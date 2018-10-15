The 60-Minute Sacrament Meeting: An opportunity to build a new Christ-centered worship service.

by

The change about two-hour church that has attracted the most attention is the elimination of the “third hour” and the alternating classes for the “second hour.” Kevin’s post yesterday discusses some of the logistics of these changes. But as I’ve read through the October 6, 2018 first presidency letter and enclosure, one part that has caught my attention is the potential to use this change to radically re-work sacrament meetings.

The enclosure with the October 6 letter announcing the change says this:

2. What is the format for sacrament meetings? Sacrament meetings last 60 minutes and are focused on deepening conversion to Heavenly Father and the Lord Jesus Christ and strengthening faith in Them. Allowing the ordinance of the sacrament to be the sacred center of members’ worship on the Sabbath requires careful planning, including minimal announcements and consideration of speakers, hymns, and musical numbers. Ward choirs may participate as local circumstances allow. Sacrament meetings begin and end with a hymn and prayer. A hymn also precedes the blessing of the sacrament.

This is easy to gloss over, but it raises three important points.

A Focus on Deepening Conversion through Strengthened Faith in Christ

I particularly appreciate the statement from the first presidency that the focus of sacrament meeting is to “deepen[] conversion to Heavenly Father and the Lord Jesus Christ and strengthen[] faith in them.” In some wards, this might be happening already, but in many wards in the church, this refocusing could be a substantial change. I think we could use the reminder that the purpose of sacrament meeting is not to be instructed on various doctrines or exhorted to obey the commandments or follow the prophet or any of the other good things we are regularly encouraged to do at church, but to increase faith in Christ and conversion to him.

I also appreciate that the focus is not on testimony, but conversion. We sometimes speak of conversion as though it were conversion to the church, rather than to Christ, and in doing so, we speak of conversion as though it were synonymous with a testimony of the church. But the message of conversion from the Book of Mormon is not about being committed to the institution of the church, as admirable as it may be to be committed to the institution; it is about being converted–this is, changed–by Jesus through faith in him (see, e.g., 1 Nephi 12:10; Mosiah 5:7, Mosiah 27:25-27).

This emphasis on personal conversion through faith in Christ is consistent with President Nelson’s recent efforts to emphasize the church’s name. As I said during conference, I confess that I still don’t fully get the name thing. I don’t understand how the word “Mormon” offends God or represents a victory for Satan. But I am highly enthusiastic about the increased emphasis on the meaning and the importance of taking upon ourselves the name of Christ. If we could have church meetings that actually focus every week on what it means to receive grace, be born again, and become new creatures in Christ, his sons and his daughters, I would happily trade that for “Mormon” and “LDS.”

Making the Sacrament the Center of Sabbath Worship

The second point is that the sacrament should be “the sacred center of members’ worship on the Sabbath,” and that sacrament meetings should be planned to make that true. And really, this emphasis on the sacrament fits with the first purpose, to deepen conversion through faith in Christ, because the whole point of the sacrament is to pledge our faith in Christ, that is, our willingness to follow Jesus, so we can receive his grace, that is, his spirit to be with us.

To say that we believe the sacrament should be the center of Sunday worship is old news, but rarely, in my experience, do the structure and focus of meetings reflect that belief. How many sacrament meetings have you sat through where the sacrament is treated almost more like one of the announcements and other things we have to take care of at the beginning of the meeting before we can move on to the real business of listening to sermons? When I’ve been in a position to have input on sacrament meeting planning, I’ve tried to advocate more talks about the sacrament itself and it’s meaning. I’ve even suggested a few times that every sacrament talk should be about the sacrament itself in some way, or at least about the atonement and the death and resurrection of Jesus. I’ve usually been overruled, because there’s a feeling that we need to have more talks that focus exclusively on tithing or missionary work or whatever was said at the last general conference. And I appreciate that, but I feel like if we can’t find a way to connect it directly back to the sacrament, then as good and praiseworthy as it is, it’s not really appropriate for sacrament meeting. I appreciate that the first presidency is emphasizing that we should not just individually make the sacrament the center of our Sunday worship, but that our meetings should be planned to reflect that.

Few Absolute Requirements for Sacrament Meeting

In the context of making the sacrament the center of worship, the first presidency emphasizes minimizing announcements and careful planning of talks, hymns, and musical numbers. It explicitly notes ward choirs may participate, that the meeting opens and closes with a hymn and a prayer, and that a hymn precedes the sacrament. Kevin reads this to perhaps eliminate the “intermediate” hymn or “rest” hymn that often comes between talks. And some local leaders might read it this way, but I’m not so sure. I read this as a floor on hymns, not a ceiling. I read this as the first presidency telling Bishops, essentially, “look, you can’t get rid of the sacrament hymn, or the opening and closing hymn, but other than that, feel free to mix it up with talks, hymns, and musical numbers to find something that emphasizes the sacrament as the center of worship and that emphasizes personal conversion through strengthened faith in Christ.

This seems to fit with an overall recent pattern of simplification, trimming, less centralization, and more local adaptation. It remains to be seen how far that trend will go, and where the new balance will be struck between centralized correlation and local autonomy, but I think the correlation pendulum has perhaps begun to swing the other way, or at least has stopped accelerating. If nothing else, the recent changes have emphasized that the way we do things because of tradition and accretion is not a sacred cow that cannot be changed. So (within some limits) the traditional format does not need to be preserved if it is not properly emphasizing the importance of the sacrament and of personal conversion through faith in Christ. This might be a good opportunity to emphasize one of the few statements the Book of Mormon contains on the institutional church after the coming of Christ, Moroni 6, especially verse 9, which talks about church meetings:

[T]heir meetings were conducted by the church after the manner of the workings of the Spirit, and by the power of the Holy Ghost; for as the power of the Holy Ghost led them whether to preach, or to exhort, or to pray, or to supplicate, or to sing, even so it was done.

Conclusion

Such a change would not only better provide the spiritual nourishment and fulfillment that church members need, it would make our meetings much more effective as a space for non-members or inactive members to experience the presence of the spirit and become converted. In fact, the first presidency seems to at least implicitly acknowledge this in its October 10, 2018 letter announcing that on the Sunday before Christmas no class meetings will be held. The church has done this before, but as far as I can remember, this is the first time they have, while doing so, specifically encouraged members to invite non-members and inactive members to church on that day in particular. Why? “Because this particular sacrament meeting has traditionally focused on the birth, life, and mission of the Savior.”

I hope that local leaders will take note of this new (or renewed) emphasis on Christ-centered conversion and faith as the theme for all sacrament meetings, and will take advantage of this new logistical change as an opportunity to change (perhaps radically change) the structure and content of our sacrament meetings to more fully make it a Christ-centered worship meeting that focuses on conversion through faith in Christ.