Review: McDannell’s Sister Saints

by

Colleen McDannell, has been the Sterling McMurrin Professor of Religious Studies at the University of Utah for several decades now. Mormonism has popped up in chapters in her widely circulate Heaven: A History, Material Christianity, and in a few articles. For the most part she has concentrated on other topics. This month, however, Oxford University Press is publishing McDannell’s overview of Mormon women’s history since the winding down of Polygamy. Do not make the mistake of thinking this isn’t the central history of the church.

Colleen McDannell, Sister Saints: Mormon Women since the End of Polygamy (New York: Oxford University Press, 2018), 291 pp., $29.95.

McDannell reminds us of the incongruities of our pasts. The radicalism of those suffragists who were willing to work with the Mormons who confidently embraced them is entirely foreign to the inward focused ERA baiting of the last quarter of the twentieth century. Imagine the church tolerating Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony (now mythical founding women) encouraging women from the Tabernacle pulpit to have less children, postpone marriage, and become financially independent. How was this possible, and how did things change?

Sister Saints is essentially a survey. In a couple of hundred pages we are swept upon the tectonics that shaped the lived geography of Mormonism. Unsurprisingly, McDannell greatest strength is her understanding of other religions that Mormonism. The added context of female Catholic and Protestant progressive reformers and the demise of their autonomy adds a significant layer of understanding to parallel Mormon paths.

How McDannell successfully delivers is also noteworthy. A perennial challenge for historians of twentieth century Mormonism has been sources. While church growth expanded an order of magnitude, the number accessible minute books, diaries, and manuscript collections contracted. While still leveraging these sources where available McDannell overcomes lacunae and finds impressive tractions in oral histories, both in interviews she conducted and in existing repositories.

“Deseret was built on a foundation of foreign and broken families.” So concludes and early paragraph describing church demographics. While this was specific commentary on nineteenth century Utah, it could easily have been written in the late chapters that narrate the impact of expansive conversion in the twenty-first. Armed with conversations with a mulit-racial set of women from all over the world, we see how the church stitches up families (the Proclamation on the Family is far more liberal than many thinky American Mormons have been willing to imagine), just as it cuts them asunder (the practice of lobola or “bride price” does real cultural work despite the church’s disapprobation).

This volume, Sister Saints is an excellent compliment to Laurel Thatcher Ulrich’s House Full of Females which brought us from the beginnings of the Restoration to 1870. And like Ulrich, McDannell is a writer as well as a thinker. The book’s foundation is Religious Studies and it is buttressed with smooth and witty prose. Check it out.

______________

BONUS: MWHIT is sponsoring a free public lecture by McDannell on the UU campus on November 8.