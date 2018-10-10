Research Grants for Global Mormon Studies

by

The Mormon Studies program at Claremont Graduate University is funding research grants for people studying global Mormonism.

While they will be accepting proposals for the next few months, they will be giving preference to proposals received by the end of October. Their hope is to see significant progress on funded projects by April 2019. They are interested in helping to fund projects that are already underway, as well as new projects.

Please see the call for proposals here (https://mormonstudies.cgu.edu/center-global-mormon-studies/claremont-mormon-studies-research-grant/) and contact Caroline Kline if you have any questions.