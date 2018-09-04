Testimony Meeting Reflects Our Equality Before Christ

by

I don’t often bear my testimony in Church, but when I do, it’s about Christ’s love.

This last Sunday, I bore my testimony because I was struck by how beautiful the practice of fast and testimony meeting is. I know we often crack jokes about it being “open mike Sunday,” where our fellow congregants make some of the kookiest statements. But for me, the fact that every single member is invited to speak about faith and struggles and answers to prayers is what makes each first Sunday so refreshing. It’s the favorite meeting of my Catholic fiancé, too, because it so starkly contrasts from high-church liturgy and Priest-perfected edicts.

I find testimony meetings beautiful because they’re so imperfect. We talk about the Church being “true,” but what resonates as most “true” to me is the frank acknowledgment of community imperfections.

We try to cap congregation sizes around 300 so that everyone knows each other. We have a lay clergy and calling system so that everyone serves and teaches each other. We have “ministers” who love and befriend each other. Ordinary speakers give powerful sermons, and members give impromptu testimonies about the workings of the spirit amidst our flawed world. We are a complete mess of imperfect people who sin and don’t really have systematic theology and make human errors constantly, yet at our best we set that aside to build the body of Christ by forming ward families that love and lift each other up.

I feel the spirit most strongly in testimony meetings, because it is often there that we set aside canned statements and call-and-response answers and instead lead with raw emotions. It’s where we hear about divorce and job loss and doubt and pain; healing and forgiveness and conversion and joy. We build Zion through shared suffering.

This Sunday, the Spirit bore witness with my spirit, that we are all the children of God. Our testimony meeting was perfection. There was never a silent moment, and those bearing witness of Christ ranged across young and old, male and female, immigrants and citizens, black and brown and white, converts and lifelong members. Each and every testimony helped me love them, their stories, and their contributions to our ward family more. Each and every testimony invited the spirit and filled me with gratitude for Christ. In sharing testimonies, I realized, all are equal before God.

After this spiritual feast, I snuck out of the building because I’d been asked to help guest teach a relief society lesson in another ward. As I drove across town, my spiritual joy suddenly morphed into malcontent. I couldn’t understand why, so I started praying. And then I realized why. The testimony meeting I had just experienced? That’s what I wish General Conference was like. Instead of hearsay about General Authorities’ experiences with widows and orphans and divorcees and refugees and LGBT youth (etc.) – what if we heard the raw testimonies of those widows and orphans and divorces and refugees and LGBT youth firsthand? Zion is found in their experiences and pains, and it is their direct voices I long to hear – just like is modeled every month in my ward.

Photo by Samuel Martins on Unsplash