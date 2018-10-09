Browser plugin replaces word “Mormon,” to block victories for Satan

by

Following the announcement by President Nelson that use of the common nickname for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its people was “a major victory for Satan,” I thought it would be helpful for Mormons members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to have a way to avoid participating in wins for the devil. I’ve made a Chrome browser extension that replaces all instances of the word “Mormon” on a web page with [VICTORY FOR 😈].

In Nelson’s Sunday morning General Conference address, he went on to say, “When the Savior clearly states what the name of His church should be, and even precedes His declaration with, ‘Thus shall my church be called,’ He is serious.” This browser plugin isn’t entirely serious, but it’s free and you get what you pay for.

Here is what a web page looks like before and after installing the browser extension:

BEFORE:

AFTER:

INSTALLATION:

It is easy to install the browser extension. The source code and installation instructions are hosted on my GitHub:

https://github.com/cynthiablee/victory-for-satan-blocker

PS: Maybe next I can make one that implements the entire new style guide, including more specific replacements, such as replacing “Mormon Tabernacle Choir” with “Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.”