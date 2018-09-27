Misreading Scriptures the Right Way

by

The strong reader, whose readings will matter to others as well as to himself, is thus placed in the dilemmas of the revisionist, who wishes to find his own original relation to truth, whether in texts or in reality (which he treats as texts anyway), but also wishes to open received texts to his own sufferings, or what he wants to call the suffering of history.–Harold Bloom, A Map of Misreading

Americans tend to approach two documents–the Bible and the Constitution–as self-interpreting units of meaning that neither require nor permit interpretation. These are privileged textual entities that mean what they say and say what they mean, and all anybody needs to do is figure out exactly what their authors meant by every word so we can download the right meaning directly into our brains and live our lives accordingly.

Treating the Constitution this way gives us the curious legal doctrine of “originalism,” which is fashionable for jurists to talk about in Senate hearings but has never actually been practiced in any meaningful way by confirmed judges. Treating the Bible this way gives us the religious doctrine of fundamentalism, which is at the center the Evangelical Protestant tradition–and, allowing for an expanded scriptural canon, the Latter-day Saint tradition as well.

Rachel Held Evans offers a thoughtful challenge to the Evangelical understanding of the Bible that she grew up believing in her marvelous new book Inspired: Slaying Giants, Walking on Water, and Loving the Bible Again. This is not, Evans acknowledges, a scholarly interpretation of any part of the Bible–even though the work of many scholars supports it. It is a personal memoir of how a young Evangelical Christian became disillusioned with the Bible because of the way that her faith community read it and then rediscovered her passion for it by reading it with a new set of assumptions. I love Evans story for many reasons, but mostly because it is so similar to my own.

Here is the passage that first convinced me that Evans and I were fellow travelers and that she was a reader who should be trusted and taken seriously. I am going to quote a lot of it because it is so good:

The truth is, you can bend Scripture to say just about anything you want it to say. You can bend it until it breaks. For those who count the Bible as sacred, interpretation is not a matter of whether to pick and choose, but how to pick and choose. We’re all selective. We all wrestle with how to interpret and apply the Bible to our lives. We all go to the text looking for something, and we all have a tendency to find it. So the question we have to ask ourselves is this: are we reading with the prejudice of love, with Christ as our model, or are we reading with the prejudices of judgment and power, self-interest and greed? Are we seeking to enslave or liberate, burden or set free?

If you are looking for Bible verses with which to support slavery, you will find them. If you are looking for verses with which to abolish slavery, you will find them. If you are looking for verses with which to oppress women, you will find them. If you are looking for verses with which to honor and celebrate women, you will find them. If you are looking for reasons to wage war, there are plenty. If you are looking for reasons to promote peace, there are plenty more.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

If you want to do violence in this world, you will always find the weapons. If you want to heal, you will always find the balm. With Scripture, we’ve been entrusted with some of the most powerful stories ever told. How we harness that power, whether for good or evil, oppression or liberation, changes everything. (pp. 56-58).

The first part of the argument was actually the topic of my dissertation lo these many years ago, where I looked at various literary retellings of biblical narratives and the way that they were deployed in various 17th century debates, such as royal absolutism and primogeniture. Everybody in these debates believed that the Bible was the absolute word of God, and everybody believed that its text supported their own political positions. Public debate at the time consisted largely of identifying proof texts that supported your view and explaining away the proof texts that support the opposite. You know, kind of like Gospel Doctrine class.

What Evans makes clear is that this kind of debate will never fail to provide proof texts–and will always fail to convince anyone of anything–because it fundamentally misunderstands what the Bible is. Specifically, she suggests,

It is not a text by a single author meant to advance a single perspective, but a library of many different texts in many different genres saying many different things.

It is not a guide to every possible issue that someone may confront, but a record of people struggling to understand God.

It is not a book that was written to us in secret code, but a collection of messages to actual people in an actual historical context that is only partially available to us.

It does not have one single, authorized interpretation that represents the mind of God, but it contains a lot of wisdom for us to use in figuring out how to live well and do good.

We cannot read the Bible (or any other scriptural work) “correctly.” To follow Harold Bloom’s argument in A Map of Misreading, we will always misread the text because misreadings–readings that are partial, selective, and biased–are all that we have access to. The question is not, “are we misreading the Bible?” The question is “are we misreading the Bible correctly?” Are we using it to do good things–to comfort and heal and create beauty and peace? Or are we using it to justify bad things–things like hatred, discrimination, and war. The text will support any of these readings, but it will not support any of them completely. We are going to misread the Bible, and anything else we try to read; the trick is to create strong and ethical misreadings. Interpretation is an act of deep moral significance.

Reading the Bible is an act of wrestling with an angel, Held argues, invoking a very strong misreading of Genesis 32. We do not passively receive the wisdom that the text has to offer us, nor can we simply accept somebody else’s interpretations and ignore the struggle. “We’ve been invited to a wrestling match. We’ve been invited to a dynamic, centuries-long conversation with God and God’s people that has been unfolding since creation, one story at a time. If we’re lucky, it will leave us with a limp” (p. 28).