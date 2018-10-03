Worthiness vs. Confession

by

We’ve all seen Catholic confession in movies and TV shows. It’s a situation that we might liken to our own worthiness interviews, and yet there are some significant differences in purpose, theological implications, and in how the act is understood by believers.

First, let’s talk about Catholic confession. Here are some features and how they compare with Mormon worthiness interviews:

Symbolic Role . The priest stands in for Jesus directly during the confession. This is only a role assumed during a confession. In our church, a bishop is considered a “Judge in Israel” which is not limited to worthiness interviews, although individual interactions with church members is where this role is mostly manifest. Once the bishop’s assignment ends, so does the role of Judge in Israel.

. The priest stands in for Jesus directly during the confession. This is only a role assumed during a confession. In our church, a bishop is considered a “Judge in Israel” which is not limited to worthiness interviews, although individual interactions with church members is where this role is mostly manifest. Once the bishop’s assignment ends, so does the role of Judge in Israel. Authority . The priest has the authority to forgive sin. Mormon bishops are merely counselors and spiritual advisers in this process; they do not have the power to forgive sins. In both cases, seeking the approval of an authority figure to remove spiritual obstacles is part of the design.

. The priest has the authority to forgive sin. Mormon bishops are merely counselors and spiritual advisers in this process; they do not have the power to forgive sins. In both cases, seeking the approval of an authority figure to remove spiritual obstacles is part of the design. Training . Priests are trained professionals for life. Mormon bishops are usually only in their role for up to 5 years and are volunteers with regular day jobs in a variety of fields. They don’t have specific academic or ecclesiastical training. On the one hand, priests are probably more knowledgeable on the whole and will often have many more years of experience in spiritual counseling, bishops may be more empathetic to supplicants due to their lifestyle being more mainstream, including families and careers.

. Priests are trained professionals for life. Mormon bishops are usually only in their role for up to 5 years and are volunteers with regular day jobs in a variety of fields. They don’t have specific academic or ecclesiastical training. On the one hand, priests are probably more knowledgeable on the whole and will often have many more years of experience in spiritual counseling, bishops may be more empathetic to supplicants due to their lifestyle being more mainstream, including families and careers. Celibacy . Most priests commit to lifelong celibacy and the priesthood exists apart from the types of lives congregants lead. Mormon bishops are married heterosexuals who are not divorced and who are financially stable, but they are chosen from the congregation and live a life very similar to the rest of the ward members. Those who self-select to Catholic priesthood represent a specific sub-set of people, those willing to live a life of celibacy, whereas any male could theoretically become a Mormon bishop.

. Most priests commit to lifelong celibacy and the priesthood exists apart from the types of lives congregants lead. Mormon bishops are married heterosexuals who are not divorced and who are financially stable, but they are chosen from the congregation and live a life very similar to the rest of the ward members. Those who self-select to Catholic priesthood represent a specific sub-set of people, those willing to live a life of celibacy, whereas any male could theoretically become a Mormon bishop. Setting . The confessional box which came about in the mid-sixteenth century has historically been highly symbolic. The priest, representing Jesus, sits bathed in light while the penitent kneels in supplication in the dark. (Many modern confessions are done in a more casual setting rather than the box, sitting in a pew or in a parish room set aside for the process of ‘reconciliation’–the current preferred term). The confession box was created due to confessional seductions that were causing strife in Catholic congregations in the middle ages. Mormon worthiness interviews take place in a classroom or bishop’s office. The setting is casual and not symbolic.

. The confessional box which came about in the mid-sixteenth century has historically been highly symbolic. The priest, representing Jesus, sits bathed in light while the penitent kneels in supplication in the dark. (Many modern confessions are done in a more casual setting rather than the box, sitting in a pew or in a parish room set aside for the process of ‘reconciliation’–the current preferred term). The confession box was created due to confessional seductions that were causing strife in Catholic congregations in the middle ages. Mormon worthiness interviews take place in a classroom or bishop’s office. The setting is casual and not symbolic. Communal Absolution . Group absolution for sins was briefly offered from mid-1970s to 1983. (It was quashed by Paul VI.) While there isn’t a ready Mormon comparison to this abandoned Catholic practice, it is taught that partaking of the sacrament resets the clock on sin. This is related to the Mormon practice not to take the sacrament if one feels “unworthy” based on self-assessment.

. Group absolution for sins was briefly offered from mid-1970s to 1983. (It was quashed by Paul VI.) While there isn’t a ready Mormon comparison to this abandoned Catholic practice, it is taught that partaking of the sacrament resets the clock on sin. This is related to the Mormon practice not to take the sacrament if one feels “unworthy” based on self-assessment. Starting Age . Since 1910, children make their first confession at age 7 in preparation for their first communion. Previously, one’s first confession was during puberty, between ages 12 and 14. In Mormonism, worthiness interviews begin during youth program years, starting at age 12, although children age 8 who seek baptism are interviewed for understanding. These childhood baptismal interviews often include parents in the room. Youth recommends (to perform baptisms for the dead in a temple) must be renewed annually. Adult temple recommends must be renewed every two years. There are some striking parallels here. The reasons for Catholic confession at puberty is because of the prohibition on sexual thoughts and acts that considers them “mortal sins.” There isn’t a specific stated reason within Mormonism for the ages, other than milestones of maturity and a linkage to specific ordinances (another reason for moving the age earlier in Catholicism).

. Since 1910, children make their first confession at age 7 in preparation for their first communion. Previously, one’s first confession was during puberty, between ages 12 and 14. In Mormonism, worthiness interviews begin during youth program years, starting at age 12, although children age 8 who seek baptism are interviewed for understanding. These childhood baptismal interviews often include parents in the room. Youth recommends (to perform baptisms for the dead in a temple) must be renewed annually. Adult temple recommends must be renewed every two years. Frequency . Historically, confession was encouraged annually. In the 20th century, there was a push for more frequent, even weekly, confessions. However, most Catholics have abandoned the practice of regular confession, despite repeated papal encouragement.

. Historically, confession was encouraged annually. In the 20th century, there was a push for more frequent, even weekly, confessions. However, most Catholics have abandoned the practice of regular confession, despite repeated papal encouragement. Structure . In Catholicism, there is a standard way of speaking to introduce the confession. Mormons simply affirm “yes” to a series of questions regarding belief and practice to verify their worthiness to participate in specific ordinances.

. In Catholicism, there is a standard way of speaking to introduce the confession. Mormons simply affirm “yes” to a series of questions regarding belief and practice to verify their worthiness to participate in specific ordinances. Content . In Catholicism, “mortal sins” require confession to a priest. These include: murder, larceny, physical violence, adultery, and also all other sexual sins including (possibly) using condoms, any sex outside of marriage, divorcing and remarrying without annulment, homosexual sex, masturbation and indulging in “impure thoughts.” This is a much longer list than what Mormonism considers “confession” sins, although individual bishops or counselors may improvise their own additions for “clarification,” and Catholics, in practice are unlikely to confess things they don’t believe are required.

. In Catholicism, “mortal sins” require confession to a priest. These include: murder, larceny, physical violence, adultery, and also all other sexual sins including (possibly) using condoms, any sex outside of marriage, divorcing and remarrying without annulment, homosexual sex, masturbation and indulging in “impure thoughts.” This is a much longer list than what Mormonism considers “confession” sins, although individual bishops or counselors may improvise their own additions for “clarification,” and Catholics, in practice are unlikely to confess things they don’t believe are required. Consequences . In Catholicism, children are taught that failure to reconcile with God results in hellfire and damnation. The Mormon focus on sin is more about lack of spiritual progress or receiving a “lesser” reward or being separated from one’s family in the hereafter.

. In Catholicism, children are taught that failure to reconcile with God results in hellfire and damnation. The Mormon focus on sin is more about lack of spiritual progress or receiving a “lesser” reward or being separated from one’s family in the hereafter. Requirement. Confession is considered a sacrament in Catholicism, something required to receive absolution. In Mormonism, one could go a lifetime without confessing anything, although worthiness interviews with yes or no answers would be a regular feature. Put another way, our worthiness interviews are more of a check-the-box to ensure readiness for an ordinance or continued purity whereas Catholics are required to confess to reconcile themselves to Jesus and seek absolution for sins.

From the book The Dark Box: A Secret History of Confession by John Cornwell:

“My father was convinced, like many non-Catholics, that confession allowed Catholics to commit sins, have them forgiven (and feel good), then commit them again.”

This statement reminded me of the prohibition on planned repentance that we hear in Mormonism, as recently as 2016 General Conference when Elder Cornish said this:

“The worst kind of sin is premeditated sin, where one says, “I can sin now and repent later.” I believe that this is a solemn mockery of the sacrifice and sufferings of Jesus Christ.”

Confession is voluntarily telling your sins, feeling contrite and asking for forgiveness. It frequently, but not exclusively, comes up during a worthiness interview. Church members can voluntarily request a meeting with the bishop to confess a sin. By contrast, worthiness interviews are required to attest a member’s moral cleanliness and uprightness of belief and behavior to grant access to something here on earth such as temple access, access to BYU, or to be granted trust for leadership callings or to perform ordinances. When it is not granted, there is a social cost (and even financial, in the case of BYU) to the denied individual who may be barred from attending a child’s wedding or pre-mission endowment or from performing an ordinance. This makes a judgment of “unworthiness” visible to others whereas guilt in Catholicism is more privately held, without social costs.

Even in the earliest days of the church, Joseph Smith would shake the hand and look searchingly into the eyes of those attending the School of the Prophets held in the upper floor of the Newel K Whitney store before each meeting to discern that individual’s worthiness to attend. Such attempts rely heavily on a human’s ability to ascertain accurately whether a person is worthy. Mormons, perhaps even more than Catholics, believe in a bishop’s power to discern worthiness, a belief not necessarily supported by evidence or a person’s self-assessment. Bishops clearly have human failings and biases just like everyone, some more than others. By contrast, Catholic confessions typically have a set of penances that are performed depending on the sin being confessed. While these used to involve corporeal mortification and other excesses, they are usually simpler now, like saying a rosary or lighting a candle or other spiritual devotional practices.

Keeping our sacred spaces pure by preventing access to those currently deemed “worthy” is a long-standing practice. This also occurred at the documented spiritual outpouring during the opening of the Kirtland temple. Likewise, for current temple dedications, even those that are broadcast via satellite, members must pass a worthiness interview.

My conclusions:

Both practices are subject to abuses by individuals who choose to abuse, to predators as well as psychological abusers.

Catholic guilt beats Mormon guilt due to the definitions of “mortal sins,” accompanying punishments, and the age of first confession.

Mormons are vulnerable to social costs in ways that Catholics are not, although one can be barred from being married in a Catholic church, but only for something visible to outsiders such as divorce without annulment.

Catholic priests have more potential to abuse and cover up due to the lifelong appointment, symbolic role of priest that elevates their standing, absence of women and children in their lives, the network of priests, and the nature of the confessional (which is always a retelling of sins with an emphasis on sexual sins).

Mormon bishops have more potential to accidentally abuse due to lack of knowledge and training, and the purpose of a worthiness interview which puts the bishop in role of gatekeeper. Sticking to the questions and limiting answers to Yes/No seems the safest route.

I’ve only had one worthiness interview that I would describe as abusive, and I’ve been in many of these interviews in my life. That one was plenty, though. The bishop’s counselor in my BYU ward who conducted the interview attempted to bully and browbeat me into a confession, throwing out many examples of sexual behavior that he thought were possible sins I might have committed. He shouted and banged his desk and ran his fingers through his hair. It was a scary spectacle, motivated by his skepticism about my attendance in a different ward during my engagement. He threatened to withhold my live endowment recommend to get married (I had a current temple recommend) if I didn’t confess something. By contrast, the bishop in my fiance’s ward was a kind and lovely man who blessed our union and congratulated us as he talked about the commitment we were about to make.

Let’s get your take.

Is the purpose of worthiness interviews worth the cost? Will our sacred spaces and experiences be hindered if the unworthy (who unsuccessfully obfuscate) are granted access?

Is the emphasis on confessing sexual deeds disproportionate to the focus on other types of misdeeds like dishonesty or being unkind?

Do bishops, as part of their calling, have a heightened ability to discern that should be trusted?

Discuss.