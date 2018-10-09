Browser plugin replaces word “Mormon,” to block victories for Satan

Following the announcement by President Nelson that use of the common nickname for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its people was “a major victory for Satan,” I thought it would be helpful for
Mormons members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to have a way to avoid participating in wins for the devil. I’ve made a Chrome browser extension that replaces all instances of the word “Mormon” on a web page with [VICTORY FOR 😈].
In Nelson’s Sunday morning General Conference address, he went on to say, “When the Savior clearly states what the name of His church should be, and even precedes His declaration with, ‘Thus shall my church be called,’ He is serious.” This browser plugin isn’t entirely serious, but it’s free and you get what you pay for.
Here is what a web page looks like before and after installing the browser extension:
BEFORE:
AFTER:
INSTALLATION:
It is easy to install the browser extension. The source code and installation instructions are hosted on my GitHub:
https://github.com/cynthiablee/victory-for-satan-blocker
PS: Maybe next I can make one that implements the entire new style guide, including more specific replacements, such as replacing “Mormon Tabernacle Choir” with “Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.”
Comments
There’s nothing I can say that be half as clever as this, so I’ll just say, way to go, it’s a
Mormon!
This is why you are the best. Brava!
This is amazing! And I couldn’t help but notice that mormonism translates into ‘victory for Satanism’
I’m a little worried now…
Not funny. Mocking President Nelson should not be permitted on BCC.
Teach me your ways master.
I used to come here to gain a new perspective on differing LDS topics. I found it interesting and learned a few things. However, I’ll stop reading now. This is ridiculous and is crossing the line into mockery.
Bravo, yet I’m sitting tight to see whether this post will result in another deletion followed by another “Note On BCC Editorial Practices.”
Thanks. This helped me lighten up – in the best Chieko Okazaki sense. Perhaps mockery is in the eye of the beholder.
“Be spiritually independent enough that your relationship with the Savior doesn’t depend on your circumstances or on what other people say and do. Have the spiritual independence to be a Mormon–the best Mormon you can–in your own way. Not the bishop’s way. Not the Relief Society president’s way. Your way.”
― Chieko N. Okazaki, Lighten Up .
I’ve been getting flack for days now because as soon as those words left his lips I posted to FB the following:
I’m incredibly saddened to find out Pres Monson and Pres Hinckley were doing the work of Satan by this embracing “Mormon”. How faith shattering ☹️. That they’d “obliterate” the Savior’s role in the church is hard to understand. Apparently they were both guilty of quite an error during their presidencies.
Two thumbs way up, jaxjensen.
JFK and Marie, I’m sorry you feel offended by this. It was just meant in lighthearted fun, not to demean President Nelson. I hope this doesn’t make anyone choose not to come to BCC anymore. After all, as Elder Bednar gave a whole talk about how it doesn’t make sense to lose out on something good, just because we got offended by one incident.