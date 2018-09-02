The Testimony Trap: Does it Matter if the Church Is True?

“If I claim to possess the truth, I will be unlikely even to entertain the possibility that others may be right, or at least partly right, and I wrong, or at least partly wrong; unlikely to enter imaginatively into the world of others so as to learn to appreciate the force of their account. . . . Claims to possess the uncontestable truth aren’t always wrong, but they are always dangerous–especially when a person’s claim to possess the truth matters more to her than the truth itself.” –Miroslov Volf, The End of Memory
I’m not a relativist, moral or otherwise. I believe that some things are true and other things are false, and that it is often possible (though rarely easy) for human beings to know the difference. And I believe that the difference matters.
And yet, it has been years since I have been able to say with conviction the words, “I know they Church is true.” Like nearly all life-long Latter-day Saints, I learned to say these words in primary, and I said them faithfully on the first Sunday of every month for many years. When I got older and learned bigger words, I started saying, in effect, “I REALLY, REALLY know the Church is true,” and “I know that they Church is REALLY, REALLY true.” Adjectives, for a while, seemed important. When I was in college, I started to worry that the Church might not be true, and this thought felt too awful to even entertain.
Several years ago, though, it occurred to me that I have no idea what the phrase “I know the Church is true” means. It’s not that I think that the Church is untrue. It’s that I simply can’t comprehend what it might mean for a group of 15 million people or so to “be true”–or, for that matter, to be untrue. Statements can be true. Ideas can be true. Accounts of specific events can be true. But a Church, it seems to me, needs to have some relationship to truth other than just being it.
Along with not being a relativist, though, I’m also not an idiot. I know what people usually mean when they say “I know the Church is true.” They mean that the Church makes accurate claims about the nature of God and humanity, that it has the right understanding of sacred history, that its claim to have the authority to represent God on the earth are factually and uniquely correct.
It is important to point out here, without belaboring the point or trying to use it to prove too much, that a fair number of the horrible things that have been done in the world have been done by people who felt absolutely certain that their claims of divine authority were factually and uniquely correct. It does not follow that everybody who thinks that they have divine authority does horrible things, nor does it mean that everybody who claims authority from God is wrong. As Miroslov Volf says, claims to absolute and uncontested authority aren’t always wrong. But they are always dangerous. We need to understand why.
Volf’s 2006 book The End of Memory is as good a meditation on truth as I have read in some time. Volf is a Croatian theologian who endured the breakup of Yugoslavia, and the genocidal campaigns that followed among the Catholic, Orthodox, and Muslim inhabitants of the former Communist nation. Absolute truth claims, whether theological or historical (and Volf is mainly interested in historical claims), have consequences–and these consequences can be awful even when the truth claims are accurate.
For Volf, the most dangerous claims come “when a person’s claim to possess the truth matters more to her than the truth itself.” Let’s call this the “testimony trap,” or the tendency to believe that the mere fact of making accurate claims about the nature of God or the universe is an end in itself rather than the means to accomplishing something of genuine moral or spiritual value.
Jesus had a lot to say about this kind of thinking, none of it good. It is a major focus of the Sermon on the Mount:
Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.
Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid. Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. (Matt. 5:13-16)
Jesus was not telling the Jewish people in his audience that they, the Jews, were “the salt of the earth” or “the light of the world.” He was telling people who already thought that they were these things that they were indeed but that it didn’t matter. Simply being the salt of the earth is meaningless; you have to actually do salt of the earth. Same with light. And the same with “being true.”
We fall into the testimony trap when we start to think that “being true” is the sort of thing that churches are supposed to do. This can stunt our spiritual development in many ways. It can cause us to think that being right is more important than doing right. It can encourage us to turn obedience into a sacrament and to confuse displaying loyalty to an institution with loving God.
But the most damaging thing that can happen is that we can start to think of spiritual truth as something wrapped up in a neat package and handed to us at church. When this happens, we don’t feel the need to do the hard work of searching for truth ourselves. We will never be willing to entertain the possibility that we might be a little bit wrong, and that other people might be a little bit right. And we will be “unlikely to enter imaginatively into the world of others so as to learn to appreciate the force of their account.” And this, it turns out, is how real spiritual truth gets found.
Comments
Great insight. I have really enjoyed a couple of your most recent posts. Thank you.
That title was certainly attention grabbing. How sad for you. I agree that worshiping an institution is not the intent of the gospel, in my opinion. And before you might leap to the conclusion that I drank the kool-aid at 8 years of age and have been blindly following along ever since, mouthing things I didn’t mean or feel; stop. You’d be wrong. I was ‘actively challenged’ for the better part of my life, only coming back to the gospel in my winter years. Maybe I did expect a ‘package’ or a blinding revelation to convince me as a child and youth in the church. I now know that one must FEEL it, in their hearts – that burning that lets one know Christ spoke the truth and He shared this gospel with us. It’s LISTENING that’s important. Nobody will be struck, literally, with the knowledge. And I don’t share my testimony often. Because people don’t understand the way I believe. Or maybe they do, but I’m afraid because most people are pretty damned stupid. Just my opinion.
Very good – summarizes my feelings about “I know this church is true” quite well. What concerns me most is that I hear the phrase most often from youth and primary children. How can we teach them to gain their own witness to truth, and then speak it without a cliche that I feel heavily dilutes the knowledge of truth they’ve acquired.
Reading this from (what I am learning is) essentially a pragmatist point of view, I wonder whether the word “possess” isn’t the crux of the matter. If you think “truth” is something you can possess (as opposed to observe or experience or dance with) the end result is likely to be unsatisfying, Whether that end result is a false sense of ownership or a false sense of loss.
It probably won’t happen, but it would be nice if a BCS author said they know the church is true because of a God given testimony.
I can say with conviction and certainty that Joseph Smith is God’s prophet and the Book of Mormon is what it claims to be. I know the church is true because of the manifestation of the Holy Ghost. I was given a testimony of the Book of Mormon by the power of the Holy Ghost.
I may be wrong, but I don’t believe I have ever uttered the words “I know the church is true.”
I stubbornly hunker down in the church–not gonna let anyone take it away from me or run me out of it–because of a lot of things and in spite of a lot of things. One of the most important “because” things, in reference to JFK above, is a testimony founded on personal revelation. I’ve felt the Spirit way too many times, and have heard the still small voice (very clearly, running counter to my own internal voices or counter to what I wanted to hear), and cannot deny that testimony.
At the same time, I have very often asked myself the same questions you have asked, Brother Austin. What do I mean, and what do other people mean, by “I know,” and, for that matter, what’s the value of knowing?
Not a big fan of Paul, but I keep coming back to “For we walk by faith, not by sight,” and I suspect that believing is more important than knowing. Expressions of supremely confident conviction convey nothing to my soul, whereas expressions of humble belief move me profoundly.
I loved this. A great thinking piece.
This church is the “true AND living” church. I think that statement summarizes the OP (for me at least). “True and living” has a much different meaning to me than just “true”.
I can’t get enough of Michael Austin posts. Great stuff, thank you.
I love this. Very insightful. I love the thought of having to “do” the salt of the earth vs be it. I used to be someone who also said “I know this church is true” and I felt that truly all growing up. I think what I meant is that the priesthood was real and that Joseph Smith and Book of Mormon were called of and inspired by God. That prophets still existed and ordinances, etc. Since then I’ve felt challenges to that knowledge and have relied more on faith and belief and the doing. Is what I’m taught here bringing me closer to doing the work of God? Absolutely yes. I feel motivated and inspired often in specific ways. The attitude of belief (vs knowing), however, has profoundly humbled me and allowed me to appreciate faith and beauty wherever I may find it.