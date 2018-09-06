How a Mormon* ended up taking a Protestant religion class

by

*Yeah, I know.

Anyway. Back-to-school night yesterday was a two-hour marathon of filling out forms and learning about the new government policies that enter into force this year (a highlight: 4 unexcused absences over the 9 years of compulsory education carries a minimum fine of $125). In addition to the filling out the emergency contact form, signing the permission slip for administering potassium iodide in the event of a radiological emergency (Chernobyl has cast a long shadow over Central Europe) and reviewing the paperwork related to a study of children’s media and food consumption, we also had to sign up or exempt our children from religious education. And this at a public school!

See, in Austria, the legal recognition of churches and religious communities entails “the right to […] provide religious instruction in state schools” (source). Twenty organizations enjoy legal recognition, though in practice only the largest—the Catholic, Protestant and Greek Orthodox churches as well as the Islamic Religious Community in Austria—offer religious instruction at public schools, with the state picking up the tab for the personnel costs.

When a student is registered for school, parents can choose to indicate their child’s confession. If it is a legally recognized religion, and provides religious instruction at the school in question, the child is automatically signed up for the respective religion class. During the first week of school parents can exempt their child from attending this class. However, if they indicated a confession upon registration, the exempted child cannot attend a class of another confession but has to go hang out with the atheists and practice reading or whatever alternative is provided by the school.

As a Mormon member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I decided to sign my daughter up for the Protestant class. What?! Why? How? Let’s start with “how.” If you don’t indicate a confession on the school registration form, your child can do whatever she or he wants—attend any of the religion classes or hang out with the atheists. As for “why,” I have three reasons.

First, the teacher is of good repute. Second, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Austria are spread so thin that there are no teachers and no classes teaching the beliefs of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at public schools. (Kind of a missed opportunity for a proselytizing church on the one hand, but on the other the numbers make a pretty slam-dunk case against such an effort.) With no LDS (I’m just going to let this one stand) religion class, a child registered with the school as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would have to deregister from religious education (recall that a child whose confession has been registered with the school may not attend the religious instruction of another church) and go hang out with the atheists anyway.

It wasn’t always like this. School-aged members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have traditionally been able to receive school credit for attending Sunday school and/or seminary on the basis of a declaration signed by the bishop that they have attended regularly. The bishop would also give each pupil a grade. In practice, every member of school age would receive full credit and best marks, even those who didn’t attend at all. Ever. Not even once. A few years ago, however, the Vienna school authorities tired of the charade and informed The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Austria that it (the Vienna school district) would no longer accept these bogus declarations; if they wanted to provide religious education, they’d have to do it in a manner that deserved the name. (Frankly, I’m glad the state took the church to task on this issue; as executive secretary it did not sit well with me to be complicit in the degree mill business.)

At any rate, the church has yet to get its act together and provide meaningful religious instruction that the state will accept as such. Consequently, if I had registered my child with the school as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she would have missed out on any chance for religious instruction at school.

We didn’t want that, so we left the confession field blank, which gave us the flexibility to sign her up for any religion class offered at the school— Catholic, Protestant, Greek Orthodox and Islamic. We figured we already have the Catholic and Mormon angles covered at home, so why not broaden horizons, starting with Protestantism? We’ll see how things go and maybe switch things up later; we’ve got 9 years to explore several world religions and I’m hoping it will be a good experience for all involved.

I realize that all of this will be foreign to our readers in the United States, but I’m still curious if religious education—outside of the home and church, that is—is something on your radar. What experiences have you had with your children exploring other religions in a more or less systematic manner?