Choosing Between the Boat and the Ocean

This past Sunday I attended a ward that wasn’t my own. I sat in the back and left promptly after sacrament meeting. But I’ve been thinking about one of the talks ever since I left the building.
The man started his talk with a story about a friend of his recently announced that they were leaving the church. He repeated how they had been overcome by doubt. After expressing his disappointment, he followed up with the story about the individual stranded in the ocean who is picked up by a weathered boat and fisherman (You know, this one). After spending some time on the boat and noticing all it’s dents and blemishes, the rescued becomes worried and asks to be let back into the ocean to swim the remainder of the way to shore on their own. After the speaker finished the story, he remarked proudly that the boat represents the church and the fisherman is those called to lead it.
I understand the point of this story. Humans and the institutions they create cannot be perfect. In fact, small dents, paint chips, and difficult machinery shouldn’t keep us from utilizing those institutions for good. But this story, especially when listening to it yesterday, fills me with unease.
It seems to belittle and invalidate the feelings of those who are sitting in doubt while simultaneously diminishing the real institutional flaws of the church as mere “dents.” Feeling doubt is often more than uncomfortable, it is painful. And sometimes it feels like the only place on the boat you’re comfortable being requires you to hang over the edge. When we say that people who doubt are willingly climbing back into the ocean after being rescued by a perfectly safe boat, we ignore the fact that getting back into the ocean might be the only real option someone has. Sometimes the dents are actually leaks and the boat is slowly sinking. Sometimes the faulty mechanics are keeping the fisherman from being able to keep the boat on its proper course. The paint chips can be signs of a system unwilling to fix or even acknowledge the errors of its past.
Some days I feel like climbing back into the ocean. Sometimes that really seems like the safer option. The boat is rocking and sometimes looks like its veering off course. Right now I am clinging to the side rails hoping that my questions do not become to heavy to carry.
But if they do, if I find the ocean is becoming more inviting than the boat itself, I don’t need a fisherman to gently let me back in the water and leave. I also don’t need a fisherman who will jump in the ocean to save me, dragging me back onto the boat I was trying to escape. I need fishermen who are willing to jump in and tread water with me while I figure things out.
I feel like all I think about is doubt (I even think this is my third post on this topic in this past year). And maybe it isn’t productive to have this focus. But doubt is a natural companion to faith. It shouldn’t be ignored and it shouldn’t be shamed. I don’t need stories telling me how I should be ignoring my doubts. I can’t ignore them. They are as much a part of my experience as my faith. Ignoring them doesn’t make them go away.
What I need is people to sit with me and listen, for people to get in the ocean with me and tread. Maybe you’re already here in the water. Maybe we can find each other and together face our doubts head on.
Comments
I’m with you.
“I need fishermen who are willing to jump in and tread water with me while I figure things out.”
Beautiful.
Maybe there’s a Paradise Island a few hundred yards away in calm waters, but the fisherman is intentionally driving away from it…
” I need fishermen who are willing to jump in and tread water with me while I figure things out.” So. . . I need to leave the Church too? Just to validate your experience? It is the one thing I will not do to help you. I’m not going to take on your doubts and make them my doubts. I was reading one of the high profile “I’ve left the Church” essays and it was clear that is exactly what he wanted – someone owed him an explanation as to why they still believed. I don’t owe anyone that. I can sympathize and support your decisions and I can give a listening ear, but expecting me to leave the Church when I don’t have the same concerns as you is not right.
“Sometimes the dents are actually leaks and the boat is slowly sinking. Sometimes the faulty mechanics are keeping the fisherman from being able to keep the boat on its proper course. The paint chips can be signs of a system unwilling to fix or even acknowledge the errors of its past.” And sometimes they are just dents and chipped paint.
I’m listening.
As for the boat and the sea, we know metaphors have uses and limits. This one is useful in making the point that putting up with a few dents and a crusty sailor is better than going it alone. I’m all in for a group, a community, a Church, a Zion society.
But it goes wrong in suggesting there is only one boat in the sea, or that there is only an in- or out- binary. I think we do ourselves a disservice to emphasize the all-in or all-out image. In my circle of acquaintances, friends, and family I know a lot of people who call themselves “Mormon.” Some with adjectives. Some with the longer name, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints name applied to a person somehow. Some with a question mark or three. But when I get a close look–not the easy labels and not the Sunday morning appearances look–not a one is “all in” and not a one is “all out.” Even the ones who want to be or want to think they are.
Lily said it better than I had even processed it for myself. If jumping in the water is leaving the church per the analogy, then no, you don’t “need” to have people get out into the water with you (aka leave the church with you). You may still need someone to sit with you and listen, and probably do, but you can do that while still in the boat. President Uchtdorf said to doubt your doubts. He didn’t say to ignore them. You still have to process them, but you get to decide your attitude as you do that. So let’s sit and talk.
The “boat and the ocean” is a terrible metaphor, especially for those going through a faith crisis. As the church is wont to do, the issue is cast in black and white terms. Only two choices are presented: survival or certain death.
Many don’t see a boat with dents and scrapes; rather, they believe it is taking on water at an alarming rate, rendering it uninhabitable for them. And from the boat they can see other vessels passing by, ones that may be able to provide the spiritual peace and comfort they seek.
My son and his wife made the decision to leave the boat several years ago. Though it was a source of disappointment for me—and, I must confess, a situation I did not handle very well—we have remained close, and the two of them have done a marvelous job raising their two daughters and leading successful, happy lives. I love them both dearly and there is no doubt in my mind that God does, too.
Perhaps this is why President Nelson is emphasizing personal revelation. I doubt that people would struggle with doubts if they had past experience with communication with the Lord when going to Him in prayer. I realize that the Lord will answer on His own time. I know for myself though that receiving revelation or inspiration more frequently would be a massive benefit to me.
I agree with Eric Faber. The analogy is terrible. Terrible. I’m ashamed that our culture embraces such damaging filth; ashamed for Elder Renlund and his wife to promote it. We need more people who can see nuance and who do not support such poor thinking. Good metaphors can do wonders for good. Bad ones can do wonders for bad. It is a bad metaphor. It’s illusion of wisdom is damning.
I realize the OP is trying to ‘save’ the metaphor, and I agree with the sentiment, but not the process. This metaphor is not worth saving.
*”Its illusion” not “it’s illusion”
Since we’re using a bad analogy anyway, let me point out that boats are really hard to steer when people are hanging on the side and dragging their legs in the water. When they do that, the boat’s ability to move against the current is drastically reduced. That’s no big deal if the boat’s got no nowhere to go and nothing to do, but if it does, you can’t be offended if you’re eventually asked to either get in or get out.
Lily and Don,
I guess I should have been more clear. The metaphor is terrible and I don’t think anyone needs to take it so literally. I am not telling people to leave the church with me. I haven’t left the church so that’s not even possible. Just be empathetic and try not to sway people who don’t want to be swayed. Be willing to stay with people without manipulating them in any way towards what you think is best for them.
Okay, I already regret that comment because it sounds really unsympathetic, but it’s really not up to the people in the boat. Others cannot solve your faith crisis no matter how sympathetic, or even empathetic, they are. Faith is a choice.
I found some answers in a book, “The Crucible of Doubt: Reflections on the Quest for Faith by Terryl and Fiona Givens”. I often wondered why I had to find answers to easy questions that affected my activity in the church. There is solace and pain in doubting as well as in finding answers. And nothing (as far as I can tell) is perfect here on Earth. Personal revelation/spiritual experience helped me get past those roadblocks in my life, perhaps they will in others.
While analogies can be helpful they can, at times, belittle the trials and feelings of what an individual is going through which I think can be the case with this one at times.
I do think many in the church just can’t discuss honestly what some people are going through.
I found from my experiences some members could discuss fairly openly but others just couldn’t and sadly both Bishops just didn’t get it. Sadly though even those members I could discuss concerns and ultimately my desire to ‘jump ship’ with were mostly not able to handle a totally open conversation.
I no longer go to church having found another church that better meets my spiritual needs. It wasn’t until some months after having stopped attending I realised how desperately unhappy I had been for quite a long time. However I remain close to a few members but when I see them I always find I am careful in what I say to avoid causing them discomfort.