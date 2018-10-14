Notes on Two-Hour Church

by

I spent last weekend with a childhood friend doing Nauvoo. So I learned of the announcement of two-hour church in the Browning gun shop, from a senior missionary with an earbud in his ear listening to Conference. The rumors have been around for years, but now the long promised day has finally come. Hallelujah!

By now I think everyone knows the new basic pattern: 60-minute sacrament meeting, 10 minutes of transition, followed by a 50-minute class period (first and third Sundays SS; second and fourth priesthood, RS and YW; fifth under Bishop’s direction, Primary to be held each Sunday on a 25-5-20 pattern of singing time, transition, classes). But more details are starting to trickle out, so I thought I would share what I have learned and give others a place to do the same. Most of the below comes from a document I just received this morning, called “A New Balance between Gospel Instruction in the Home and in the Church,” which is styled as an enclosure to the First Presidency letter dated October 6, 2018.

In sacrament meeting there can still be choir numbers, but my impression is that intermediate hymns will become a thing of the past.

The weekly switching between classes could get confusing, at least at first, so leaders will probably need to communicate during the week what the upcoming classes and lessons will be. In our ward we have set up FB groups for this purpose.

The SS curriculum is still confusing to me. Apparently there is both a Come Follow Me–For Individuals and Families and a Come Follow Me–For Sunday School. I thought the Individuals and Families book was the SS curriculum, which on the off weeks people are supposed to study at home with their families, but if that is the case why is there a separate SS book? Maybe the Sunday School volume is specifically a teacher’s manual; at this point I really can’t tell. (I have a copy hot off the press of the Individuals and Families book but not the Sunday School book.) If anyone knows, please explain this in the comments. Also, SS will end with a prayer but not begin with one. (When I taught I usually skipped an opening prayer anyway, which seemed like overkill to me, so I approve of this change.) At the beginning of SS leaders from other organizations can make brief announcements as necessary.

There is a separate Come Follow Me book for Aaronic Priesthood. Apparently leaders and teachers can select the lessons that best meet the needs of the students. The EQ and RS are supposed to focus on messages from the most recent GC. AP and MP will no longer meet together at the start of priesthood. Like SS, priesthood and RS do not begin with prayer but do end with prayer. Hymns may be used to enhance a lesson, as appropriate. RS and YW will not meet together for opening exercises, and the YW will not meet together first but will go straight to classes. (Our YWP wasn’t happy about that tweak; she says the girls like meeting together first.) The YW have their own Come Follow Me book.

For Primary, we’ll start with prayer and a scripture or article of faith and a talk for five minutes and singing time for 20 minutes, a five-minute transition, and then 20-minute classes based on Come Follow Me—Primary.

The Gospel Principles class will be discontinued. Special classes (like marriage or temple prep) will no longer be held during the second hour, but may be held at other times at the bishop’s discretion.

One question I had was what they’re going to do about teacher council meetings. They still exist, but now they’ll be quarterly instead of monthly. Instead of doing it twice during both a second and a third hour, now it will need to be done twice on separate Sundays (a 1 or 3 and a 2 or 4).

A few preliminary thoughts on Come Follow Me–For Individuals and Families: the lessons are not numbered, but are assigned calendrically by dates, one week for each, from Monday through the following Sunday. One thing I love about this is they have special lessons for Easter and Christmas. When I was a SS teacher I always did this on my own initiative, but students shouldn’t be limited to having a teacher who is willing to go rogue in order to get special treatment for these holidays.

As for the substance of the lessons, well, they make our current manuals look like the Summa Theologica by comparison. There’s simply not much there. But on the plus side, the Church is now more open to people getting together in study groups, and for someone wanting more substance that would be the way to go.

Please correct me where I’m wrong and add your own insights as we prepare for the holy grail of two-hour church.