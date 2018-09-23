A Public Apology to “the woman taken in adultery.”

*Please note, this post, while not explicit in nature, does address violence against women.
Over the past couple of years, the woman taken in adultery in John Chapter 8 has come into my mind again and again. While it is the consensus among Bible scholars that this particular passage containing the story of the woman was added centuries later and there are varying opinions on whether or not the story actually happened, that information doesn’t matter much to me, because in my religious upbringing, the story was always taught and told as truth, and so I took it as thus. Even if it is not true, the attitudes about this woman are indicative of what has pervaded culture for hundreds of generations.
Clearly there are good intentions to teach about forgiveness and the grace of Jesus Christ, which I have always loved, but there is also a part of this story I have missed entirely until now. I had not ever considered what this woman’s side of the story might be.
The way these scriptures unfolded themselves throughout my childhood and into adulthood was based on this idea that the woman taken in adultery had clearly done something wrong, had sinned gravely, and we can only hope that she heeded Jesus’s grace of instruction to go and sin no more. Rarely did I give the woman much more than the time it took to read the verses. I did not give her or her future much thought. Much less, her future as it was changed given that singular event.
It wasn’t until recently that I even questioned the very premise of the story. When I think of this it now, I want to go back and tell the woman taken in adultery that I am so sorry. I am sorry that for my whole life I’ve called her that, “the woman taken in adultery.” I am sorry that I was not even curious about her side of the story. I did not question, nor even think much about why she was doing what she was doing and the fact that more than likely, the adultery was not her choice, but quite possibly was a situation of rape, violence and trauma.
I am positive the title given this unnamed woman does not aptly describe her. I know the point of the story, at least as I’d always understood it up until this past year, was to point out the gravity of putting chastity at stake and the kindness of Jesus’s willingness to quickly forgive her. I also understand that the Pharisee’s did recognize their own sin, and while that is mildly useful, they likely did not face the social ostracism that this woman did by simply acknowledging their own sins to themselves.
The story of a bad woman who is forgiven is not the story I understand now. It is not the story I am interested in passing on to my children.
The truth of this woman is that we actually know nothing about her situation or the reason she was found committing adultery. We do know that she was not given a voice to tell that story. Her words are recorded no place. And even if she was “committing adultery”, we don’t know if she was simply doing what she could to earn money for her children in a system that was woefully unfair to women in the first place, or if she was coerced by a man in power for a myriad of reasons. We don’t know the injustices that cobbled together a life in which at a certain point, she found herself in a very unfortunate circumstance. I want to think then, of this woman in John chapter 8 simply as a woman, not as a woman taken in adultery or a sinner. From here on out, I just want to think of her as a woman who did not get to tell her side of the story. I want to fill in this story with kindness and belief in the woman when I repeat these scriptures from here on out. It is us who need to speak for the people whose voices are silenced or go unrecorded.
I love what this incident does teach us about Christ and his devotion to emancipate women. In an article titled, “Reading John 7:53-8:11 as a narrative against male violence against women,” Michael O’Sullivan says, “By speaking, listening to, and hearing her, he treated her with the dignity, care and empowerment that corresponded to her as a human person, which contrasts strongly with how the kyriarchal Pharisees and scribes communicated with and related to her.” –Michael O’Sullivan, HTS Theological studies.
I trust that Christ did know her heart and the shortcomings of the system in which they both lived. I want to love what I had been taught about the beauty of the moment when Jesus quickly and fully forgives. As John Piper, a Bible Scholar at Bethlehem College and Seminary says, “The most remarkable point of this story is that Jesus exalts himself above the Law of Moses, changes its appointed punishment, and reestablishes righteousness on the foundation of grace.” This concept is genuinely a beautiful one, and perhaps why the verses were added to the Bible centuries later.
It does still however, make all of these points at the expense of a woman. It is still a woman’s story as told by a man. Whether the events are based on an actual story or not, the woman is not allowed to speak her side of the story.
I wonder if Christ said the phrase, “Go and sin no more,” simply as a formality so she wouldn’t have to face the repercussions of a corrupt government. I want to believe that His refusal to punish her or even reprimand her was a silent agreement of belief. He is not eager to launch into a sermon on self-improvement and the dire need to dwell on the sin. He seems to know something more about this woman’s heart. The way she did not need a rebuke, but the silence of someone who loves her without judgment. I want to hope that He knew the woman would leave that scene and enter the arms of women in the community who would care for, heal and listen to her. I don’t know. It’s still hard for me that He did not do more, did not stand up and overturn some tables in anger here, but I also do not understand everything.
In the same article by O’Sullivan, he writes,
The interaction between their [women who have had violence done to them] experience and this story can break open both their experience and the story. Instead of believing that God somehow ordains the violence against them, they can be persuaded that a Jesus who intervened against powerful men for the sake of preventing the prescribed killing of a woman and healing her trauma, and who did so in order to highlight the true meaning of God’s order of salvation, and at the risk of great danger to himself, must also want an end to contemporary violence against women and the forces in society and religion that contribute to it. He must also want instead the establishment of caring and considerate relations of mutuality and equality between men and women in Church and society.
I wonder then what would happen in our own communities if instead of teaching this story with the slant and emphasis of how the woman had sinned, if we instead taught this concept stated above, that it is our Christ-like duty to speak out and against violence against women? How different would the world be if every woman could trust that she had an advocate that she knew would listen and believe her, no matter the cost?
Today, there is not the same threat of danger in believing women that there was in Christ’s time, at least in America. Certain cases may come with threat of violence, both for the victim and the advocate, but in more likelihood, it may look something like ruining the reputation of a man, sometimes an important or successful one. It may mean losing friends, or becoming unpopular, it may mean judicial proceedings that require re-telling of the trauma, and certainly in some cases it does mean danger or continued violence. Sometimes truly believing in change and justice means butting heads directly with the systems and classes that uphold long held beliefs.
I wonder, and this is purely speculation, what this woman might have done as she leaves that scene with Jesus and moves back into her daily life. My heart drops here for her. For what I, as a reader, and believer, did not do for this woman at this point. Until now, I have not wondered how she possibly re-integrated herself into a society who believed her broken and dirty. I had not considered the emotional trauma of her public call out by powerful figures. I had not wondered how she dealt with the trauma of seeing her accusers and/or perpetrator daily in the streets. I had not considered that because there was no place to tell her story, and no space for belief that it was not her fault, she had to keep whatever had happened wrapped in her heart like a heavy stone. I did not consider the state of her body, the physical pain she could have been in, the lasting wounds she sustained. I did not consider that the violence might happen again and she had no one to protect her from it.
It is in scenarios like this that it is so clear how much we need feminine voices in leadership, how much we always have needed them. We need female writers. We need female stories. We need female witnesses. We need women who will hold space for other women to speak, even when it is different from what they would say. I like to think that a woman with literal authority would demand silence from the Pharisee’s until the whole story was told, however long it took. And then I want to believe that the woman’s story would be believed immediately, no matter the consequence or tarnish of the reputation for whatever man, or men, that were also “found in adultery”— The other half of the sin that is never mentioned in the scriptures.
So yes, of course this post is speculation. I recognize that it is perhaps a bit blasphemous to pick at the Bible in such a way, but do you know what else? I’m tired of taking the writings and stories written solely by the hands of men at full face value while the stories of women have been relegated to a simple exercise in black and white chastity lessons. I refuse to call the woman in John chapter 8 “the woman taken in adultery.” She was a woman, probably a really wonderful and complex one, who never had the chance to speak her side of the story, let alone be believed. There is the slight chance that she simply was a terrible, home-wrecker out having a good time, but given what I know now about history, I highly doubt that was the case.
From here on out, I want to do this woman the justice she deserved from me all along. I want to apologize for my assumptions, for my laziness in not pulling at a story that always seemed a little off in my Sunday school lessons. For my fear in how I might be seen if I had defended her. So, while I cannot go back and speak to this woman face to face, while there is so much I will never know about what happened, I can be more brave in listening to and providing space for women who need to speak up now. I can insist that their stories are told when they are ready to tell them. I can fight hard against fear when I know that men, even powerful ones, will be tarnished in the process of these stories coming to light. Over the past couple of years, I have watched women, many close to my heart strings, tell their own stories of abuse, some publicly and some in private. I have seen the repercussions of telling these stories, and clearly, they are not pretty or easy. Right now, it seems the job of women is to re-write histories, for ourselves and each other, and the job of men to believe what we are saying. We can do better for the woman in John chapter 8. We can do better for the women speaking up now, and better for the ones who aren’t yet able to. This is a global issue, a national issue, a religious issue, a Mormon issue, a personal issue. It belongs to all of us.
Beautiful thoughts. I think we can also see the woman in the story as a type for Jesus, accused wrongly, a religious outcast threatened with violence, someone stripped of power. Maybe as Jesus triumphed, women can hope one day to also be valued.
Very thoughtful post, thanks.
Among many other effects, you lead me to wonder how, in what circumstances, she was “taken.” Was she, in fact, entrapped to provide a convenient test cas to present to Jesus? Was one of the scribes and Pharisees challenging Jesus actually her partner or oppressor?
Thinking about Gospel stories as involving real people can lead to interesting reevaluations. Thank you for leading me into this path.
Deuteronomy 22:22–24 states:
“If a man is found lying with a woman married to a husband, then both of them shall die — the man that lay with the woman, and the woman; so you shall put away the evil from Israel. If a young woman who is a virgin is betrothed to a husband, and a man finds her in the city and lies with her, then you shall bring them both out to the gate of that city, and you shall stone them to death with stones, the young woman because she did not cry out in the city, and the man because he humbled his neighbor’s wife; so you shall put away the evil from among you.”
The passage above indicates that adultery is punishable by death but does not prescribe the method. Because the men that brought this woman before Jesus said that the Law of Moses required that the woman be stoned, it is possible that she is in this second category described. It is possible that she was a betrothed virgin that was raped in a populated area and did not cry out. Something to ponder.
Excellent insight into this crucial story. I hope we have a lot of discussion.
Being raised in a Mormon family and community I was nourished with the perception that this woman had done something common but terribly wrong sexually, repented and was forgiven by Jesus our Lord.
As I grew up life became complex. I was part of a close, extended family. Many of my friends and relatives kept the 7th commandment strictly or perhaps less strictly. But some did not and their reasons were complex. I have at least 49 cousins counting both sides of the family. My ward growing up had 250 youth in the old MIA program (that would be about 40 deacons and 40 beehives, 40 teachers and 40 miamaids, 40+ priests and 40+ laurels). Many were in sibling sets numbering in the double digits.Through gossip, my street experience was large and living there for decades made it longitudinally deep. Perhaps distorted.
Two of my aunts married young for love to bad men. One endured physical abuse, and unfaitfulness (he fathered children with other women while married) and the other severe drunkenness, unemployable and unfaithfulness. Both divorced. Collectively they had a dozen children, 9 girls. All of those 9 women were sexually active as teenagers and had a variety of addictions, criminal activity, etc. Their brothers were worse. One had 4 wives and 6 children by them, and 4 more children by other women he never married who showed up to his funeral. Maybe more. He was a gangster, murderer, robber and rapist and was killed by the police. None of these many lost children ever came back to church and only a couple managed to eventually live somewhat productive lives, as far as I or the family gossips know.
Another aunt married a tough cowboy from Nevada and he was a good guy mostly, except he was too rough (corporal punishment) on his 6 daughters. The oldest got pregnant in high school with her boyfriend and her father was so angry. The second got pregnant in 9th grade a short time later and the father had to be restrained by the police from not killing the guy. That “shotgun” marriage lasted a few weeks. Three more daughters were eventually pregnant out of wedlock around college age. The smartest, most assertive and attractive of that bunch stayed clean and married in the temple and is infertile, She and the second are the only ones active in the church, although the rest have re- married and became good people. Another cousin who was close to these troubled girls got pregnant in college and eventually married a different guy, raised a good family in the church although she was always on the sassy side. When the first child was 30 years old, she (child) became open about the rape of her mother that resulted in her birth. We had grossly misjudged her and sort of thought of her as like her cousins. I realized, probably the others to some degree.
Around the neighborhood, a girl next door from an excellent family made a stupid decision in junior high to try sex with a boy and compounded the mistake many times with many boys until her last year in high school when she repented and got her life in order. Another girl my age living behind us was adopted and her mother was said to be a not-sincerely-converted French prostitute who encouraged sexual activity between her 3 adopted children, 2 girls and a boy. They, of course, were twisted and very libertine with their peers. Next to them lived a man, his “sister” who looked a lot like him and his wife. In high school we figured out the sister was actually him when he was in drag. The wife had 13 children with him and all but one of them were seriously messed up.
Another family had twin girls who were both about as spiritual and as sleezy as they come. By the time they were about 30 years old, their father, one of the stalwarts in the ward, was put in prison for molesting them repeatedly for years. Another sibling set of 4 sisters a few years older than me all left home and ended up on the streets of western US cities whose names begin with Las. Later, near death, their father reportedly confessed to raping them. Another girl was said to be date-raped after a church dance and “went wild” after that and moved away.
I had 2 bishops with very permissive parenting styles. The first had 7 daughters and their house was party central. His second daughter became a good friend in college and claims she dated and necked as a youth but no further. However, she said 5 of her sisters were tramps, sleeping with many guys. The next bishop had 8 daughters and they had an even worse reputation. The 6th daughter of that bishop told my brother he didn’t know what peer pressure was until you had 7 sisters putting pressure on you to lose it and 2 of them younger than you. I will not neglect to mention there were several other less outrageous examples of more typical sexual activity among the youth of excellent, good. mediocre and bad families and the boys were probably worse on average. I will never know all the details or underlying reasons for most of it. Many repented and have lived good lives.
****
What I take from the story cited by the OP above and my experiences as a youth (and later in the military) is that it doesn’t matter how your life is broken. Your level of culpability might be great or small or nothing. Your efforts to swim against the stream of life in which you find yourself drowning might be strong or weak, consistent or infrequent. Come unto Christ and He will forgive you and heal you. That is the meaning of the story. It may take time and it will hopefully and undoubtedly extend beyond the grave and it usually requires help from others.
If it helps women today to frame the story in a more feminist context, that is useful. I think the message is similar if it was a man who was shamed and forgiven. The story has historical weaknesses and set in a different cultural context, but the essential message is ageless.
I like this take, I like the approach, I like thinking about the woman in the story. Thank you.
I had to go back and reread to confirm for myself that I have never really thought about the woman in the story. I must have missed the “importance of chastity and willingness to forgive” lessons. Instead, I have always heard and read it as a rebuke to the Pharisees, as them making a false or hyper-technical imposition of the letter of the law, where Jesus says stop, don’t do that! I guess I’ll have to go back to Sunday School. But let me choose your class, Ashmae.
Wow. I liked your ending. “Come unto Christ and He will forgive you and heal you.” Isn’t that the message found in most of the stories in the scriptures? I remember years ago when I figured out the word “Come” meant repent.
I have always wondered where the man was. As Roy pointed out, Deuteronomy says both are to die. Because there was no man mentioned I’ve always believe it to be just a story of Christ’s willingness to forgive even serious sin.
Remember Bathsheeba was “taken in adultery”. There’s a chance that this woman was no different. I also read a tradition somewhere that this woman was the prostitute to the Pharisees who brought her to the Savior..
It has always bothered me the man (men?) wasn’t also hauled out for judgment. It very subtly implied that adultery was a sin women had to repent of, not so much men. Because I always assumed they knew she was guilty because they caught her red handed, so to speak. So I guess Christ sends her on her way, forgiven, but the man is still wallowing unrepentant in his sin because no one thinks he did anything wrong? The whole story is troublesome for me.
This was only “thoughtful”, “beautiful”, “excellent insight”, if you are totally fine with making completely unfounded assumptions about things that go totally unmentioned in scripture. There was a wonderful post here that could have been written about why the man wasn’t brought forward also and the societal injustices that make that discrepancy exist. Instead what we have to read is the “what if” game, taken to extremes, and altering the nature of the scripture entirely (instead of committing a sin, now she was a rape victim). Instead of showing Jesus’ mercy in not doling out punishment, showing his love for us sinners, this posts suggests he turned his back on a victim of “rape, violence and trauma” and asks why He didn’t do more (like turning over tables). Despite other references to His good nature, the disgusting assumptions made here make him appear a sexual assault enabler with nothing more to offer her than “Go [away] and [get raped] no more.”
I name this as tripe.
Thank you for this post, it’s given me much to think about. Here’s a summary of my own story and the OP may alter the lens through which I think about my birth mother.
My Mormon teenage birth mother had me in the mid 1970s and was basically forced to give me up for adoption or choose abortion (by her own LDS mother no less). She was later excommunicated and homeless for a time. My birth father was reprimanded but ultimately allowed to attend BYU and serve a mission. I’m pretty sure I’m the result of two horny and stupid – but normal – teenagers who also experienced a bit of bad luck. It’s telling to me that the woman in my story was excommunicated by her Mormon bishop but the man in my story experienced relatively minor consequences.
I had never thought about my own story in the light of the women described in the OP. My guess is that there are shades of this story in countless women’s lives still today.
@jaxjensen
I’m with you, almost absurd.
From the OP
“The truth of this woman is that we actually know nothing about her situation or the reason she was found committing adultery. “
But don’t let that stop you Ashmae.
By the time I was done reading, it was clear the motivation behind this post was to make a not so thinly veiled poke at the news coming out of Washington DC.
Tripe is right.
Brian T, yeah, of course that is part of what I’m pointing to. It was relevant then, it is relevant now.
Ever since I was a child the story as it is made no sense to me. If adultery is a capital crime, why would any woman risk it? She wouldn’t. But a woman being overpowered physically by a man? More likely. Why would the man risk it? Well for one thing, if he’s not caught in the act, he’s more likely to get away with it, like Arthur Dimmesdale.
Toad, thank you for sharing such a personal experience. I hope this is in some way useful as you work through the complexities. Bless the women in your life.