Mormons, the Mormon Church, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: A Spiritual Taxonomy

I am a Mormon. I am a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And I am a proud part of the Mormon Church. These identities overlap, but they are not identical. I could imagine being one or two of these things without being all three. I know Mormons who are not members of any Church. And I know people who are firmly committed to the Mormon Church who have disaffiliated, or all but disaffiliated, from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Substantial overlap is not the same as equivalence.

Taxonomies are always arbitrary, for course. They involve the creation of dividing lines and distinct buckets among phenomenon that are much messier than any flowchart can represent. But they also capture distinctions that would otherwise be lost. Somebody else might create different categories, or call them different things. What matters is not what the things are called, but that their thingness, and their separate thingness, be acknowledged and precisely defined. Here are my definitions.

Mormons are people who have been shaped by a very distinctive cultural tradition with its roots in the 19th century charismatic movement lead by Joseph Smith Jr.. Mormons belong to a dozen or so different religious organizations that have their roots in Joseph’s work, but many Mormons belong to no religious organization at all. “Mormon” is the noun whose adjectives include liberal-, orthodox-, fundamentalist-, practicing-, non-practicing-, disaffected-, excommunicated-, ex-, dry–, and post-. There is tremendous variety among, and within, these different kinds of Mormons, but we all share a culture, a history, and a set of beliefs that we either accept or do not accept–but that partially define us whether or not we accept them.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the largest of the formal institutions based on Joseph Smith’s legacy. It has a corporate office in Salt Lake City, and a formidable organization worldwide. It sends out missionaries, collects tithes, operates temples, and formally assesses its members’ worthiness to enter temples and hold callings.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a set of rules that must be followed in order to join it or to participate fully in its practices. It has full legal authority, at its discretion, to withdraw its institutional fellowship from members or to formally excommunicate them for behavior judged to be immoral or disloyal. It owns copyrights and trademarks and has recently asked, quite reasonably, that everybody call it by its proper name.

Both Mormonism and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are important parts of my life, but neither one is the core of my spiritual identity. My core spirituality is that of the Mormon Church, which is neither a cultural identity or a formal institutional affiliation, though it has elements of both.

The Mormon Church is not a Church in an American non-profit corporation sense, but it is a church in the New Testament sense of an ekklesia, or an assembly of people who come together to strengthen each other spiritually—to mourn with each other, comfort each other, and share each other’s burdens. An ekklesia is what happens when two or three are gathered in His name. Nobody is in charge, and the people entirely constitute the thing.

When I was baptized, my name was entered on the records of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but part of my covenant, as I now understand it, was to the Mormon Church, or the ekklesia that I became part of by my spiritual choices. I know some of the people in my church from the formal meetings of the institutional Church. I know others, from the various roads that I have traveled in my life, who are Mormons but who have no formal affiliation with any religious organization—or who now have formal affiliations with religious organizations outside of the Mormon tradition.

The Mormon Church is not another variety of Benign Whateverism. It believes things—and these things are drawn from the Mormon scriptures and the Latter-day Saint tradition. We believe in Zion and in the pure love of Christ. We believe in atonement and redemption. We believe in sacred covenants and in the divine potential of human beings. We believe in agency and consequences. We believe in eternal families and divine parents. We believe that the Church is the body of Christ.

Formal affiliation doesn’t matter in the Mormon Church, but participation is only meaningful if people have been animated, in some way, by the doctrine of Zion, or the possibility that the world we live in can be something celestial—something fundamentally different than what it is now.

Nobody cares what it is actually called. Nobody has the authority to insist that it be called something else. I use the term “Mormon Church” only because it recently became available. The Mormon Church is not the sort of thing that one can be kicked out of, because it is not the sort of thing that one joins. It is simply a way to describe the interrelationship among disciples committed to using a Mormon spirituality as the basis for loving each other and building the Kingdom of God.

When President Russell M. Nelson announced that the correct name of the Church is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I felt profoundly grateful to him for helping me to clarify this important distinction in my own spirituality. My membership in this Church is an important part of that spirituality, but it is not the only part. It is not even the only part that is animated by the Mormon tradition and the doctrines of the Book of Mormon and the other standard works.

The Mormon Church—a collection of my sisters and brothers bound to each other by covenants of love and a desire to build the Kingdom of God—is a thing. It is not the same thing as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but that does not make it a lesser thing. It is a thing that we can all be part of and that nobody controls. And such things can be difficult to define, even when they are the most important things in the world.