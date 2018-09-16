by

In SS today the topic was Hosea. I would like to offer two comments on the early discussion in the class (I didn’t have an opportunity to make these points in real time during the class, so I want to make them here.)

First is the name Gomer. People couldn’t believe a parent would ever give a daughter such an ugly name. Someone then said it should actually be pronounced with the accent on the second syllable, so go’MEHR, and that seemed to satisfy folks and the discussion moved on.

But that comment was not correct. The name is what is called a segholate noun in Hebrew and is clearly to be stressed on the first syllable, not the second. The name should be pronounced GOmer, in just the way people perceived as so unattractive. To me, the name is not inherently unappealing, we just perceive it that way for cultural reasons. At least two people mentioned Gomer Pyle, and it’s just a fluke of our culture that that is the primary referent we have for that name. In Hebrew the name is not specific to men or women, but could be (and was) used for either. The name derives from a tribe called the Cimerii (Latin transcription of Greek Kimmerioi).[1]

Second, the initial comment on the story was from a sister who thought it was very unfair of God to require his prophet to marry a prostitute. The teacher didn’t seem to know what to do with that and quickly changed the subject.

My thought was that, hey, this is the Old Testament, get used to it. It’s not unusual for the Lord to require his prophet to do crazy stuff as a dramatic living point. We don’t like to talk about it, but the Prophet Isaiah went naked for three freakin’ years as a sign that Assyria would defeat Egypt. Yes, that doesn’t fit with out notions of what a prophet is and should do, but this was a different world and a different culture, and lived enactment by the LORD’s prophet was a way of driving a point home forcefully with the people.

[1] If the name rings a bell for you, perhaps you are a fan of Conan the Barbarian. Cimmeria is a fictional land of barbarians in the Hyborian Age, and the homeland of Conan the Barbarian in the works of Robert E. Howard. Howard originally described Cimmeria in a poem by that name and went on later to expand the idea into book form. Although the rest is Howard’s creation, the original name and description of Cimmeria are from The Odyssey, Book 11, lines 12-18.