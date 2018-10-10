Research Grants for Global Mormon Studies

The Mormon Studies program at Claremont Graduate University is funding research grants for people studying global Mormonism.
While they will be accepting proposals for the next few months, they will be giving preference to proposals received by the end of October. Their hope is to see significant progress on funded projects by April 2019. They are interested in helping to fund projects that are already underway, as well as new projects.
Please see the call for proposals here (https://mormonstudies.cgu.edu/center-global-mormon-studies/claremont-mormon-studies-research-grant/) and contact Caroline Kline if you have any questions.
Here is another recent grant opportunity: The Mormon Arts Center has announced a Call for Submissions for 2019 projects, with a deadline of Dec. 15. “The Mormon Arts Center is pleased to announce a Call For Submissions. It is open to scholars, curators, artists, performers, and others who desire to engage with the goals of the Mormon Arts Center to ‘display and perform Mormon art in New York City and elsewhere; to publish scholarship and criticism about Mormon art to reach a wider public; and to establish a comprehensive archive of Mormon arts, 1830 to the present.’
The Center wishes to invite people to develop presentations, events, exhibitions, performances, Center programs, and scholarly works for publication to be completed over the next three years. These projects, including book launches, will debut primarily but not exclusively at the annual Mormon Arts Center Festivals in New York City.
The Center intends to select numerous, viable proposals, provide a paid commission to develop and execute the idea, serve as a collaborator as necessary, and fund the event, exhibition, performance and/or publication. Commission fees to applicants will be commensurate with the scale of the project and will be set on a project-by-project basis. To provide an example, to date, our stipends and commissions have ranged from $500 for a one-hour presentation at the festival to $10,000 for a book-length scholarly work. The Center will defray expenses for participants coming to New York for the festival.”
http://associationmormonletters.org/blog/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Call-for-Submissions-2018.pdf