Those of you who don’t know me may be surpirsed to learn that I’m not actually a young adult (I haven’t been one of those for decades now). But (while watching my Bears play the Packers) I decided to crash the Face to Face event this evening emanating from across from the temple in Nauvoo. Elder Cook presided and led the event; I was particularly interested to hear what historians Kate Holbrook (Sam’s favorite person on the planet) and Matt Grow would have to say. They had time to respond to nine questions. What follows are simply my raw notes, with no real attempt to try to fill them in from memory.

Elder Cook begins by describing Saints (the new book). Imperfect people (God can work through). Thousands of questions received. Only time to answer a few. Introduses Kate and Matt.

1. Church hiding history–why not more open about controversial things?

Kate: Own experience. Only child. Learned from mother, grandmother (they were docents in the Beehive House). Learned about BY polygamy; later learned of JS polygamy. Wouldn’t learn of seerstones until an adult. Church didn’t hide, but not emphasized. Learned the main work of the Church. (There was a Friend article on seerstones, but she never saw it.) Saints, Gospel Topics Essays should help.

Matt: dynamic: some has available, others not, unfortunately. We know a lot more now than we used to. Information age has been challenging; information can appear on social media feeds. JSPP. Has worked for Church History Department for 8 years. Never told to hide anything, but how can we make accessible, available, understandable. Balance between questions and answers to these questions. Intent is to be as transparent as possible.

2. As Church becomes more global, how will we include other areas of the world? Missionaries went out immediately, all over the world. You’re part of our history wherever you are.

3. Information age–what are we to believe, trust? Limits of Google searches. What are good resources? Challenge is not to find answers, but to discern. Central task of the historian. So many online discussions–more heat than light. Should be based on records of people themselves, be fair to them. Easy to manipulate the past. The past is a foreign country. Need a lot of charity. 100 new online essays now available “Church History Topics.” Including more women’s history–not just for women, but for all. Trying to tell the stories of a global church. Saints reads like a novel, but based on sources.

4. Received many questions re: polygamy.

Kate: Obviously a big Q. Talked about her own ancestors. It was not an easy life. Honored to descend from those women. Examples of faith. Jacob 2:30 (rare explanation). 1841 begins to introduce to truted associates. Shocked. Received witnesses. Practiced about 50 years. Numbers incomplete, but a minority. [I was writing very quickly and can’t read my notes.] What does it mean for afterlife? Not necessary for exaltation. Honors those who practiced. Refers to Saints for more details about practice.

Distinguish time and eternity. About creating links. Revelation to practice did not come with an instruction manual. A lot of sacrifice. Many received own revelations. We should honor those who practiced, but it served its purpose and is no longer necessary.

5. First Vision. Why different accounts?

Four from JS. Differences. Longest in 1838 to explain rise of the Church, so that’s the one we use. Became part of the PoGP. If complete uniformity, would be suspicious. Not how memory works. Hard to capture a sacred experience in language. Should celebrate that we have multiple accounts. Read the accounts; read the essays.

6. Significance of Kirtland temple. Dedication. Visions. Keys restored.

7. Translation of BoM. Did JS translate or receive by revelation? Role of urim and thummim?

Kate shows a first edition BoM they brought. (Elder Cook asks if people know how much that’s worth–reason they sent it with Kate and not him or Matt. Funny bit.) “By gift and power of God.” We’d like more detail, but that’s the gist of what we have. Know a little more from scribes and friends. At first Joseph tried a scholarly approach; studied characters, sent them to scholars for evluation. didn’t get anywhere. Moved to a revelatory approach. Seerstone. When he resumed translating, would start immediately where left off, did not need to be reminded of where they were. Orson Pratt encountered JS while doing translating JST, no seerstone, why not? Abilities had advanced, didn’t need it anymore. What matters are the lessons we learn, King Benjamin, charity, etc. Important for us to have a personal testimony of the BoM.

8. YAs face a lot of opposition. Pioneers remained strong; how can we follow their example? Story of Emma carrying JST manuscript sewn into her dress, holding on to children, trying not to fall as she crossed the river.

[Funny blooper: Elder Cook mentioned visiting Carthage earlier in the day where the Savior (sic) was martyred. Oops! No one there seemed to let on that they had noticed the unintentional gaffe.]

JS was in Liberty Jail while this was going on. Feeling abandoned. Read D&C 121-3. Review story in Saints.

9. Final question. What event of the Restoration has most strengthened your testimony?

Kate: Lot to choose from. The Gift of the Holy Ghost. Unlike us, Joseph and Oliver had to wait to receive it. The HG is the “language of revelation.” President Nelson encourages us to learn that language, take your questions to Lord in prayer, then listen. Write your impressions down. (“It’s not a vending machine.”) Hope you will find in Church history. In many ways the early Church was a church of young adults.

Matt: For him it’s the temple. Saints finished the Nauvoo temple, even though they knew they would have to abandon it, it was that important to them.

For Elder Cook it’s three things. First, the BoM.

Second, the ordinances of the Church, When someone becomes the Prophet, his heart turns in a more serious way to the ordinances of the temple.

And finally, the Apostolic witness of JC.

Finis.