narrowly prescribed roles at church. Parents might begin to think twice about the downsides of bringing their kids up in the church (I have). Losing membership** might be the only message the leaders might be able to hear on this issue.
**I’m not encouraging anyone to leave – I’m not leaving. But I understand if the cognitive dissonance pushes other people away.
It is interesting that this post has both such a starkly honest and hopeful feeling to it, perhaps because stark honesty engenders hope. Thank you deeply Kristine.
On the mission, we reported two statistics weekly. Number of discussions taught, and number of discussions taught to potential Melchizedek PH holders. Baptisms were similarly segregated.
Reading about the Prophetess Deborah ignited my religious feminism. I had a grandmother, who was raised in a family of girls without a father. This empowered them and likewise empowered us in every facet of life except church. However I didn’t see it that way until my reading of Deborah in the bible. People flocked to get her advice. They rallied behind her words. Because church is a haven in my life, I tried to carry out Deborah-esque qualities. It didn’t always go well. People didn’t flock, nor did they listen, even when I was in leadership. It was a very painful lesson.
One Sunday during my mission in South America, my companion and I showed up to church and we were the only women there. Sure, it was just a branch, and only 25 men showed up, but not one local female member was there. We went ahead and had sacrament meeting as usual, and the men stayed for EQ, but there was no one in Relief Society. Now I’m wondering if the women there were all just way more aware than I was, and they knew they didn’t matter.
“ the institutional superfluity of women means that Mormon children absorb certain messages about what women are and can do that will come into conflict with what they learn elsewhere, and what their own divine nature whispers to them”
I am thankful for the whispers of divine nature. The most effective bishops I have known have removed or ignored as many of the barriers as possible between male and female leaders in the wards, but the implicit structure places limits on that tendency. Other groups may also have some claim to a similar ‘least favored relevance’ status. Homosexual or transgender people increasingly (yes, I think increasingly) have almost no center of relevance in Mormon wards, temples, or cosmology structures. The greatest hope for a way forward is that LGBTQ individuals are also in families, a locus that often is touted in traditional Mormon views as being the place where women have mattered most (begging the question that perhaps is that not where ALL of us should matter most?) But the POC and even the PTTW seem to implicitly and even fervently strike us loose from any structural mooring in our religion… except for the whispering of divine nature. As a mostly closeted mtf transgender person I don’t fit in Relief Society and I feel a little like a sham as I teach priesthood, but I can thank Heavenly Parents that they let me know that I matter, that I am a loved trans-daughter of God and that Christ knows how to succor me. I would love to stay in the church too, but it might drive me out if I choose to express my divine nature openly before I die. I don’t wish to hijack the thread since this is perhaps not exactly the same issue, but I felt at least there was some symmetry. Again, thank you Kristine, so well done!
An excellent post Kristine.
Every time I think “A” is the best blogger on BCC, “B” comes along, followed by “C”, then “D”….
Thoughtful and thought-provoking.
Wonderful and thoughtful, Kristine. The sexist structure didn’t bother me most of my life, probably for the reasons you outline here (my bishop/stake president/husband/father were not personally sexist). But for the last 4 or 5 years I have become increasingly aware of the sexist structure of the church and the difficulty that poses for women striving to make a difference. I appreciate the clarity and thoughtfulness of this post.