Dissecting Problematic Marriage/Abuse Rhetoric

by

Dear Elder Holland,

We need to talk about today’s Facebook post.

I love that you and Pat have such an amazing marriage. I love your folksy advice about laughing at mistakes, and being quick to forgive, and remaining committed to conflict resolution and a long-term vision of happiness.

I appreciate, too, that amidst the cheerful marriage advice you throw in an exception: “I realize there may be an abusive or violent situation giving a legitimate reason to get out of a marriage.” I have long noticed, and appreciated, that you are consistent in condemning verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse and recognizing that exception.

But your next sentence, no matter how well-intentioned, is destructive: “When there is a legitimate exception, you’ll know, your priesthood leaders will know, and God will know.”

I sincerely hope your words are inartful because your marriage is so happy, you have almost no personal experience with toxic relationships. Please listen. I’m going to break this down into as teeny steps as I can, so you can understand where the rhetorical problem lies in that sentence.

The “General Rule” Problem

Elder Holland, your Facebook post ended with a rule: “The rule is, you work and pray and serve and love and laugh and forgive and hang in there. That’s the rule. You can make the marriage you want. That is a gospel truth.”

For healthy marriages, this rule is excellent. Talk to each other. Pray together. Serve each other. Love and laugh and forgive each other. But that rule only works if both parties are equally committed to it. In unhealthy marriages, the exact same advice is toxic.

In unhealthy relationships, the victimized spouse is often desperate for clear guidelines and a sense of control. They will latch onto the rule. They will think to themselves, “I am no exception. I’m not allowed to be an exception. This marriage is hard; all marriages are hard. I just need to follow Elder Holland’s rule and the gospel more, and then this marriage will be healed.”

This impulse is heightened, Elder Holland, by the ambiguous use of “you” in “You can make the marriage you want.” Victims will read the “you” instruction as singular (If I am more kind, it is in my power to save my marriage), rather than plural (If we are together committed to being more kind, we have the power to save our marriage). Victims will also instinctively read into your instruction its converse. (If I do not have the marriage I want, it is because I have failed to make it that way.) Victims will place the entire burden on fixing the marriage on themselves in order to regain control. They will resolve to follow your advice and love and forgive and serve more. Being Christlike means shrinking their own needs, ignoring their pains, and complaining less.

This is incredibly toxic. Why? Because the abusive spouse will not reciprocate. The abusive spouse doesn’t engage in self-reflection and think “I also need to apologize and love and serve more.” Instead, the abusive spouse engages in projection — “You, victim, need to follow Elder Holland’s advice. A Prophet has told you that you need to love and serve me more. That includes forgiving me for hitting/screaming at you. You are hurting me by not forgiving me. It’s cruel of you to still be mad at me for something that happened a month ago.”

It’s hard to capture how confusing and twisted the emotional knots become. The abuser’s language matches so closely onto what the victim is telling themselves (i.e. I need to love more, so that my spouse stops hitting/screaming at me) it deepens the toxicity. The victim — trying to seize control — will try to become more “submissive” in order to take the moral high ground by being the most loving and forgiving. But the very act of “Christlike submission” teaches the abuser that he/she can get away with more anger and abuse.

If the victim ever untangles the emotional knot enough to dare to call the abuser on it — “No, wait, Elder Holland’s advice applies to you, too, I need you to be nicer to me” the abuser will turn around and gaslight. “Exactly, just like you want me to be nicer to you, you need to be nicer to me, by forgiving me for screaming at you.”

It’s maddening. The abuser co-opts the language of abuse to blame the victim for the abuse the victim is experiencing. The abuser genuinely believes the fault lies in the opposite direction. And the victim believes it too — because if the problem is the victim’s fault, than the victim is in control.

It’s terrifying for a victim to admit this is false — to admit the victim is not in control. The victim cannot change the abuser’s behavior. No amount of love and forgiveness and patience and kindness and silence will make the abuser stop. Rather, it’s likely to make it worse.

A better statement of the rule would be: “Critical to the success of any marriage is kindness by both spouses. Both spouses need to cultivate the humility to gently accept fault, apologize for causing pain, laugh at mistakes, and pray together to find healing. Christ is the model. If you feel that your spouse is incapable of that level of self-reflection, that is a serious problem. We recommend addressing such a fundamental relationship conflict with a trained therapist.”

The”Legitimate Exception” Problem

Elder Holland, you carved out an exception to the general rule for “legitimate” abuse. Eventually, as marriages worsen, victims will start to wonder if they qualify as an “legitimate exception.”

But here’s the problem: As far as I know, LDS leaders like yourself almost never define the exception, much less distinguish between legitimate and illegitimate ones. Mentions of abuse are usually made like your statement today — as passing references in more positive marriage advice. This causes victims to spend an enormous amount of spiritual energy deciphering whether their pain and misery is the result of sin or selfishness (presumptively “illegitimate” excuses).

Although there’s been a few Ensign articles by experts, I don’t think I’ve ever heard a General Conference describing abuse in detail. No leader has given a full-throated general conference talk on abuse since 2008 — and it was vague. No one has walked through the long lists of common toxic, narcissistic, abusive, gaslighting behaviors. (A great place to start? Anything by Lundy Bancroft. Or John Gottman.) No one parses out the differences in degrees of severity. Certainly no one says “If you are miserable, and have been miserable for a long time, that’s the single most important consideration.”

Quite possibly, this dearth in specific material is because a de facto requirement for Priesthood Leadership is a healthy marriage. (Although we all know there are certainly plenty of Priesthood Leaders in terrible relationships — they’re human, too.) Assuming most leaders look like the Mormon Marriage Ideal, however, this creates a serious problem. Lay leaders who lack experience with or cannot comprehend abusive dynamic are ill-equipped to advise on them.

The Priesthood Permission-to-Leave Problem

Elder Holland, all of that background was to focus on the single most problematic line: “When there is a legitimate exception, you’ll know, your priesthood leaders will know, and God will know.”

Elder Holland, you may not have intended it, but you just told individuals they need spiritual approval from their Priesthood leaders to get divorced. And once again, victims will instinctively read in the converse: If they do not receive Priesthood approval, they are the sinner who needs to stay in the toxic marriage, under penalty of spiritual condemnation and church discipline.

I know you’re just quoting the doctrinal line here. The Gospel Topics page outright says: “Victims of abuse should seek help immediately, normally from their bishop or branch president.” I know the Church updated its policies earlier this year to say Priesthood Leaders should never counsel an individual to stay in an abusive situation — but a necessary prerequisite is the Priesthood Leader correctly identifying the situation as abuse. Critically, the last time I saw the Handbook, it expressly instructed Bishops to never counsel divorce.

Priesthood Leaders often lack relevant training or personal experience to correctly identify the situation.Priesthood Leaders are not therapists or social workers. They are not trained to recognize abuse, they’re not trained to ask appropriate questions to get to the bottom of abuse, they’re not trained to address abuse, and they’re not instructed on how to separate out their spiritual concern for the welfare of the victim and the abuser.

Moreover, as lay clergy, they’re subject to human foibles and biases. (Any personal opinions surrounding #MeToo and the current political situation may taint their views.) And as Mormon lay clergy, they’re all men. Now, abuse happens to both men and women. But particularly when it affects women, a Priesthood Leader’s male perspective all too often lacks empathy.

Elder Holland, your advice is instructing men and women in abusive relationships to defer to the guidance of someone who lacks the necessary competence, who does not have the time or skills or resources to fully understand the facts, who may not believe the victims, who may not comprehend the severity, and who may interpret church guidance as a prohibition on advising victims to leave. Yet precisely because of their Priesthood Leader (TM) status, their guidance will carry enormous spiritual weight. This is wrong, and potentially destructive. The only confirmation anyone needs to escape an abusive or miserable situation is their own witness, backed by God.

A Suggestion For Fixing The Problem

Elder Holland, given your history of empathy for abuse, I think it is most likely that you just made a quick and thoughtless remark. I believe you were trying to be inclusive and considerate by acknowledging the abuse exception at all. For that, I thank you. But the passing nature of the “legitimate exception” phrase, plus your tacit instruction to defer to Priesthood Leaders, is concerning.

Please, Elder Holland, the next time you offer marriage advice touching on abusive relationships again, please offer a bit more nuance and depth. Here’s my own feeble attempt at how I would recommend editing the sentiment:

“I would not want anyone to misinterpret what I’m saying—I realize my advice only applies to generally healthy marriages. Sadly, too many marriages are unhealthy. Frequent anger, belittling, mistreatment, cruelty, fear, or violence should not exist, yet they are all too common. Another person’s agency can destroy the relationship. Such toxic behaviors are often unfixable. If your marriage is suffering, know that God loves you. God does not want you to be scared, or unsafe, or miserable. God loves his children and desires to give all peace, joy, and happiness. You and God can reach the decision to leave. You don’t need my permission, or any Bishop’s permission to pursue God’s plan of happiness for you — but in case you need my reassurance, you have it. The gospel of Christ grants freedom and healing.”

Thank you for your thoughtful time and attention to my own feeble words.

Sincerely,

Carolyn

Supplemental BCC Readings

“How Do Women Spiritually Override Bad Priesthood Leadership?”

“We Must Do Better On Violence Against Women”

“Domestic Abuse Resources For Bishops”

“Practical Tips For Helping Victims Of Abuse”