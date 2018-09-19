Omit the Sexual Details

The first time I heard the word “masturbation,” I was 12 years old and sitting in my bishop’s office.
I believe we were discussing a limited use recommend for an upcoming temple trip. I remember the bishop walking through the 1990 version of For the Strength of Youth, which used a lot of large, sexual words I did not know — like “petting” and “perversion” and “pornography.”
My bishop defined them for me. When he realized I had no idea what he was talking about, he apologized. He explained how due to the evils of the world, children were getting exposed to sex and having their innocence corrupted by Satan younger and younger. As much as he hated the topic, he felt like it was his pastoral duty to make sure the youth knew what constituted sin.
For the next 13 years, I don’t remember any other interview sex question except “Do you keep the law of chastity?” “Yes.”
Until, at age 25, I met with my Single’s Ward Bishop for an endowment / sealing recommend. My wedding had been scheduled for almost a year; it was now a month away. I was graduating, leaving town, getting married in another state, moving across the country, and starting my career. All my future plans hinged upon “passing” the interview. But I wasn’t worried — I’d never had any temple recommend problems before. Until the interview veered off course.
* * *
BISHOP: Do you keep the law of chastity?
ME: Yes.
BISHOP: *leading* You know, you’ve been engaged for a very long time…
ME: …and I have kept the law of chastity.
BISHOP: Are you sure? I’m just really surprised you’ve never confessed anything to me, given your long engagement. Most couples in your circumstances struggle.
ME: We’re in a long-distance relationship! We have kept the law of chastity.
BISHOP: Carolyn, this is serious. Failure to confess is grounds to deny you a temple recommend.
ME: *trying to diffuse situation* Look, there was once nine months ago I felt like we went a little too far while making out, and we promptly discussed it with my boyfriend’s bishop, who laughed at us it was so minor. As a couple we adjusted a boundary, and it hasn’t happened again.
BISHOP: We’ll I’m your bishop. Confessing to your boyfriend’s bishop doesn’t count. You have to confess the same thing to me.
ME: *flustered* But it was nine months ago, it hasn’t recurred, and I feel at peace with God.
BISHOP: I am the Priesthood leader with stewardship over you. You need to confess it to me.
ME: Seriously, it wasn’t that big of a deal. *Provides high level description.*
BISHOP: That’s not good enough. Were you in a bedroom? Were you laying down? Was it late at night? Were you in a dress, or pants? Were your clothes on, or off? Where were his hands? Under or over your shirt? Below or above the waist?
ME: *Getting increasingly agitated with line of questions, but answering them out of deference.*
BISHOP: That’s it? Ok, I agree with your boyfriend’s bishop, that was minor. Here’s your temple recommend.
* * *
In retrospect, both interactions were abjectly horrifying. No 50-year old man should be privately teaching a 12-year-old girl sexual terms, or questioning a 25-year-old woman about the exact positioning of her shirt when she kissed her fiance. From conversations with others, I know my experiences are not uncommon; many friends have sat through far worse interrogations.
Yet at the time, I assumed the problem was me. I felt uncomfortable, but I was sitting before a Priesthood leader — a “Judge in Israel.” I knew the Church cared deeply about standards of moral behavior, so I assumed these were normal pastoral discussions of weighty spiritual matters. The For the Strength of Youth pamphlet discusses sexual purity at length, including the necessity for confession to a Bishop — in my mind these awkward confession-prompting questions logically followed. I even felt a little bad for my Bishops, that they had to assume such an uncomfortable burden of asking and listening.
I didn’t realize the problem was inherent to the entire structure of worthiness interviews until well after I was married, when I started reading the Bloggernacle. Someone, somewhere, in a post circa 2013, mentioned the impropriety of sexually explicit youth interviews. I don’t remember the post — maybe Neylan McBaine? — but I remember the reality of it hitting me like a ton of bricks. In any other setting — school, work, retail — my Bishop’s questions would have constituted sexual harassment.
These lines of questioning must stop. The power dynamic is inherently coercive; the topic of discussion inherently ripe for abuse, damaging counsel, and re-traumatization. I’m pleased the Church recently changed its policy in order to invite second adults into Bishop interviews. But more needs to be done to eradicate all of the terrible ideas that lay, untrained clergy exhibit surrounding chastity, sex, worthiness, and confession.
The first toxic idea to raze? The crazy notion so many Bishops (and members) have, that detailed sexual discussion is spiritually necessary to repentance or healing.
Comments
Where the heck are you people getting your Bishops? Perverts R Us? I am a 60 year old woman and I’ve had plenty of Bishop’s interviews from the time I joined the church at 16. Never, ever have I been asked questions even remotely like these ones. Never. Ever. I’m sorry you went through both of those interviews. At the age I am now, I would (and will, if it ever happens to me) walk out and call the Stake President. I like the changes made to the policy, but you are right, more needs to be done if things like this continue to happen.
There just aren’t any resources to tell them otherwise, that I am aware.
In my late teens, I engaged with my girlfriend in what I later learned was called “petting.” I knew what FTSOY said about “petting” but had no idea what it meant. All the same, I felt like the way my hands touched my girlfriend had crossed a line, and so I went to confess. I was more than a little surprised when the bishop probed for weird details, like whether she had an orgasm and other things too explicit to write here.
It’s been decades since then, but I still can’t for the life of me work out why the bishop wanted such explicit details and how it affected my confession.
Walter Kirn has a wonderful short story in _My Hard Bargain_ called “Planetarium” that deals (kind of) with bishop’s interviews. In the story, a young man’s bishop is also a basketball coach. He has all of the young men use a yellow, glow-in-the-dark pen to record each time the masturbate, and then he brings them together and turns off the lights so that they can all see, anonymously, each other’s stars, which are mysterious and eerily beautiful. Somehow, the bishop/coach thinks this will help them not masturbate, but all he does is create a thing of beauty and wonder.
Kirn’s point, as I read it, is that adults who treat childhood sexual exploration as a deep, profound sin end up making kinds more interested in sex by turning it from a natural biological process into a thing of scary, dark wonder. Here, and elsewhere (“Thumbsucker,” for example), Kirn gets the practices of Mormonism very wrong, but captures something profound and essential about the effect that our obsession with sex and sin has on young people trying to have normal childhoods.
Great post. Thanks!
Thanks, Carolyn, for writing this. I’ve had a similar experience that did not sit well with me then, and even less so now. My personal discussions of this topic with other members have been very difficult, as most seem too happy to assume that good bishops would never do such a thing.
The trouble is, good bishops would never steal tithing funds either, but we’ve had enough experience with that to require two men present when handling finances. We need a sea change in what is generally understood as appropriate content for a bishop’s interview, which would then make it relatively easy to include a mandatory rule for no one-on-one interviews.
I think we need a hard look at the necessity for and depth of confession of sins to a single individual, especially the concept of receiving forgiveness from the church in addition to forgiveness from God, a la Spencer Kimball in “The Miracle of Forgiveness.”
If the Church would simply follow its own doctrine on confession, there would be no problem. First, if your sin affects no one else, you confess it to God and ask for forgiveness. Think about this. It covers a lot of what bishops discuss in interviews, even temple recommend interviews. That random cup of coffee? None of the bishop’s business. Not if you repented and asked God’s forgiveness. Second, if your sin harms another person, you confess to God and to the other person and ask forgiveness. Third, some really big sins reflect poorly on the Church as an institution. It has the obligation to make sure its name isn’t sullied by gross acts of immorality (broad definition here). These sins are few and are specifically mentioned in Handbook 1 (which, by the way, should be available to all members, not just hierarchical leaders). These sins generally warrant disfellowshipping or excommunication. But, again, these are few and very serious. Most of the stuff bishops are worried about should really be up to the people involved and the Lord. The best discussion of this doctrine is a talk by Marion G. Romney titled “Repentance.” It can be found in the November 1980 Ensign (https://www.lds.org/ensign/1980/11/repentance?lang=eng).
Twenty four years ago I had a bishop who thoroughly traumatized me by asking me exactly what was happening on dates with my boyfriend who was getting ready for a mission. It was a fishing expedition for information to quiz my boyfriend about. I explained that I felt okay with our behavior but he kept pressing for details. He asked if we ever made out. I told him that we enjoyed kissing. This bishop then traumatized me by telling me that french kissing my boyfriend was oral sex and he told me I was putting my membership at risk by engaging in such acts. He threatened me with a whole range of punishments. It led to a few weeks of pure craziness in follow up interviews with him, until I became so distressed that I went to my parents. My boyfriend was furious with me. The stake president then told us that “no, french kissing wasn’t oral sex and to just stop making out because it could lead to sex.” The whole experience and the shame messed with my head for a very long time. It had a profoundly negative impact on how I felt about intimacy with my husband. I wasn’t sexually abused, but I was abused–I just didn’t realize it until I was an adult. My daughters will not be having these one on one interviews and I am grateful that there are others who feel the same way.
The rub, I think, is in the second-to-last paragraph of the OP, which says that “these lines of questioning must stop.” Assuming you’re talking about your very harsh example, sure, I agree with that. But I’m not particularly comfortable with what I’ve read in the bloggernacle over the last few months, which seems to be that the bishop should never be allowed to ask *anything* beyond, “Do you live the law of chastity?” I think we’ll get to a place where people will interpret it to mean nothing at all or whatever they want it to be, which on a macro-level is far more deleterious to my mind than an occasional over-zealous bishop. So where’s the middle ground? How does a bishop act as a good steward and gatekeeper without running afoul of impropriety? That’s the post I want to see.
One thing that’s weird about the Bishop’s reaction in the second story (other than the obvious) is that it sets up two different levels of confession. Not only do you have to confess serious sins so you can be forgiven, you also have to confess non-serious sins so the Bishop can determine whether you need to confess them.
I’m curious to know where this idea comes from that this kind of detailed discussion is necessary–and not just necessary for a person to confess, but necessary for a bishop to initiate. Some small number of bishops, I guess, are just being creepy, but I suspect that most who ask these questions genuinely think it’s something they’re supposed to do. Why? What is the principle that they think they’re advancing?
jimbob: What question beyond “Do you live the law of chastity” would you consider appropriate, assuming that the interviewee did not initiate the deeper discussion?
Exactly what Wally said. I don’t know where or when we began to get the notion that every little thing w?’be done wrong must be confessed to the bishop. We’re not catholic. We don’t need to tell him so we can perform an arbitrary action to absolve ourself of the sin. “Say three articles of faith and one prayer and go free.” That isn’t how we operate.
I had a relationship where my boyfriend and I definitely took things too far. When it ended after a couple of months I felt like I had to tell my bishop, and so badly did not want to that I avoided him at all costs. Then I realized– I don’t have to tell him anything. I prayed and prayed and begged for forgiveness and after a little while, I felt at peace with the lord. Boom. I’m forgiven. I and you and no one else needs to ask forgiveness of a bishop. These kinds of questions are completely inappropriate, and also far beyond the bounds of our own beliefs about confession.
So many threads!
Of course it shouldn’t happen. At 12 or 25 or 65. Men or women. It is worse, more offensive, more headline catching, when it’s a middle age man asking and educating a young woman/girl. But I think that’s a matter of degree, not a category.
Bishops need education and change. It isn’t easy, for all of the following reasons:
>They probably had it done to them. They probably cannot learn by experience or modeling, but have to learn to break old patterns. That’s the hardest kind of learning.
>We need a comprehensive overhaul of the way we talk about sex and consider and treat sexual sin. I’ve got ideas, but everything I think about would probably sound like starting a new religion, in comparison with standard Mormon rhetoric. On the other hand, things as they have been is not working. Mormon culture is permeated with fear about sex. So long as the environment is fear-based I despair of making progress on any of these concerns.
>There’s no way to shut down the conversations completely. Even if the bishop asks no questions, people get ideas and need/want/ask to talk about them. A woman came to me after talking to her mother who was alarmed and said “you better confess.” I didn’t think so (as bishop in that setting) but I couldn’t not have the conversation. Another young man “confessed” something that (to me) was a nothing, but I happened to know that his father (then a member of the Stake Presidency(, thought differently, thought it was serious. So that was a complicated conversation. The point being that “don’t talk about it” is not the whole answer.
Question for the lawyers here. If an adult sat down one-on-one with a minor and initiated a conversation in which he explained exactly what masturbation and petting are, would he risk any legal liability? We require sex ed teachers at school to get parental consent before covering far less graphic subjects. Outside of the pastoral context, this would look unambiguously like grooming. (It can look that way within the pastoral context also.)
tldr: What I’m wondering is whether grooming crosses a legal line.
In our weekly Family Home Evening group this week…this exact topic came up. My group consists of elderly widows and the majority of them were shocked that a Bishop would do such things or ‘be accused’ of doing such things. I told them my story – at 19 experiencing one of the ‘explicit’ interviews which led to my becoming inactive for the next 32 years. I had done nothing at 19, was a virgin, and the way the man kept asking for ‘details’ makes me think, in retrospect, that HE was a pervert. One wearing a holy disguise. I concluded my remarks saying that I felt any priesthood holder who does such things will be judged for them, not by us, but by God. The elderly ladies were aghast to think men that should be above reproach would be so base and unworthy. Our FHE discussion stemmed from an earlier Relief Society discussion about giving Priesthood holders proper respect from women. The most forward thinking in my group of old dears said “Well we’re all human and no one is perfect.” That summed it up.
Lawyer here, but I don’t know the answer to adano’s question at 8:38am. I just want to open the discussion to the idea that “grooming” has a sexual predator connotation (and I’m sure that’s the way it was asked), but there is also a grooming going on to make people dependent on authority, on the bishop’s or Church’s approval and permission. Sometimes for a lifetime. I think that’s a counterfeit religion. Not the Plan, not the Way.
In my personal inappropriate experience with my bishop, I am not sure if he was ignorant and didn’t know what oral sex actually was or if he was a pervert who just wanted to have a lot of detailed conversations about how I kissed my boyfriend. Oral sex was not something I had discussed with my parents nor had I heard about it in my sex ed class at school so for all I knew oral sex and French kissing were the same thing. I believed him when he said I had put my membership at risk. The shame was overwhelming.
OftenPerplexed: you’re not alone. See this BCC post on similar confusion! https://bycommonconsent.com/2018/02/09/penance/
adano, it depends a lot on state law and the exact facts. I can’t really speak to it. But speaking from my experience in employment law, if that kind of conversation were to take place between a supervisor and a subordinate you’d be looking at a serious risk of liability for the employer. Even more so if the employee is a teenager and the supervisor is an older person.
“jimbob: What question beyond ‘Do you live the law of chastity’ would you consider appropriate, assuming that the interviewee did not initiate the deeper discussion?”
That’s the exact question I’m asking, adano. Let me give you a (really common) hypothetical that demonstrates the issue I’m driving at: member wants to get married in the temple, and comes in to see the bishop. Bishop asks if member has been living the law of chastity. Member says s/he has had sex with significant other.
Does the bishop now stop asking questions? The member has answered the chastity question, so maybe that should be full stop. But every bishop will tell you that they deal with a one-time indiscretion much differently than they do months and months of indiscretion, so there would probably need to be questions about frequency and circumstances. Other things that might be relevant: Was the other person married? Was the other person married in the temple? When the member says s/he had sex, does s/he really mean sex, or was it just a really inappropriate make-out session? Does the person admitting to breaking the law of chastity have a firm understanding of what that really means?
All these–and more still–are questions that to my mind a bishop should be asking just so he know where he needs to start from in terms of aiding the repentance process. But under the rubric I’m seeing advanced lately (not necessarily in the OP), it seems like people are saying that the bishop should get one question and one question only: do you live the law of chastity?
“Not only do you have to confess serious sins so you can be forgiven, you also have to confess non-serious sins so the Bishop can determine whether you need to confess them.”
Even worse, the bishop is the sole arbiter of where that line is drawn. We used to trumpet the fact that we are not a confessional church. These practices say otherwise.
Every single one of my YSA bishops at BYU asked interrogating questions like the OP described. Details about time of day, location, the position of our bodies, clothing, orgasm, all of it. It always made me extremely uncomfortable and made me feel extremely guilty for things that I now realize were totally normal and pretty harmless.
I had friends in a neighboring BYU ward who specifically held off getting engaged so they wouldn’t have to regularly meet with their bishop who was known for asking for details and accusing engaged couples of sins they had not done.
It wasn’t until the last YSA bishop before I got married who made it clear to the ward that he wasn’t there to listen to details about sin. He was just there to minister. He was there to love. It was a completely different tone.
jimbob: That clarifies where you’re coming from. I don’t think the recent concerns over bishop’s interviews precludes asking the questions you list in your third paragraph, for the most part. I think the main concerns are these:
1. Bishops who bring up explicit subjects when the interviewee answered “yes” when asked whether they keep the law of chastity.
2. Bishops receiving a confession (or following up on a “no” answer) who have already learned what the relationship was between the two participants and have already received a general sense of what the act was, but then start pressing for play-by-play details that seem unnecessarily probing.
I’m going to second adano here. I heard the story once of a single adult who had been inactive for years, and lived with people they dated. When they decided to repent and return to Church, the Bishop didn’t take “I went to parties and lived with and slept with my partners for the last three years, but I want to change and repent.” for an answer. The Bishop set up months upon months of appointments and insisted that each and every sexual experience needed to be confessed in detail in order for repentance to be complete.
Why would a bishop ever have to ask more than “Do you live the law of chastity?”
I strongly suspect most or all bishops who venture beyond this do so out of their own prurient interest. Very sad.
I still go back to the single line in BYU’s “Report of the Advisory Council on Campus Response to Sexual Assault” from October 2016 that said:
“3. Share with officials of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints the findings of the advisory
council regarding ecclesiastical leaders’ varied responses to sexual-assault reports.”
And then nothing, no clarification or explanation why this was needed, because the advisory council knew that the church’s system itself is the problem. They could offer no further instruction because it has to come from general church leaders who are willing to overhaul the system. That has not happened yet.
Adding to Carolyn’s comment (9:19), I’ll add this:
Not only do probing questions make the interview unnecessarily awkward and difficult for the interviewee, but it seems they would work *against* repentance by requiring the interviewee to relive, in graphic detail, past actions that they are trying to remove from the top of their mind as they try to change.
We wouldn’t ask somebody approaching the bishop about a pornography habit to bring in the actual pornography and view it together with the bishop, after all.
jimbob, look closely at Carolyn’s comment (9:19am) and you’ll see why such probing is so damaging and problematic. If someone confesses to the bishop they’ve had sex outside of marriage, are remorseful, and want to repent and be clean, that should be enough for repentance.