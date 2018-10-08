Thanks, Elder Holland

by

Dear Elder Holland,

A week ago I expressed concern with your Facebook post that included some marriage advice. I was most concerned about how victims of abuse would hear rhetoric that “you can make the marriage you want” and “your priesthood leaders will know” when “there is a legitimate exception” justifying divorce.

Yesterday, I was grateful for your talk on peace. Christ is the Prince of Peace, the source of healing for all pain and for all contention. We should live together in love, and seek forgiveness and reconciliation with our imperfect brothers and sisters. This is a core gospel truth.

Amidst this message on peace, I appreciated that you acknowledged what healing and forgiveness is, and what it isn’t.

Your lead story illustrated that sometimes pain is caused by the errors and unwarranted “skepticism” and escalated “wrath” of priesthood leaders — and you later included yourself among those who had “caused” harm and needed to apologize. Your message taught that leaders, like all of us, are imperfect.

Hopefully, between imperfect people of good will, humble acknowledgements of error, mutual apologies, and open embraces will heal old wounds. But you also recognized that healing through Christ permits setting boundaries:

“It is important for some of you living in real anguish to note what Christ did not say. He did not say ‘You’re not allowed to feel true pain or real sorrow from the shattering experience you’ve had at the hand of another.’ Nor did he say ‘In order to forgive fully, you have to reenter a toxic relationship or return to an abusive, destructive circumstance.'”

Thank you for giving “permission” to those who suffer to seek separation from those that perpetuate the harm. Christ succors us in our pains and anguish, and often the path he provides towards healing means leaving. This is a message a tragically large number of our fellow saints needed to hear.

With love towards all,

Carolyn

P.S. I’m not so vain as to think you in any way read my prior post — especially since General Conference talks are usually finalized a month in advance. I’m just grateful that your keynote Sunday morning address proclaimed a message that will benefit many in the years to come.