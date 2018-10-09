Is it such a fast that I have chosen?

by

You may have heard that President Nelson asked the youth of the church back in June to take a seven day “fast” from social media, and that he repeated the same counsel (but for ten days) was to the women of the church during conference. I’ve taken breaks from social media in the past, but I always thought of it more as a “Sabbath” rather than a “fast”: a time to disconnect from worldly influences, to re-connect with the real world of creation and with the Spirit of God, and to reset and renew ourselves.

This post is an attempt to think about some of the implications of casting this social media break as a “fast.” Fasting has important implications, both inward looking and outward looking.

Only women and youth?

But first, I feel like I have to address the Elephant in the Room, the gendered nature of the counsel. Women and teenagers have been invited to take part in this fast; men have not. Maybe men will receive the same counsel in six months at priesthood session. I don’t know. I don’t know why exactly it was that women and teenagers were asked to do this but men weren’t. But I think we can safely say that it is not an indication that God thinks women are more easily tempted by social media than men or that men would somehow benefit less from doing such a fast than women would.

Let me say that as a man who can be easily tempted to overuse social media and let it become a distraction, I think the idea of taking a break from social media could be a very good thing for men, and I probably will do it at some point in the near future. But I wasn’t asked to do it. Nothing prevents me from doing it of course, and if I choose not to, nobody will judge me for it. But because women were asked to, there are reportedly already women being judged for being on social media now even though nothing in President Nelson’s invitation said that the fast had to begin immediately. That’s wrong. Absolutely wrong.

“That thou appear not unto men to fast…”

And that brings me to Jesus’ teachings about the inward-looking aspects of fasting. Almost nothing could be more inconsistent with the spirit of fasting, according to the teachings of Jesus, than judging another person for not fasting. Jesus taught in Matthew 6 that fasting should be all but invisible, that when you fast, you should wash your face and comb your hair and “appear not unto men to fast.” Those who draw attention to their fast? “They have their reward.”

Can we apply this principle to a social media fast? I’m not saying that it’s absolutely wrong to mention your social media fast on social media at all, but if I post a sanctimonious tweet about how I’m righteously choosing to follow the prophet even though it will be such a sacrifice, and then ten days later announce my triumphant return with honor to twitter, waiting in anticipation of all the likes I’ll get, well, Jesus might say that when I get those like and retweets, I have my reward.

The principle is not necessarily that fasting has to always be a jealously guarded secret. The principle is that fasting is an act of worship, not a performance. When we fast, we should be focused on God and our own fasting, not on how others perceive our fasting, or, even worse, on judging how others fast. As President Nelson said, when he invited the youth to fast from social media, “[t]his social media fast can be just between you and the Lord.”

That requires understanding that not everyone who fasts will be able to fast the same way. As Latter-day Saints, we sometimes get a little hyper-focused on rules and bright lines, and fasting is one example of that. The guidance for our monthly fast is that it’s abstaining from food and water for two meals, and sometimes we members of the church adopt the attitude that anything other than a full 24-hour fast from everything is not “real” fasting. But in the real world, there are many people that can’t do that. When I was a missionary, we were forbidden from fasting from water during the hot Arizona desert summers. Some people have health conditions that mean that they cannot fast without endangering their health. I don’t believe they are excluded from the blessings of fasting. I believe God can inspire each of us to temporarily give up something in the spirit of fasting, and that he will bless everyone that seeks to do something in that spirit, even if it’s not the same strict number of days that someone else does.

Can we apply this principle to a social media fast? Some people’s jobs require them to use social media. I don’t think President Nelson means to tell people that they can’t work for a week and a half. Just as Jesus healed people on the Sabbath day in violation of the strict letter of the law, a person who decides to fast from social media might be inspired to use social media to minister to someone during the fast. And, like I noted above, President Nelson did not say that the ten days starts now. A person might plan their fast in a few weeks or months. Remember, “[t]his social media fast can be just between you and the Lord.” If you decide to judge someone because you see her on social media during the next ten days, you’ll miss that, and you’ll violate the spirit of fasting.

“That ye break every yoke…”

Jesus teaches in Matthew 6 about the inward looking aspects of fasting. But Jesus was not speaking on a blank slate here. He is speaking against the backdrop of the Old Testament prophets, who taught about the outward looking aspects of fasting. In Isaiah 58 Isaiah teaches, like Jesus later would, that fasting is not a performance, “a day for a man to afflict his soul,” to theatrically “bow down his head as a bulrush, and to spread ashes under him.” He rebukes Israel for fasting “for strife and debate.” I don’t know exactly what that looked like in Isaiah’s time, but I can see that judging or criticizing another person for not fasting, or for insufficiently fasting, from social media, is one way to engender “strife and debate.”

Isaiah rebukes Israel for fasting because they selfishly want make their prayers more likely to be heard by God, and thought that fasting would make that happen: “ye shall not fast as ye do this day, to make your voice to be heard on high.” He teaches that the fast that God has chosen is not an act of selfishness focused inwardly on what God will bless you with, but an act of worship focused outwardly on liberating God’s children from sin, poverty, and oppression. Fasting, as Isaiah teaches is “to loose the band of wickedness, to undo the heavy burdens, to let the oppressed go free,” to “break every yoke,” to “deal thy bread to the hungry,” to “bring the poor that are cast out to thy house,” and to clothe the naked.

I love that in our church we have a tradition of not just fasting, but accompanying fasting with a fast offering. It’s a tradition that tells us, literally, to put our money where our mouth is. And it’s important guard against letting fasting become what Isaiah preached against: just a way to supposedly make our prayers more likely to be heard. Fasting without consecrating that which we would have eaten to liberating god’s children from poverty and oppression is not truly fasting; it’s just going hungry.

And in the same way, taking a break from the contention and strife of social media is not really fasting if we’re just spending that time with the contention and strike of cable news and talk radio, for example. If we want to make it a fast from social media, and not just a break from social media, we ought to accompany taking a break with doing something to fight oppression and poverty. I’d even suggest that if we can, we might consider donating a “social media fast offering” of money or time to some worthy cause.

Conclusion

As I said, I think taking a break from social media will be a good thing for me. I still like the idea of a periodic social media Sabbath, but with more reflection, I also like the idea of thinking of it as a fast, because making it a fast challenges me, in the spirit of Isaiah, to make it not just a passive break focused on improving myself, but an affirmative consecration of time to liberating others from poverty and oppression.