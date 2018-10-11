Mormon Obedience: On Disregarding the Prophet’s Preferences

On Sunday morning, President Nelson dedicated his full full talk to shutting down the use of Mormon and other nicknames for the church. This seems to be something he feels passionate about, and something that has been weighing on his mind for a long time. He went so far as to assert that Jesus is offended if we use, or allow others to use, nicknames for the church, and at least intimates that the use of nicknames represents both a victory for Satan and disregard for the Atonement.
So what are we, as faithful members of the church, to do with this? We absolutely have to take it seriously.
But that raises the question of what taking it seriously means. And I believe that this is a tougher question that it appears at first blush. Because taking it seriously isn’t (necessarily) the same as obeying. To take it seriously requires that we engaged, spiritually and intellectually, with what Pres. Nelson has said.
Engaging spiritually and intellectually means we can’t do two things: we can’t reject it out of hand. But also, we can’t accept it reflexively. Neither of those demonstrates any kind of engagement or thought. And neither of those meets our duties in this life.
See, we can’t offload our spiritual life to the church. Brigham Young said this explicitly:
I am more afraid that this people have so much confidence in their leaders that they will not inquire for themselves of God whether they are led by Him. I am fearful they settle down in a state of blind self-security, trusting their eternal destiny in the hands of their leaders with a reckless confidence that in itself would thwart the purposes of God in their salvation, and weaken that influence they could give to their leaders, did they know for themselves, by the revelations of Jesus, that they are led in the right way. Let every man and woman know, by the whispering of the Spirit of God to themselves, whether their leaders are walking in the path the Lord dictates, or not. This has been my exhortation continually.
He may well have assumed that the whispering of the Spirit would in fact confirm everything he said, but he nonetheless put the onus on us to determine whether he was, in fact, providing the will and the word of the Lord. J. Reuben Clark emphasized that, while the prophet is the only person entitled to receive revelation for the body of the church,
I do not know if this [the story he just told] ever happened, but I say it illustrates a principle—that even the President of the Church, himself, may not always be “moved upon by the Holy Ghost,” when he addresses the people.
Blindly accepting everything the church leaders—including the president of the church—say as the will and the word of the Lord frankly doesn’t allow them to be human, with the tics and idiosyncratic preferences that we allow to other people. And it doesn’t fulfill our duty to figure out what the Lord wants us to do.
At the same time, though, reflexively rejecting the Pres. Nelson’s words is just as untenable a position for faithful members of the church. The president of the church is the single person who can speak on behalf of the whole church. He’s the mouthpiece God can use to communicate, when God wants (or needs) to do so.
So, having taken Pres. Nelson’s injunction very seriously, and having thought about it deeply, I’ve come to my conclusion: I’m going to continue to use Mormon both to self-identify and as shorthand when talking about the church.
And right here, I need to stop and make a couple things clear: I speak 100% for myself here. I don’t speak for my cobloggers or anybody else—it’s perfectly reasonable that they could look at the same things I’ve looked at and come to a different conclusion (and, in fact, I know that some have). Also, I’m not making any normative statements beyond the statement that we have a responsibility to engage deeply with Pres. Nelson’s words. I certainly don’t think we have a duty to continue to use Mormon, and I don’t think anybody who has come to a different conclusion than I have has an inferior engagement with his words.
So why do I come out where I do? A handful of reasons
A Debatable Reading of Scripture
Pres. Nelson grounds his assertion that we shouldn’t use nicknames in two scriptures: D&C 115:4 and 3 Ne. 27:7-8.
In D&C 115:4, the Lord says, “For thus shall my church be called in the last days, even The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” In 3 Nephi, Jesus sounds the same theme, saying, among other things, “And how be it my church save it be called in my name?”
Pres. Nelson is reading the word “called” in the sense of the first clause of definition 2(a) in the contemporary Merriam-Webster dictionary:
to speak of or address by a specified name : give a name to
(emphasis added). Now, that’s a perfectly fair way to read it today. But D&C 115 was received in 1838, and 3 Nephi was translated in the 1820s. And what did “called” mean then? Well, the 1828 Webster’s dictionary doesn’t include the “speak or address” definition. But note that even the contemporary dictionary has a second clause, which reflects definition 1 from 1828:
To name; to denominate or give a name.
I mean, it’s possible that the Lord meant, in scripture, that we were to refer to the church as “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” But if we were to read D&C 115 in both a presentist and literal enough manner to exclude the use of the nickname “Mormon,” we couldn’t justify any nickname, even if it included the name of our Savior. Because read literally with a contemporary definition of call, D&C 115 would require the full name every time. But even the church recognizes that sometimes we’re not going to use the whole thing, which cuts against that kind of super-literalistic reading of D&C 115:4.
At the very least, it’s remarkably plausible (and, I’d say, likely) that the use of “called” in the scriptures means “named.” And the church is named “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” no matter how we refer to it.[fn1]
“Mormon” Has Been Accepted and Used By All of the Prophets Until Now
I’m going to grant Pres. Nelson the ability to use hyperbole. I don’t think he actually believes that the use of the word “Mormon” to describe the church means a victory for Satan or the disregarding of the Atonement. I mean, afaik, every prophet in the church’s history has used the term. They may have used it reluctantly. They may not have loved it. (Otoh, they may not have used it reluctantly, and they may have loved it.) But it has been an acceptable part of discourse within (and without) the church for a long time.
And that’s not to say things can’t change. But it’s not to say the must change, either.
“Mormon” is an Important Identifier
I know that, technically, Mormon church and LDS church and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are all fungible. But, it turns out, they’re not all fungible everywhere. I mean, I grew up in Southern California, where there were and are a ton of Mormons. But my wife’s grandmother grew up in rural West Virginia. She eventually joined the church after her daughter-in-law joined. And how did she know about it? The Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s radio broadcasts. That gave her some idea of what Mormons were. If we take out that identifier, what are we going to replace it with? Because honestly, people aren’t going to bother with (or necessarily remember) the full name of the church, unless and until they have time to engage it. But if they can’t remember what it is, why are they going to bother engaging it.
We can’t do “Church of Christ” or “Church of Jesus Christ,” because those denominations exist. (Also, they’re not what D&C 115 says we’re to call the church, if we’re stuck on that reading of call.) We may be a restorationist church, but “Restoration Movement” has an accepted meaning (which, as a spiritual descendant of Alexander Campbell, we kind of fit in). So we have, apparently, to coin a new shortened name, without the history, and, frankly, without the ability to claim “Jesus Christ” within the name.
I Don’t Need to Agree With Prophetic Preferences
I get that Pres. Nelson really cares about this. He has every right to. But I’m not obligated to share the tastes of the church leadership. For instance, nobody ever demanded that I share Pres. Monson’s taste in poetry (which I don’t). I would be shocked to find out that any of the general authorities listen to the music I listen to, watch the TV shows I do (though they should watch The Good Place, because everybody should), or engage in the sports I enjoy.
I share a central interest and goal with them—the goal of fully taking advantage of the good news of Jesus—but outside of that, my interests and preferences diverge from theirs. I don’t think that’s a bad thing.
Final Thoughts
So that’s my evaluative processes. Like I said, you may well come to a different conclusion than I have. I don’t think my decision to continue to use “Mormon” and “LDS” is True or is morally better than someone else’s decision to drop them. But I do think I have taken Pres. Nelson’s words seriously, and engaged them in an honest and deep way. And, as I said, the sole normative takeaway I want from this is just that: when the prophet speaks, we have an obligation to take what he says seriously, to truly engage it critically, and to come to a conclusion. And, when we’ve come to our conclusion, we have the additional obligation to respect the conclusions others have come to.
[fn1] FWIW, this definition of “called” still seems to have significant currency, at least in British English. See, e.g., Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: “In the autumn of 1806 they received an addition in a gentleman called John Segundus.” (I have it on Kindle, so it’s toward the beginning, Location 126.)
You can hear a couple British financial journalists using “called” to mean “named” at this Slate Money podcast, too. Listen especially to the minute or so starting at 7:20, and couple dozen seconds starting at about 24 minutes.
Comments
“I’m not obligated to share the tastes of the church leadership. . . . [T]he sole normative takeaway I want from this is just that: when the prophet speaks, we have an obligation to take what he says seriously, to truly engage it critically, and to come to a conclusion. And, when we’ve come to our conclusion, we have the additional obligation to respect the conclusions others have come to.”
A perfect 10.
Sam, another possible way of reading, “And how be it my church save it be called in my name,” is to see us as being called to Christ’s work through his name. We are called in his name at baptism when we are reborn in God’s three-fold name. In addition, the NT Greek word translated as “church” is ekklesia, which is an assembly of those summoned, or “called out.”
Just to note that there does appear to be leeway in how one interprets that verse.
In terms of using the term “Mormon”, Pres. Nelson basically said we’ve been doing it wrong as an institution for 150 years and the Lord is not pleased and we need to repent. This is right up there with blacks and priesthood and the ending of polygamy in terms of saying that something we’ve been doing institutionally is fundamentally wrong. I don’t know how this will play out or how long it will take for me to stop saying “LDS” or referring to myself as a Mormon. It might take 5 or 10 years. I remember while in Duke Law School, a professor in the Public Policy School who was LDS err Mormon err a Latter-day Saint was speaking at church about ethnicity, and the components of ethnicity, and he said he realized that he is ethnically Mormon. Mormonism has its own identity and set of rules and norms. Part of that ethnicity is the label “Mormon”. I don’t know what label to call myself at the moment. “Member of the Restored Church of Jesus Christ” doesn’t create the same sense of “place” for me. “Latter-day Saint” feels okay. We’ll see how it plays out, but I do feel a little displaced about my religious identity merely in the sense that the term I’ve used comfortably to define myself my whole life (“I’m a Mormon”) was a label that’s wrong and, per President Nelson, pleasing to Satan
I couldn’t agree more. President Hinckley’s Conference Talk from October 1990 (referencing a talk by Elder Nelson on the same subject in the April Conference that year – so he’s been bothered about this for a long time) encapsulates a sensible approach to the issue that I am very comfortable with. I have always tried to use the full name of the Church when appropriate but sometimes it just isn’t!! I think that getting all worked up over people referring to us as Mormons is counter-productive and I have yet to see any reason for the new edict. I certainly don’t agree with the ‘victory for Satan’ idea.
https://www.lds.org/general-conference/1990/10/mormon-should-mean-more-good?lang=eng
Thanks for this, Sam. I’m also taking this seriously, and have given it much thought (and will surely continue to keep thinking over the next number of years). For right now, my usage of mormon/LDS/etc. will be a mixed bag. As always, context matters. It matters, a lot, and I think President Nelson has attempted to remove context from all of this – which nearly always leads to problems. When I am asked if I am Mormon, or LDS, the question is rarely “Are you a member of that church that doesn’t believe in Jesus Christ?” Rather, it’s some version of “Are you a member of that church in Utah that believes in gold plates and Joseph Smith?” My answer to that question will be “yes, I am!” Taking the question as an opportunity to educate a colleague, or to reaffirm a belief in Christ, might seem like an opportunity for proselytizing, but in the contexts in which I am asked the question, it will often come off as conceited and defensive. Members of the Church have already earned that reputation, and I’m happy to not perpetuate it. If a colleague is asking out of a desire to actually understand my beliefs, I’m happy to have that discussion, and to place Christ in the center of my presentation. If, however, the question is merely an attempt to categorize me among the many existing Christian denominations, I’ll give them what they need to do so, and then move along. Context always matters.
The problem comes when the tastes of church leadership become weaponized. Back when President Hinckley commented on multiple piercings, he didn’t couch it in prophetic language, cite to scripture, or declare it a revelation. He said, (quoting from “A Prophet’s Counsel and Prayer for Youth”), “May I mention earrings and rings placed in other parts of the body. These are not manly. They are not attractive. You young men look better without them, and I believe you will feel better without them. As for the young women, you do not need to drape rings up and down your ears. One modest pair of earrings is sufficient.”
To emphasize and insert a couple of words: “[I think that] they are not attractive. [I think] you young men look better without them, and I believe you will feel better without them…[I think] one modest pair of earrings is sufficient.” In short, multiple/male piercings weren’t his thing. And it was fine for him to say so.
But somehow this got turned into a part of the BYU honor code and, in a later talk by Pres. Bednar, an obedience test. Same thing is going to happen with President Nelson’s naming preference, and more quickly because he *did* frame it in terms of God’s will. Those of us who continue to use terms like “Mormon” will at first get chided by our leadership, then taken aside and warned. Wait for it.
Very well stated, Sam. I agree with you 100% about being free to disagree with Nelson’s preferences. What makes this a thorny issue is that he intentionally leveraged the verbiage of prophetic revelation and inspiration to give his opinion more weight. This makes the issue more black and white than your interpretation, at least in the minds of many mormons.
I don’t think this black or white, all or nothing approach does the church any favors (and while Hinckley appeared to be more nuanced on this subject, he has his own problems with black and white thinking, a la his assertion that the church is either true or a complete fraud). This is the mentality that leads people to balk when they are first exposed to our historical contradictions.
Nelson’s talks at this conference (and previously) show that he is capable of very little nuance: i.e., God’s love is conditional, the temple rites are “ancient,” unanimity among the brethren is revelation.
I don’t think I could ever call myself a “Latter-day Saint,” which is, as far as I can tell, the only “acceptable” shorthand. Presumptuous and wrong, I think. I’m not a saint. Call no man good . . . let alone a saint. I’ve never been comfortable with that appellation and don’t think I will ever be.
I’m with everyone else who had pointed out that Baptists, Methodists, etc. don’t have the problem as being seen as Christian. If we don’t, it surely isn’t the name people call us. It’s what we do (or don’t do).
Bro. Jones, I was thinking about including that. I did want to push back against the weaponization of prophetic preferences. I mean, the no-earrings thing was easy for me. Getting my ears pierced was never really an issue for me because, although I had vague interest in it in high school, I’m not the hugest fan of the idea of poking a hole in part of my body.
What I want to do more than anything with the post is open a space for faithful and productive disagreement with preferences. I take that last no-judgment sentence very seriously, and I believe that our learning how to make moral choices is critical to our purpose in life. And, frankly, the question of using “Mormon” or not is so low-stakes that it’s a great way to practice engaging with a church leader’s counsel and making the determination of how important it is. Because what’s the worst thing that can happen if you make the wrong choice (assuming there is a wrong choice)? And so we need to make room for people who do use “Mormon” (and who have two piercings and who don’t wear a white shirt and who wear pants to church &c. &c.).
I agree with your first reason. I’ve been reading the scriptures seriously for more than 50 years. In all of that time I have always understood DC 115:4 to mean that CJCLDS was the official name of the church and not that the Lord was instructing us to use that official name whenever we refer to it or its members.
And I have always been proud to be a Mormon, even when I was a self conscious teenager. To me that name encapsulated our unique heritage and place among Christian denominations. So to be told by the prophet that my religious identity has been a victory for Satan is disorienting. Thanks for trying to think this through in a public forum.
Sam: Oh, I’m in complete agreement that making room for people to disagree is a good thing. But I ain’t in leadership, and it’s not going to be me calling up Sunday School teachers to tell them that they need to use the “full name” of the church or face release. It’s not even going to be every bishop that does that, but Pres. Nelson’s talk is another arrow in the quiver of those who like to maintain boundaries, not for those who try to enlarge our tents.
As awesome as it is to see a shoutout to Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, I’m not sure the example in the footnote supports your point. Either definition would work in the sentence you quote. Unless your point is that Segundus was generally called (first definition) by his last name only. But almost nobody reading this thread except me is going to know that.
Last Lemming, that actually was my point; thanks for making it clear! (I drafted up the footnotes this morning, shortly before taking my kids to school, so I didn’t take a ton of care in it—I was just glad I could find the location of the uses that I vaguely remembered.) Ditto with the podcast—they’re literally using “called” to mean “named.”
It seems like, if you’re going to go down this road (of accepting the possibility that a prophet will speak the Lord will and be wrong), then you have to grapple deeply with your concept of false prophets, because scripture says some pretty harsh things about them. Can a prophet falsely speak the Lord’s will and not be a false prophet? It’s not a trick question, just something that I think needs to be engaged with in a deeper-than-cursory way.
I can’t speak for the church, I don’t blog, and I don’t care what others call me…all I took from this talk was to refocus my belief on Christ and to try and not worry about the baggage created by history or others identified as “Mormon”, or think that somehow I am responsible for everything “Mormon” or to even think of myself as “Mormon” any longer….but to think of myself as a follower of Christ through the lens and practices of this church. In my mind yes Pres. Nelson overshot the mark a bit in his zeal but he does have the right, and the only right, to speak for the church at this time so it is what it is.
Kullervo, that’s an important point. I tried to hint at my response in the post, but I’m happy to make it explicit: as long as we believe that the prophet isn’t infallible—and we claim to believe in the fallibility of prophets, both in scripture and in the modern world—we have to accept that they’ll be wrong sometimes, even (possibly) when they preface their statement with “Thus saith the Lord.”
It’s also worth noting that I don’t claim that Pres. Nelson was wrong; I don’t know that this is a binary true/false kind of thing. But even if he was wrong (whatever that means), I don’t think it implicates false prophetness. I’m not going to do the work of figuring out a definition for “false prophet,” but it seems to me that at the very least, it requires claiming a status that you don’t have, and using that to promote your own version of God’s word. I can’t figure out a viable way to say that being wrong causes somebody to be a false prophet without entirely giving up the idea of the fallibility of prophets. And I can’t get to infallible prophets.
I think this falls into the same territory as over-the-pulpit admonitions against birth control, women working outside the home, and various other things that we grew up hearing but have eventually fallen by the wayside or even been reversed (e.g. Brigham Young). Ironically, the I’m A Mormon campaign prominently featured women with exciting and meaningful careers, prompting a bit of whiplash among those of us raised in the 70s and 80s who were castigated for desiring something other than/in addition to homemaking.
Right now this seems like one more stick to beat each other with.
Very much agree with this post. And all of this reminds me of an old favorite section of Through the Looking Glass when Alice is conversing with a Knight who is preparing to sing a song:
‘The name of the song is called “Haddocks’ Eyes“.’
‘Oh, that’s the name of the song, is it?’ Alice said, trying to feel interested.
‘No, you don’t understand,’ the Knight said, looking a little vexed. ‘That’s what the name is called. The name really is “The Aged Aged Man”.’
‘Then I ought to have said “That’s what the song is called”?’ Alice corrected herself.
‘No, you oughtn’t: that’s quite another thing! The song is called “Ways and Means“: but that’s only what it’s called, you know!’
‘Well, what is the song, then?’ said Alice, who was by this time completely bewildered.
‘I was coming to that,’ the Knight said. ‘The song really is “A-sitting On a Gate”: and the tune’s my own invention.’
[For what it’s worth, it sounds to me like Lewis Carroll is using “called” in this excerpt to mean “referred to as,” though I agree that the word can support either of the meanings you mention (and I love Cody Hatch’s reading as well).]
Aaron, I love the way you put that, and that’s precisely the message I’m taking away.
Bro. Jones, I don’t know that this can’t be an arrow in the quiver of those looking to enlarge the tent. If you can separate discipleship from Mormonism, which I think is very much a goal of this emphasis, then you can be more willing to accept someone into the Church who doesn’t fit the mold of a Mormon, but does demonstrate true discipleship.
From D&C 107:
2 Why the first is called the Melchizedek Priesthood is because Melchizedek was such a great high priest.
3 Before his day it was called the Holy Priesthood, after the Order of the Son of God.
4 But out of respect or reverence to the name of the Supreme Being, to avoid the too frequent repetition of his name, they, the church, in ancient days, called that priesthood after Melchizedek, or the Melchizedek Priesthood.
Why do we call the priesthood by the name of a man to avoid the too frequent repetition of Christ’s name, but then offend Christ when we don’t repeat his name often when referring to the Church?
Great post. Thanks, Sam.
As for myself, I probably will keep calling myself a Mormon when talking with non-Mormons but avoid the term when in the company of Mormons who I suspect might be offended by disregard for the President of the Church’s edict. I’ll probably let situational politeness be my guide. If it turns out that was a mistake and contrary to divine will, I’ll make like a famous historic Mormon leader and repent too damn fast for them to get after me for it.
felixfabulous: These are the kind of questions an actual functioning Correlation Committee would ask.
“It seems like, if you’re going to go down this road (of accepting the possibility that a prophet will speak the Lord will and be wrong), then you have to grapple deeply with your concept of false prophets, because scripture says some pretty harsh things about them. Can a prophet falsely speak the Lord’s will and not be a false prophet? It’s not a trick question, just something that I think needs to be engaged with in a deeper-than-cursory way.”
Well, if we take Pres. Nelson’s at face value we have to face that Pres. Hinckley and Monson were false prophets, leading us to victory for Satan by marketing us as Mormons, encouraging I’m A Mormon webpages for us all, etc. So no matter where you land, you are going to face that issue because of the harsh language Pres. Nelson used in trying to compel compliance.