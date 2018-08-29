Lesson 33: “Sharing the Gospel with the World” #BCCSundaySchool2018

by

Readings: Jonah and bits of Micah (2:12-13; 4:1-7, 11-13; 5:2-4, 7-8; 6:6-8; 7:18-20)

In addition to their content, these readings provide an occasion to talk about how varied (or not so varied) the Bible as a collection can be. Mormons tend not to think much about the different genres of biblical texts, nor about why such differences might matter for the practical applications we take away from the texts. Put bluntly, what happens when we read Jonah as a satire about prophets rather than as a “straight” story about a prophet? And what difference does it make that Micah repeats a few verses from Isaiah, more or less verbatim? (Or is it the other way around, and we’re assuming that the “major” prophet is the source for the “minor” one? So confusing.)

For me, putting aside the fishiness of Jonah’s most famous narrative element, the key to reading this book as a satire appears in chapter 3. Jonah finally goes to Nineveh, walks three days to get to the center of the city, utters one sentence that isn’t even a call to repentance, upon which the king orders the entire city—including the animals—to go in sackcloth and ashes.

Point one: when, in the history of ever, did people listen to prophets so instantly and so universally? Even 4th Nephi depicts a gradual process of conversion, and it’s already an outlier, by a lot.

Point two: Nineveh (which had probably been destroyed anyway when Jonah was written) was one of the capitals of Assyria, which had laid waste to the Northern Kingdom and come mighty close to doing the same in the south. This story is like a (non-Vichy) French prophet walking into Berlin ca. 1942, saying “this city is about to be destroyed,” and then finding that the entire city, including the Rottweilers and German Shepherds, decides to abandon Nazism and, like, give back Paris. Said prophet then gets mad that the Germans repented because he really wanted God to lay waste to the entire place.

Point three: the image of the Ninevite animals going in sackcloth and ashes may be the funniest moment in the Hebrew scriptures. I suggest using this week’s Sunday School class to debate questions of animal sentience and moral accountability. Do we need to include our household pets in family scripture study and FHE? What about hamsters? Goldfish? The ant farm? The truly righteous can dig into Leviticus and hash out the whole bit about cloven hooves and animals who chew the cud. Now that we don’t have High Priests’ groups anymore, the Church needs a venue for this sort of Very Important Discussion—which is, I guess, why God invented the internet (*shudder*).

So, if Jonah *is* satire, what’s the point? I’d ask the class and see what they come up with. My own two cents: the manual gets the big picture right by seeing Jonah as a story about God’s universal love for humanity. What comes more clearly into focus when you see Jonah as a satire is the way that thinking of prophets as part of a team (or, worse yet, *our* team) is a category error. I mean, don’t we all love it when President Oaks just OWNS those terrible people in The World™, and wouldn’t it be awful to lose the smug satisfaction that emanates from how nicely their constitutive wrongness perpetually reflects on us? Loaded questions, yes, but I think that getting past our tribalism is far from easy, and maybe the goad of a good satire can awaken the necessary discomfort.

Jonah also cuts usefully against our tendency to treat prophets and other church leaders as the be-all and end-all of Righteous Purity. If God can achieve unheard-of things with a guy like Jonah, who delivers his message like a petulant teenager who REALLY doesn’t want to talk in sacrament meeting, then it’s ok if our leaders occasionally act like petulant teenagers. Well, maybe not ok, but at least survivable, in that the Gospel message can transcend their shortcomings. Being a prophet isn’t about being a great person we all look up to; it’s about bearing God’s message, and we’re in trouble the minute the person starts to matter more to us than the message.

Jonah doesn’t challenge us much when it’s just a nice fish story. I mean, who among us would be dumb enough to run away from God? (Ok, most of us…) But as satire, it indicts us on several levels. It reminds us that God loves everyone, especially the people we love to hate. (Even Oaks!) It reminds us that God can call us to repentance through unlikely sources, and in surprising ways (even Oaks!). It reminds us that the gospel message can break through the static (or howling feedback) occasioned by the humanity of the messengers.

Turning to Micah, the manual cherry-picks a bit, omitting the harsher moments of judgment like, well, all of chapter 3, which is full of vituperation for unjust judges and profit-mongering prophets before culminating in a prophecy that Jerusalem and its temple will be destroyed. In 1:5 Micah brutally compares the temple to one of the idolatrous “high places,” in keeping with his broader message that holy only is as holy does. The manual does include a classic statement of this latter sentiment, in 6:6-8, which says that religious practice is pointless unless the practitioners do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with God.

The textual overlap between Micah 4:1-4 and Isaiah 2:2-4 gives the class an opportunity to discuss the messy process that gave us the Bible. Isaiah and Micah were contemporaries, which makes the overlap even harder to understand than if one came later than the other. Which is the original, and which the copy? Who is replaying whose greatest hits? It could be interesting to compare how the placement of the repeated verses in different contexts yields different meanings. I’d spend some time on that, unless the conversation about the moral capacities of hamsters has taken over the class, as it is almost certain to do. (The question “Should I attend Sunday School?” sometimes overlaps uncomfortably with “Should I read the comments?”)

The bit from Micah 5 is in there because Matthew 2:6 reads it as a prophecy of Jesus’ birthplace. Resistant as I am to letting the obvious Christian interpretation stand as the only interpretation of Hebrew texts, I’d challenge the class to think about what this prophecy might have meant to folks living in 8th century BCE Judah, who lived through a destructive Assyrian invasion. Send class members back to 1 Kings 16-19 for background. Ditto with the passage from Micah 2: we want to read it as predicting the latter-day gathering of Israel, but it was spoken by a man who lived through the destruction of the Northern Kingdom and the near-destruction of the Southern. In a similar vein, Micah 7 contains words of hope coming from a man who had many causes to be deeply bummed. How do we find hope in bleak moments?

I’d put 6:6-8 at the center of the discussion, because it cuts down to essentials. Going to sacrament meeting or reading scriptures or attending the temple are all good things to do, but if you’re not seeking justice, being kind, and trying to walk humbly with God, none of it counts for anything.

