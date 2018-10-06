First Presidency on Coming Schedule Changes in Church Meetings

by

Just released letter from the First Presidency on Sunday Meeting Schedule beginning January 2019. Thoughts?



Dear Brothers and Sisters:

For many years, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been working on a home-centered and Church-supported plan for members to learn doctrine, fortify faith, and foster heartfelt worship. Today we announce a significant step in achieving a new balance between gospel instruction in the home and in the Church.

Beginning in January 2019, the Sunday schedule followed throughout the Church will include a 60-minute sacrament meeting each Sunday, and after a 10-minute transition, a 50-minute class period. Sunday School classes will be held in this class period on the first and third Sundays, and priesthood quorums, Relief Society, and Young Women will be held on the second and fourth Sundays. Primary will be held weekly and will last 50 minutes.

In addition, we encourage individuals and families to hold home evening and to study the gospel at home on Sunday—or at other times as individuals and families choose. A new resource, Come, Follow Me—For Individuals and Families, provides ideas for personal scripture study, family scripture study, and home evening.

These adjustments will be implemented in January 2019. Additional information is available at Sabbath.lds.org.

Sincerely yours,

Russell M. Nelson

Dallin H. Oaks

Henry B. Eyring