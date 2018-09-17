Go and Do Likewise?

by

Rusty Clifton is a longtime friend of BCC.

A couple months ago I came home from work to my wife in the front yard chatting with a lady who, by all visible measures, appeared to be homeless. I had never seen this woman before, but my wife later assured me that she was known by many people in our upper-middle-class Salt Lake City neighborhood. While my natural inclination is to avoid situations that have the potential to unnecessarily add complications to my life, my wife overflows with compassion for the oppressed and downtrodden. So that evening, after determining she was clean from drugs and not dangerous, we agreed to let her stay in our basement (it’s a mother-in-law apartment we use for guests or the occasional AirBNB) until we could help her secure more permanent housing and employment. Over the course of the next week or so we did what we could to accommodate her: secure privacy, food, shower, soft bed with fresh linens, rides to housing offices/employment interviews, and a friendly home base while she worked to get herself back on her feet.

Now, I want to point out the scenario that we crafted for ourselves. It was perfect. Here I am, a self-professed Christian who has all sorts of smart things to say in Sunday School about Jesus’ teachings, so many of which are about helping others. Meat for the hungered and drink for the thirsty? Check. She’s the least of these, right? “Who is our neighbor?” This homeless stranger who appears out of nowhere, that’s who! You’ve heard of the Good Samaritan, I’ll show you a GREAT Samaritan!

Meanwhile, no progress was being made on the housing/employment front and she was becoming more and more comfortable with us and her new situation. The interactions of the next couple weeks looked like this:

She always expressed her gratitude

She often hung out in our back yard for her meditations and relaxation

We had many conversations in our main house, many over meals

She was always kind to our kids, except the time she told my daughter about the evils of any religion that would prohibit wine

Because of an AirBNB guest, she moved to our loft (over our garage), which meant she now had to regularly let herself into our home to use the bathroom/kitchen

She began to regularly let herself to our food and linger for extended periods of time in the house

When my wife pushed for her to again try working with the housing office, she indicated that “this” (living with us) was all she needed

She crossed more boundaries. Never anything dangerous, but things we certainly didn’t sign up for

As her willingness to secure housing/employment faded, so did our patience. It was becoming very clear that we weren’t the gap-filler we thought we were, but rather her long-term solution with no end in sight. I mean, the Good Samaritan just had to help a guy up, give him some band-aids, some water and threw a little money at the innkeeper to finish the job. After a couple hours of work and a little coin, he was on his merry way with an attaboy from Jesus. If I’m comparing the situations, “going and doing likewise” sounds like a Saturday morning stroll on my way to pick up doughnuts.

So we kicked her out.

Not in a mean way. We gave her a couple more days to figure out her next steps and promised to continue helping find permanent housing/employment. But of course she’s now back on the street. Sleeping on the hard ground. Wondering from where her next meal will come. In other words no better off than she was before she met us. All the while we’re in our warm house with extra space and full bellies.

We seem to be Good-But-With-A-Time-Limit Samaritans.

I’ve told some friends about this experience and my continued inner struggle and the almost universal reply is one of two things, either hey at least you tried which is more than they’d have done, or something about free agency and statistics of the mental health of the homeless. But if we take the teachings of Christ seriously, I think these justifications miss the point of His intent. Jesus didn’t say try, but once you get uncomfortable it’s okay to stop. In fact, I read most of His teachings as the opposite: we are SUPPOSED to be uncomfortable. If we believe that He is in the business of transforming us into new beings then we should expect pain and discomfort in that transition.

Henry B. Eyring said that “the Spirit will comfort you when you may wonder, ‘Did I do enough?’” which is true, I have felt comforted in my wondering. But I don’t know if I’ll ever be fully comfortable with my answer.

