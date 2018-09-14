Let Us Worship How We May?

by

Bradley Burgess is a convert to the LDS Church from a mostly Anglican background. He is originally from South Africa, but has lived on the US side of the pond for the better part of a decade. He holds degrees in piano and organ performance, and is a graduate of the Yale Institute of Sacred Music. A professional organist and church musician, Bradley currently serves as the full-time Associate Director of Music and Worship Arts at a large downtown Methodist Church.



In 1842, responding to a request for information about the Latter-day Saints, Joseph Smith composed a letter to the editor of Chicago’s first newspaper, the Chicago Democrat. In this document—now known as the Wentworth Letter, after the newspaper’s editor, John Wentworth—Joseph spelled out some of the history of the Latter-day Saints, as well as a selection of thirteen tenants that he saw as their core beliefs. While they have since become canonized scripture, these thirteen Articles of Faith—as they would later be known collectively—were originally intended for a non-Mormon audience. Even by 1842, Latter-day Saints had become accustomed to persecution—having been forced from upstate New York to Kirtland, OH; to Independence, MO; and, by this time, to Nauvoo, IL. The often violent expulsion of the Saints from state to state was surely not far from his mind when Joseph penned the Wentworth Letter, especially the eleventh statement of belief that declares that Latter-day Saints “claim the privilege of worshipping Almighty God according to the dictates of [their] conscience, and allow all men the same privilege, let them worship how, where, or what they may.” [1]

In the US, this past Labor Day weekend saw two very high profile memorial services. On Friday, Aretha Franklin, ”The Queen of Soul,” was sent off with an epically-proportioned “homegoing” service, that was held at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple; the next day saw the funeral for Senator John McCain at the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, commonly known as the “Washington National Cathedral.” The occasions were markedly different in several ways:

Washington National Cathedral—the sixth largest in the world—is a Neo-Gothic edifice, whose cavernous, cruciform interior has more than 200 stained-glass windows; Greater Grace Temple is a megachurch, whose fan-shaped, more theatre-like worship space—similar to the Conference Center at Temple Square—wouldn’t be unfamiliar to Latter-day Saints.

Senator McCain’s funeral began promptly at 10am EDT Saturday, and lasted approximately 2½ hours; Aretha Franklin’s homegoing service ran nearly 2½ hours behind schedule, and was roughly 8 hours in length.

The music for Senator McCain’s services featured traditional and patriotic hymns, the music of John Rutter, and other classical favorites, and was provided by the traditional Anglican Cathedral Choir, the Cathedral’s 10,650-pipe E.M. Skinner organ, the U.S. Navy Brass Ensemble, the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club, and opera megastar Renée Fleming; the Queen of Soul’s homegoing service featured gospel music, performances by R&B / Soul sensations Jennifer Hudson and Stevie Wonder, and partially-sung eulogies.

Throughout the McCain funeral, the congregation mostly sat quietly—apart from the singing of hymns and the occasional applause in response to tributes—and the liturgy moved orderly from one item to the next; Franklin’s service was often punctuated by shouts of “Amen!”, spontaneous dancing and clapping, interjections from the pianist and choir during spoken messages, and other responses as those present were “moved by the Spirit.”

The general tone of Senator McCain’s service was dignified and formal; Aretha’s was soulful and outwardly joyous.

The contrast between the two events is notable, but what is more significant is that the two services were equally valid, equally appropriate, and equally meaningful—despite their differences. There is no singular way to mourn, to celebrate a life, or to worship God; indeed, as Ruth Duck notes, “Christian worship has been diverse from the beginning, always drawing on cultural expressions to one degree or another.” [2] Yet, somehow, we have a seemingly narrow and exclusive view of what “worship” looks like in the LDS Church.

LDS Sunday Sacrament Meetings follow the same, standardized format in nearly every ward and branch of the church across the globe. The “meetings,” as they’re known, typically include: soft prelude and postlude music on the organ [3]—which is most often hymns played straight out of the hymnbook—the administration of the Sacrament (what other Christian traditions call “The Eucharist,” “The Lord’s Supper,” or “Communion”), usually 2 or 3 lay speakers chosen from the congregation, 3 or 4 hymns (for which the congregation most often remains seated), and occasionally a “special musical number,” which could be presented by a soloist, small ensemble, or choir (made up entirely of volunteers—including the director and accompanist, who often have little formal musical training, if any).

In terms of the scope of what worship services look like, there is little else; Ward and Stake Conferences follow a very similar format—minus the administration of the Sacrament in the case of Stake Conference—and from time to time there might be a “fireside,” but these are quite rare in many areas, and often have the same feel as regular Sunday services. Furthermore, the majority of LDS meetinghouses have very similar utilitarian architecture and furnishings, including a “cultural hall” (which, depending on the day, could serve as a basketball court, dining area, or overflow room for worship services), the same blue-green pew cushions and wall-to-wall carpet—even the same WiFi password. There is a small list of standardized, approved pianos and digital organs [4] from which to pick (all having the same light oak or mahogany finish), and—similarly—a modest list of approved artwork, none of which can be found inside the dedicated worship space.

Outside of Sacrament Meeting, the devotional life of a Latter-day Saint is almost exclusively individual and familial. Mormons are strongly encouraged to conduct daily personal and family prayer, and daily personal and family scripture study. [5] But we have no other corporate worship experiences to speak of—certainly no communal meditative or reflective worship practices. [6] We have no tradition of Morning Prayer, Evensong, Vespers, or Compline; by and large we do not even celebrate Holy Week. Outside of Temple Square in Salt Lake City, music on a local level is in a dire state in most congregations.

Those Latter-day Saints who feel the need for a more transcendent or thoughtful worship experience than the standardized Sunday format must inevitably look outside of the their LDS faith to find it. However, there is a certain stigma that surrounds opting to attend another denomination’s worship services in lieu of Sacrament Meeting (for fear of appearing “less active”), and many active Mormons have extremely busy Sundays, with various callings (volunteer teaching, service, and leadership roles) and assignments taking up much of the rest of Sundays. Even if they wanted to, they are unlikely to have the time—or, indeed, the energy—to be able to attend an evening liturgy at another church. Many churches of other Christian traditions offer midweek prayer or meditative services, but—because of an entirely lay clergy—this is not something that the LDS Church can offer either. Furthermore, because of a firm policy of congregations being determined geographically, you are essentially forced to attend the ward or branch in whose boundaries you live. [7] If sacred music is one of the primary mediums through which you commune with the Divine, and you are assigned to a ward that doesn’t have the requisite leadership support or skill to have good worship music, you are essentially stuck—even if a different ward that meets in the same meetinghouse happens to have a thriving choir (which, again, is unlikely because of the entirely unpaid ministry).

Recently, we held our annual choir retreat at the Methodist Church where I serve as full-time Associate Director of Music and Worship Arts. The retreat is a weekend where we spend a significant portion of time rehearsing to get a headstart on some of the major repertoire we’ll be offering in the coming season. But it’s also a time for fellowshiping and worshiping together. The Director and I decided to end the 3-hour Friday night rehearsal with a service of Compline. If you’re not familiar with Compline, it is a service of evening prayer, and was the final office in the daily canonical hours; in monastic traditions, it would have been the final utterance of the day before the the community-wide, all-night observation of silence.

As we sat in the chancel—the dimmed light twinkling in our sanctuary’s stained-glass windows and softly reflecting off the organ pipes—we participated in the evening liturgy, which includes confession, singing and reciting a psalm responsively, vocally praying in unison for each other and our community, singing hymns, and simply being together in silence. As we sang our evening hymn, Abide With Me, I wept at the organ console. The tears came unbidden, not only because I was profoundly moved by the deep spirit and stillness of the service, but also because I knew that this kind of spiritual nourishment is not at all something that I can find within my LDS faith tradition. It simply doesn’t exist.

“Let them worship… how they may.” This is certainly a “privilege” that Latter-day Saints afford people outside of their faith. (After all, keeping in mind our faith’s history of persecution, “Do to others as you would have them do to you.”) [8] But is it something that we still afford ourselves? Or is it a privilege that we have forgotten—or even given up?

* * *

[1] “’Church History,’ 1 March 1842,” p. 710, The Joseph Smith Papers, accessed September 5, 2018, https://www.josephsmithpapers.org/paper-summary/church-history-1-march-1842/5.

[2] Ruth Duck, Worship for the Whole People of God, (Louisville, KY: Westminster John Knox Press, 2013), 35.

[3] In areas where the church has less presence, especially in “branches”, meetinghouses will often only have an electric piano.

[4] There was a time when local wards and stakes could do their own fundraising towards purchasing a pipe organ in lieu of the standard-issue digital organs, but those days are no more.

[5] Even family scripture study—like the Sunday School and Primary classes—is going to have a unified curriculum starting in 2019, with the launch of Come, Follow Me — For Individuals and Families.

[6] Latter-day Saints are also encouraged to attend the temple regularly, but in general the temple experience is very passive.

[7] There are two main exceptions to this: 1. In some areas there are non-English speaking congregations, which you can attend if that is your native language, and 2. Some areas have “YSA” (Young Single Adult) wards or branches that are for young, unmarried members aged 18–30. If you live in area that has such a congregation—and you fall into that age and relationship status category—you are strongly encouraged to attend that congregation, even if you would prefer not to.

[8] Luke 6:31 (NRSV)