Socialism and Satan’s Plan

It happened. Again. On Mormon Twitter, someone mentioned socialism, to which somebody responded that socialism was Satan’s plan. (There were a couple other responses I saw that hinted at the same thing, but didn’t explicitly say it. And maybe there were others who said something similar. It’s not like I looked for every response to the tweet.)
To which I reply: that’s not the stupidest assertion based on Mormon theology ever. But it may well be in the top ten.
Now full disclosure here: while I may not believe that capitalism is the economy of heaven, frankly, I’m largely a fan of its implementation here on earth. At the same time, though, I’ll admit to being a huge fan of a number of social safety net policies that certain groups of people have spent the last several decades trying to mischaracterize as socialism. So, y’know, I contain multitudes.
Anyway, that aside, I want to repeat that calling socialism Satan’s plan is, like, crazy stupid. Unless people base it on something gnostically apocryphal, I assume its derivation is from Moses 4:1-3:
And I, the Lord God, spake unto Moses, saying: That Satan, whom thou hast commanded in the name of mine Only Begotten, is the same which was from the beginning, and he came before me, saying—Behold, here am I, send me, I will be thy son, and I will redeem all mankind, that one soul shall not be lost, and surely I will do it; wherefore give me thine honor. But, behold, my Beloved Son, which was my Beloved and Chosen from the beginning, said unto me—Father, thy will be done, and the glory be thine forever. Wherefore, because that Satan rebelled against me, and sought to destroy the agency of man, which I, the Lord God, had given him, and also, that I should give unto him mine own power; by the power of mine Only Begotten, I caused that he should be cast down[.]
There are a couple problems here, though. The first is: we have no idea what Satan’s plan was. We know what its result would have been: that no soul would be lost. How was he going to do it? I think we usually jump to vs. 3’s assertion that Satan “sought to destroy the agency of man” as evidence that he was somehow going to become a puppetmaster, forcing us to act in a way that would get us back to God’s presence.
But, as much as that’s a popular assumption, it’s not a necessary one. It’s equally possible that he was planning on lowering the standards of salvation to a point where heaven had a 100% admission rate. It’s even possible (HORROR!) that he didn’t actually have a fully-formed plan; maybe he was bidding for the job first, and, if he got it, he’d figure out what to do with it.
I mean, that leaves the question of what the scriptures mean when they list one of the three things he did wrong as seeking to destroy agency. And I don’t have a compelling answer (though it’s worth noting that the 1828 Webster’s dictionary seems to define “agency” more along the lines of the ability to act on the world than on the ability to choose). FWIW, though, if his plan was to lower standards for admission, rather than dictate how people acted, that would remove our ability to reject God and salvation, because no matter how poorly we acted, we’d still qualify for salvation.
That leads to a second problem with the assertion: even if Satan’s plan was to replace our wills with his, and to eliminate our ability to choose, I’m not clear what that has to do with socialism.
And yes, I’m familiar with ETB’s 1979 talk “A Witness and a Warning.”[fn1] And you know what? He’s not talking about socialism, he’s talking about communism. And he’s talking specifically about Soviet communism. And he’s not talking about Soviet communism as Satan’s plan from Moses: he’s talking about it as Satan’s counterfeit of true religion.
I mean, it’s really hard to say that socialism, communism, or Soviet communism somehow destroyed moral agency. The third, at least, tried to limit individuals’ ability to make certain choices. But even in the heyday of the USSR, there were internal dissenters. The same goes for Communist China and even oppressive North Korea. As far as I know, dissent has existed in every totalitarian state (and every non-totalitarian state). So it’s really, really hard to argue that any political system reflects that-interpretation-of-Satan’s-plan-that-says-he-wanted-to-eliminate-human-agency.
Again, that’s not to say that, as a Mormon, you need to be a devoted socialist. Frankly, there’s a lot about socialism that I’m skeptical of (unless, again, you define socialism as any type of social safety net program, in which case, (a) I’m a raging socialist, and (b) you suck at definitions).
But saying socialism = Satan’s Plan is, frankly, shorthand for I don’t think through things very carefully. If you’re not a fan of socialism, by all means, make substantive arguments against it (though please don’t bother in the comments to this post—that entirely misses the point of the post!). But let’s cut it out already with the stupid truisms.
[fn1] Okay, “familiar” might be a little bit of an overstatement. I mean, I was crazy young when he delivered it. But I did skim it today before drafting this post, so I’m familiar enough with it.
Comments
Excellent post. Ever since my snarky response though, I have wondered if there is a reason some Mormons might imagine that workers owning the means of production is actually satanic. I can’t come up with one, and “Satan’s Plan” dude never responded. 🤷♀️
Thanks, maebridge80! And it was a lovely snarky response!
Let me throw this out there — I think that, with the limitations in what we know, socialism is a manifestation of Satan’s plan. Without defending the way it was originally presented (having not read the source of the tweet you reference), where I think in this article you run afoul of the very thing you are accusing others of (not thinking through things very carefully) is applying the socialism=Satan’s plan to the economic system as opposed to the underlying worldview and assumptions.
Look, I am a zealous right-winger. But you will see me post defenses of Harry Reid when people say his membership ought to be revoked. I am not a Trump fan for a multitude of reasons. You will see me speak in praise of Hugh Nibley, who advocated economic socialism well to the left of anything Bernie Sanders advocates. As Thomas Griffith said, and which I agree with, the Lord has never put forth by definitive revelation the ideal top marginal tax rate. I have no problem with a Latter-day Saint that happens to be liberal (or conservative) whereas I have big problems with a liberal (or conservative) that just happens to be a Latter-Day Saint.
But where socialism=Satan’s plan becomes a more apt comparison is the worldview of disassociating behaviors with consequences. Understanding there are things we don’t know, moral agency is constrained by both controlling people’s behavior and/or by destroying accountability for their actions. A command economy is inefficient, but not necessarily evil. But if the philosophy behind an economic system seeks to destroy accountability, then it becomes evil.
Socialism’s worldview is one of equality, but as that worldview extends into a Harrison Bergeron sort of equality it becomes reflective of Satan’s plan. When it denies that differences in results and opportunities can be traced back to different aggregate decisions (fatherless homes, for example) then it denies accountability and becomes reflective of Satan’s plan. Disparate results between groups and classes are, in fact, often the result of disparate decisions in aggregate made by the members of those classes (for example that, in large part, explains the gender wage gap). That this is controversial is an indictment of the socialist worldview which seeks to destroy accountability — and it is that, not a particular tax rate or rate of social spending, that is Satan’s plan.
In the Celestial Kingdom, we will NOT be living under a capitalistic society. So there is nothing divine about it — I happen to think it the most efficient, but it is not eternal so much as it is useful now. But while we will be living under a Zionist economic system (economically to the left of anything advocated by socialists now), it will be a system that does nothing the denigrate accountability. That is something our earthly socialist systems to no mimic.
Some of ET comment could apply to Russia supporting Trump, whether or not there was collusion. Second: We must awaken to “a sense of [our] awful situation, because of this secret combination which [is] among [us]” (Ether 8:24). We must not tolerate accommodation with or appeasement toward the false system of Communism.
It is good to point out that Socialism does not equal Communism, and that having social safety nets does not make socialism.
Unfettered capitalism is at least as dangerous as socialism.
In Australia we have just had a royal commision into banking, and superannuation. The banks have been ripping people off, charging fees for services not provided, and then trying not to pay them back. When corporations can get away with charging more they will.
My goodness, what a blind spot you have, Jonathan. If accountability is the touchstone here, then capitalism fares no better than socialism. There’s this idea among conservatives that capitalism is a freestanding system of economic justice, but that’s a fantasy. The natural operation of capitalism gives wealthy people enormous advantages of leverage and power that far outweigh what they might deserve by any measure of justice. Thus–just like in Satan’s Plan!!!–capitalism puts the many under the thumbs of an unaccountable few.
No, I’m not really serious about claiming that capitalism is Satan’s plan. It’s a silly claim, just as it’s silly to claim that socialism is uniquely of Satan. The best argument is probably that it’s all Satan’s, since we are living at the time of his greatness and glory in this fallen world. As I think Sam implies, inflating a few verses in the Pearl of Great Price to encompass a whole political philosophy is an abuse of Mormon theology. If you want to argue about economics, that’s great. Just use the proper tools, and leave this juvenile concept of “Satan’s plan” out of it.
FAKE NEWS.
You must be a psychopath to say that it’s really hard to say that socialism destroyed moral agency of it’s people.
Mao killed 45million.
Hitler killed 11million if which 6million we’re Jews.
Lenin/Stalin up to 60million.
All socialist.
60,000,000+11,000,000+45,000,000=
116,000,000 people that think you wrote a post without checking the internet.
Murdering 116,000,000 people is a great way to limit people agency. What a horrible post written against all those murdered by the type of government the author wants to let pass unscathed. This person obviously learned nothing in Primary/Church and should go back to grade school to learn how to Google.
I make no apologies for my direct and unapoligetic language because murder is murder and should never be swept under the rug.
Loursat:
I don’t see you are meeting my argument on the merits. In fact, you seem to concede the point I am making about the worldview under-girding socialism (and contrasting that with capitalism). “There’s this idea among conservatives that capitalism is a freestanding system of economic justice, but that’s a fantasy.” I agree that capitalism isn’t fully accountable, and that isn’t even the biggest failure (see Mosiah 4:16-17) of the system — there are good reasons we won’t be capitalists in the hereafter. But, as you say, this isn’t a statement about the utility of various economic positions and you acknowledge that the worldview behind capitalism is accountable in theory even when it isn’t in practice. To quote myself — applicable to you as to Sam — “where I think in [your post] you run afoul of the very thing you are accusing others of (not thinking through things very carefully) is applying the socialism=Satan’s plan to the economic system as opposed to the underlying worldview and assumptions.”
“As I think Sam implies, inflating a few verses in the Pearl of Great Price to encompass a whole political philosophy is an abuse of Mormon theology.”
These verses are not ambiguous, nor are they isolated. Satan sought and seeks to destroy agency. Christ sought and seeks to preserve agency. Both continue their work today. Therefore what seeks to destroy agency is of Satan and what seeks to preserve agency is of God. This is not an abuse of our theology — rather it is a cogent conclusion that necessarily follows from the three premises (which are undisputed in our theology). The only dispute is whether socialism increases or decreases agency — and it is clear what I believe — but if you want to argue that socialism is out there increasing our moral agency and accountability I am all ears.
Socialism is an iteration of Satan’s plans. Ultimately connected back to it.
Socialism assumes the distribution property, goods and labor belong to the people or society, which ultimately gets pushed back to the state.
This necessarily crowds out the law of consecration, because in a modern European and American style socialist state, over generations (or rapidly if during times of dramatic upheaval) the private sphere is increasingly superceded to the growing public.
You have less control over your property and your ability to produce wealth (ie your labor) than your parents did, and they less than their parents likely did. In other words the means of production do not belong to you, whether it’s the sweat of your brow or your property.
Now, we can all introduce a variety of arguments why we shouldn’t allow our neighbor to exercise their property and labor rights. And there should be some limited restrictions in a society where people need to get along. That’s limited government.
That being the case, ultimately it will get in the way of true consecration, and will ultimately be thrown down has prophesied.
This doesn’t say that captalism always leads to the right outcome, but it does provide a higher respect to personal ownership of property and labor, which does not interfer with the law of consecration.
President Marion Romney spoke rather eloquently on this topic, with the approval of the rest of the Brethren.
Ultimately, anyone arguing this issue is much less of an authority both of the scriptures, on consecration, caring for the poor, and the proper role of government, than he is.
So your assertions rank much lower. If American cold war or political bias is to be attributed to prior authorities on these matters, then it’s no less attributed to those here in this thread as well. And they have the added weight of being authorized by God to speak to the people and did so for several generations.
We’re clearly not focusing on it now for a variety of reasons. Some night think it’s because they sheepishly realized they were wrong. More likely that realized they have more important things to attend before continuing to teach in the proper role of government in a society that has rejected those teachings, and very often violently so, under serious threat of a multitude of government/media/social pressures.
It’s been taught and there for those who have ears to hear. If you don’t have those ears, just focus on living a virtuous life, love your neighbor, and hearkening to the words of the moden day prophets.
Ron:
A couple of concerns with your post.
1) I don’t think Sam (or, for that matter, Loursat) are inclined to set off on any genocidal rampages anytime soon. While I acknowledge that the tendency of Socialism to nearly uniformly end in the gulag (or bread line or hyperinflation and starvation) is a distressing one, it isn’t fair to put that on the heads of those who advocate for it now (or label them as psychopaths).
2) We get nowhere unless we meet people where they are. Mussolini was a murderous socialist who claimed to make the trains run on time (he didn’t, in fact — that was propaganda). That doesn’t mean that those who advocate for trains running on time are murderous psychopaths. Likewise, even if socialists share goals with murderous dictators, we can safely assume that those shared goals don’t extend to the murder-part. So until Sam comes out directly and tells me his goal is genocide, I will assume he is essentially non-murderous and treat him accordingly.
3) While I agree with you that socialism ends with camps and genocide (I think history is too uniform to doubt that, and the reliance on the mercantile systems of Scandinavia doesn’t dissuade me from that), I also think that many people who now advocate for socialism do so with a conviction that this time will be different and if they see that it will not they will step off that bandwagon before we get that far down the road. I have seen that in my own engagements with various (former) socialists who recently began acknowledging the destructive nature of the philosophy and turned into more traditional small-d democrats favoring a stronger safety net. While the socialist track inevitably leads to the Killing Fields, there are a lot of stops on the way and people of good will can and will get off the socialist train.
4) “FAKE NEWS” Huh? Not sure what you mean by this? I am not aware of the news — fake or otherwise — in this opinion presented by Sam. I disagree with Sam and I think he is wrong, but there is nothing “fake news” going on here.
LOL where did this get linked so quickly???