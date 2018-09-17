Go and Do Likewise?

Rusty Clifton is a longtime friend of BCC.
A couple months ago I came home from work to my wife in the front yard chatting with a lady who, by all visible measures, appeared to be homeless. I had never seen this woman before, but my wife later assured me that she was known by many people in our upper-middle-class Salt Lake City neighborhood. While my natural inclination is to avoid situations that have the potential to unnecessarily add complications to my life, my wife overflows with compassion for the oppressed and downtrodden. So that evening, after determining she was clean from drugs and not dangerous, we agreed to let her stay in our basement (it’s a mother-in-law apartment we use for guests or the occasional AirBNB) until we could help her secure more permanent housing and employment. Over the course of the next week or so we did what we could to accommodate her: secure privacy, food, shower, soft bed with fresh linens, rides to housing offices/employment interviews, and a friendly home base while she worked to get herself back on her feet.
Now, I want to point out the scenario that we crafted for ourselves. It was perfect. Here I am, a self-professed Christian who has all sorts of smart things to say in Sunday School about Jesus’ teachings, so many of which are about helping others. Meat for the hungered and drink for the thirsty? Check. She’s the least of these, right? “Who is our neighbor?” This homeless stranger who appears out of nowhere, that’s who! You’ve heard of the Good Samaritan, I’ll show you a GREAT Samaritan!
Meanwhile, no progress was being made on the housing/employment front and she was becoming more and more comfortable with us and her new situation. The interactions of the next couple weeks looked like this:
- She always expressed her gratitude
- She often hung out in our back yard for her meditations and relaxation
- We had many conversations in our main house, many over meals
- She was always kind to our kids, except the time she told my daughter about the evils of any religion that would prohibit wine
- Because of an AirBNB guest, she moved to our loft (over our garage), which meant she now had to regularly let herself into our home to use the bathroom/kitchen
- She began to regularly let herself to our food and linger for extended periods of time in the house
- When my wife pushed for her to again try working with the housing office, she indicated that “this” (living with us) was all she needed
- She crossed more boundaries. Never anything dangerous, but things we certainly didn’t sign up for
As her willingness to secure housing/employment faded, so did our patience. It was becoming very clear that we weren’t the gap-filler we thought we were, but rather her long-term solution with no end in sight. I mean, the Good Samaritan just had to help a guy up, give him some band-aids, some water and threw a little money at the innkeeper to finish the job. After a couple hours of work and a little coin, he was on his merry way with an attaboy from Jesus. If I’m comparing the situations, “going and doing likewise” sounds like a Saturday morning stroll on my way to pick up doughnuts.
So we kicked her out.
Not in a mean way. We gave her a couple more days to figure out her next steps and promised to continue helping find permanent housing/employment. But of course she’s now back on the street. Sleeping on the hard ground. Wondering from where her next meal will come. In other words no better off than she was before she met us. All the while we’re in our warm house with extra space and full bellies.
We seem to be Good-But-With-A-Time-Limit Samaritans.
I’ve told some friends about this experience and my continued inner struggle and the almost universal reply is one of two things, either hey at least you tried which is more than they’d have done, or something about free agency and statistics of the mental health of the homeless. But if we take the teachings of Christ seriously, I think these justifications miss the point of His intent. Jesus didn’t say try, but once you get uncomfortable it’s okay to stop. In fact, I read most of His teachings as the opposite: we are SUPPOSED to be uncomfortable. If we believe that He is in the business of transforming us into new beings then we should expect pain and discomfort in that transition.
Henry B. Eyring said that “the Spirit will comfort you when you may wonder, ‘Did I do enough?’” which is true, I have felt comforted in my wondering. But I don’t know if I’ll ever be fully comfortable with my answer.
Photo of generic AirBNB by Sonnie Hiles on Unsplash
Comments
I am not qualified enough to help a person out of homelessness but I am comfortable enough to give resources to community agencies that are qualified. And I know where those agencies are.
I reckon there’s a third option—lobby one’s elected officials for the establishment of a robust safety net. No doubt this would cause a majority of voters sufficient pain and discomfort to have a fighting chance of undergoing a transformation.
Rusty, I wonder if the Savior also meant that we need to ensure we’re providing what that person needs (and, yes, I know that sounds judgmental). The man from Jericho (from what we can tell in the story) needed first aid, transportation, and palliative care. While admittedly our knowledge and understanding of what any person actually needs is imperfect, it sounds like the lady you helped needs some long-term mental health care and a stable living environment to help her overcome whatever the reasons are that she wound up homeless. I seriously doubt you are in a position to help her do both. I don’t pretend to be an expert on homelessness, but for many people, it doesn’t seem to be just about a lack of housing or ability to pay for housing, though in many cases that certainly is the case.
Your article reminds me of a previous writer talked about his experiences on this blog (Or was it Times and Seasons?). If I recall correctly, he was an EQ president who tried to get a young man who was a member of the ward into housing and job training. It didn’t turn out well (the young man was kicked out of the housing unit for fighting and didn’t show for job training), and the writer expressed how he learned a lesson that when helping people, you provide options, but ensure that the person has to actually take action to help themselves. He couldn’t just solve all of that person’s problems and expect things to magically get better.
Then I stop and think to myself, “OK, so you think you have some insight into how the Savior wants you to help other people. What are you doing to help meet people’s needs in the way I believe the Savior wants me to do?” Honestly? Not much really. It’s far too comfortable emulating the rich young ruler.
*in the way you believe the Savior wants you to do?
Oh and change palliative to recuperative. It’s early in the morning…
I’ve got to share my story from just a couple months ago. We recently did something similar in attempt to help someone with no housing, and it went very badly for us. Basically, this guy stayed at our house for a few weeks. Sometimes he insisted on paying us a bit, and then sometimes he couldn’t. We still let him stay. After he was working, we asked that he start booking the room at a very cheap rate on Airbnb as a protection to us. We agreed on a rate that he could afford. I know the Good Samaritan didn’t charge rent, but it he initially wanted to pay and he was getting free food and working, so it seemed reasonable. It was very cheap. Maybe that’s where it all went wrong? Anyways, a few weeks later, he suddenly became incredibly rude and sexist, and straight up told us that he wouldn’t be paying anymore and wouldn’t be leaving, and that in order to get him out we would have to go through the eviction process. So we did, had to go to court and everything. We did the court process as fast as we could and it still took about 6 weeks to have him removed. He stayed up until the sheriff was about to come and physically remove him. It was pretty bad.
We feel so torn now because we love the idea of helping someone and giving of our excess. But we also don’t want to put ourselves in that situation ever again. We had no idea, and I don’t think people usually know, that if you let someone stay in your house, even for a night for free, they have some rights and usually cannot be removed by police right away. The eviction process varies by state. We did not realize how vulnerable we made ourselves by letting someone stay in our home. In the future we will probably try and pay for a motel for someone rather than put them in our home. At least in the near future. We don’t know how we will approach this going forward. And we feel bad for this guy who stayed at our house! Even though he turned out to be very difficult and mean, we do not blame him for his life situation and wish that he could have gotten himself together a little bit while staying at our house. It was tough and we are still trying to figure out where we stand.
Not a Cougar: The post you’re thinking of was Michael Austin’s, three years ago: https://bycommonconsent.com/2015/05/04/daniel-my-brother-the-case-for-pastoral-training-in-the-church/
A very thought-provoking post.
In other news, is this post a harbinger of you reopening Nine Moons?
Rusty, we took in a foster child, and she stayed with us for almost three years. In the end, we threw her out. She had another home to go to, one that was probably, in many ways, a better place for her. And her dealing with her presence in our home, compounded with many other things, caused enormous pain to all of us. And yet…she came to us broken, abused, angry, and desperately in need. We had promised her that she would be safe at our home; that we would never treat her as her other caregivers had. We broke that promise; we failed. I have confidence that God’s grace will forgive us for this terrible failure, just as I have confidence that God loves and will forgive our former foster child for all the abuse she in turn dished out on everyone around her, but it does not change the fact that, in my mind at least, our choice was a failure. Thank God for the atonement, because we’re all damned down here anyway. Best wishes in dealing with your discomfort and dissonance; believe me, at lot of us have been there as well.
You were a fool to take her in the first place.
I think it’s pretty incredible that you tried. I just couldn’t allow a homeless drifter into my home after the Smart family’s experience. Ed Smart did exactly as one should by treating homeless people with dignity and hiring them for odd jobs and his daughter paid a terrible price. I hope to help homeless people where they are, but you can just never tell what is in a person’s heart and I wouldn’t expose my kids to it.
Thanks Carolyn!
Mary Lou,
That’s fair. And perhaps that is what the innkeeper represents in Christ’s parable. My struggle with that is if my only role is to give money to others to fix the problem I don’t know if I’m fully grasping the lesson Christ is teaching. I never want to be the type of person who relies on money to solve all of my problems, especially those that have the potential to interfere with my character (i.e. being a good dad, being a hard worker, interaction with those in difficult circumstances, etc.).
Peterllc,
Yes, a robust safety net is absolutely necessary, full stop. Though I wonder how many people would still find themselves outside of it, whether through their own choices or other circumstances. There are resources here in SLC for people in this woman’s position, we tried to get her to take advantage of them, and yet she refused. That’s not a judgement of her, just a recognition that different people have different needs, both physical and psychological, and I don’t know if any safety net, no matter how big, can catch everyone.
Not a Cougar,
Thanks for your thoughtful response. As you say, comfort is too high of a value of ours, sadly.
Factofinequality,
That’s a crazy story. Someone warned me of that (squatters’ rights) after we had put ourselves in that position. Luckily we never had to deal with it. But I appreciate your attitude, that it didn’t make you jaded. We are still struggling with where we stand as well.
Jimbob,
HA! Not likely, but I appreciate that you remember the ole’ blog. Maybe some more guest-posts here on BCC…
Russell,
Thanks for that story and your thoughts. Seeing people struggle with trying to do good is a source of great inspiration for me. I don’t want to hear that it’s easy to do good, because in most places where it’s important, it’s NOT easy.
The other side of the sun,
Thanks. Helpful.
Mormom,
The safety issue is a real thing, one I didn’t really want to get into in this post and therefore glossed over it in a single sentence. We assessed what we knew and what we could tell and made a judgement call and luckily it was never an issue. But yes, it certainly could have.
Tough situation. Maybe this is just more proof that quite often government programs offer better solutions than individual charity. No, they’re not perfect, but they often have built-in mechanisms to prevent the sort of abuse this sort of generosity invites. Now, what it the needy person is one of your adult children and treats you the same way this homeless woman did?
I’ve been there as well and unfortunately the gratefulness turned to entitlement so quickly I missed all the signs. Once the lying started it became clear and after cutting them off the anger and spite directed at me was HUGE! It was now my fault that they were in the position they were in. Yes there is substance abuse to blame but also, somewhere along the way, there is a cognitive error in their thinking that persists. Most of us have biases or errors in logic that affect our decisions at times but this seemed to be a more basic error that most of us learn as children to overcome. Along with treatment for addictions and job skill training I believe any comprehensive rehab program also needs to address this error in how we/they are processing thoughts.
Similar situation right now in fact. Have an extra bedroom and are charging a fair but low rent compared to market rates, but at the expense of our comfort. Meanwhile hoping our short term renter doesn’t get too comfortable.
Experience shows that it won’t, and there’s a place for private charities even in Europe’s social welfare states, but I remain convinced that there is untapped potential for systematic, public approaches in addressing the manifold expressions of poverty in the US. This shouldn’t be a largely uncoordinated task left to private individuals to solve.
I’m a firm believer that you let people do what they want. So… want to live on the street, fine. Want to work like mad to put money in a 401k, fine. Want to work just enough to pay property taxes to continue living in your electric/plumbing-less house and spend all day on the banks of the river fishing (happiest people I ever met btw), fine. Want to walk across the US, fine. Want to spend your time on your couch, fine.
We need to get used to the idea that just because people don’t want to do what we do, doesn’t make their choices wrong. She was content living comfortably on someone else’s dime, and would rather not work to maintain it herself, fine. You were willing to let her, fine. Then you stopped being willing, fine. Just because most of society values money/houses/comforts, doesn’t mean it should deride those who want to live a different lifestyle. Nothing immoral/wrong with living like that.
Good on you for doing what you did.
We had a very similar experience recently with a relative. The boundaries got pushed and pushed and the stay was much longer than promised. Once the situation became physically dangerous for us we kicked him out. We now have a “sorry no house guests” policy. I don’t think I feel a bit guilty about it. Just mad that I let it happen in the first place.
“She was content living comfortably on someone else’s dime, and would rather not work to maintain it herself, fine.” Sorry jaxjensen, I do think that is wrong. Taking advantage of other people is wrong.