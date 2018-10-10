Hello, My Name Matters

by

What’s in a name? If you’re a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, you know that names are important. Aside from the current focus on jettisoning Mormon (so long, two years of my life spent working for the Church on the “I’m a Mormon” campaign!) in favor of the more ponderous official name of the church, we have a pretty mixed bag of focus and dismissal of names, and the preferences around those names. Take a look with me…

I went through the temple for the first time in 2008, having been a member for 6 years. There was no particular reason I waited so long after my baptism; it just didn’t feel right. When it did, I went.

One of the things that impressed me most about the temple experience was the sacredness with which we hold the names of our dead. We are careful with them, we gently fold the slips of paper holding the names attached to real human lives, and we speak them aloud. We take care to do our best to pronounce the names correctly, even trying again if we bumble words difficult for non-native speakers, and we pray the Lord makes up where we might fall short. There is something holy about softly calling out the name of a departed soul; we do it with reverence and love, if we are paying proper attention. We are honoring and remembering a life that is no more, and adding our intention to help direct that spirit, if they wish, to a new place beyond. It’s esoteric, and beautiful, and is laden with hope for eternity. Our actions and rituals teach us that names are important.

This truth then makes especially confounding the troubles that we find within our wards and church families regarding names. Ask any modern family and they probably have a frustrating story about a name. A woman who opts not to adopt her husband’s surname, a family with a divorced member, divorced parents who share equal custody after separation, children from part-member families who were not blessed, blended families from second marriages, (I would like to include LGBTQ+ couples, too) and a multitude of other possible scenarios play out in often painful ways within our congregations.

I am not and have never been a ward clerk, but from what I have been told after my own struggles with getting my church to address me as not only preferred, but legally proper, the default is to list all family members under the male head of household. I have no doubt that comments will inform me otherwise if that’s not the case (or if the handbook, to which I do not have access, says otherwise). I have been told the computer forms are narrow in their scope, and do not allow much latitude.

In my case, my name and my children’s names match. My spouse and my step-children’s names match. It’s not complicated—seven people, two surnames. We even made it easy—my kids are all redheads and his are blonde. And yet the default has been to lump everyone under my spouse’s name. I love him. His name is fine. I am not offended when people use his name to address me. However…it’s not my name. I am left with the option of correcting everyone (and the reality that some people find that offensive and label me a nasty F word, which is absolutely true, but its also true that church these days is hard enough in DC), or just letting it roll. Usually I let it roll. But I do appreciate the folks who address me properly. It’s not a hard to pronounce name. It’s even short.

But here we are.

When I was first divorced, I discovered that my children, even though my former husband’s parental rights had been terminated by the court, were listed under his name in our records. It took weeks of work on my part to get that corrected. Even then, they only transferred ONE of my children, since my former husband hadn’t blessed the other two. I spent hours at the SP’s office. And then it took additional weeks to get our names changed. I even provided the court documents to the local leadership. It shouldn’t be that hard.

A friend shares custody of her children with her remarried spouse, and despite their custody agreement, their four children are listed under his name, with his new spouse showing as their mother. My friend’s name is listed alone in her records. She has asked repeatedly to have this corrected; not only is it an annoyance and incorrect, but because their records are listed in his ward, she doesn’t get information she needs about activities, schedules, and the things pertinent to her family. There is no reason children cannot be listed with both parents, if custody is equally shared. It shouldn’t be this hard.

Another friend has remarried. Her husband is not a member, but the ward clerk will not include him in the ward list. When I was married to a non-member (back in the stone age when we had paper directories. I miss those, btw) his name was listed with mine. She wants people to know he’s a part of her household. I know we can label someone “non-member” in our records. It shouldn’t be this hard.

If the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is going to be really persnickety about how our name is used, even going so far as to equate using Mormon with being pleasing to Satan (really???! What was I working on for so long??) we have got to put our actions in line with our institutional wishes. We cannot demand the world refer to us in a highly specific manner, and then refuse to acknowledge the varied and important ways family names matter to our members. When someone says what they prefer, whether is a cumbersome moniker, a family surname, or a personal pronoun, honor their dignity and wishes.

We do it in the temple. Our current church president has asked us to do it with our official name. We can do it in our wards. Change the forms, adjust the lists, listen to people. It shouldn’t be this hard. Just do it.