“Do you have Priesthood approval for that gathering?”

It’s a question I’ve heard numerous times, and it’s always bothered me.

Over the years, across the country and even the world, I’ve participated in many informal gospel study groups. They’ve often sat at the core of my social circles and been the site of some of my powerful spiritual insights.These groups have included:

Book clubs, where we read and discuss recent “Mormon Studies” publications; i.e. Rough Stone Rolling; Brigham Young: Pioneer Prophet; The Mormon Menace; Mormon Feminism

Discussion groups, where we pick a monthly leader who prepares remarks and assigns readings related to niche religious topics; i.e. LDS Gospel Topics Essays, Biblical translations, Christian economics, history of the welfare program, religious freedom, Heavenly Mother

Rogue Sunday schools, where we skip boring lessons and whisper about our current faith dilemmas in chapel corners instead;

BYUtv watch parties, where we gather at the closest house with cable to watch General Conference or YSA firesides, followed by food and lengthy conversations;

LGBT firesides, where we assemble to hear Mormon-LGBT stories and discuss how to be supportive allies;

Private listservs and social media groups, where we feel safe to post various doctrinal musings.

I learned over time, however, that some of these groups needed to meet by-trusted-invitation only. For mixed-gender adult gatherings, I’ve heard warnings that any gospel discussion without the formal blessing of leadership risks being labeled apostate. When sisters, in particular, put together social book clubs, I’ve occasionally seen intense scrutiny. No matter how “informal,” I’ve heard of Bishops shutting sisters down, insisting they could only meet with priesthood attendance or authorization, or requiring them to submit reading lists for pre-approval. Once, after I gushed about a particularly spirit-filled and insightful discussion from the night before, a friend strongly expressed her disapproval that I had participated in an unauthorized (and thus presumptively heretical) activity.

None of this made sense to me. As a church, we emphasize personal scripture study, personal revelation, personal prayer, and seeking learning by study and faith from all of the best books of wisdom. Until my friends and fellow saints repeatedly objected, it never occurred to me that honest and robust small group discussion of the same materials I read on my own could somehow be heretical. I still don’t know where this widespread line of thought came from — was there some period of time in the 1980s or 1990s when study groups were expressly condemned?

Every time I heard those condemnations, I thought of Anne Hutchinson during the 1630s. Anne Hutchinson was a Puritan mother who held after-Sunday-sermon luncheons in her Massachusetts home. Overtime, these informal gatherings grew into robust discussions of faith, theology, and the Bible. For the audacity to be a woman who led an unauthorized spiritual discussion, Anne was excommunicated as a heretic, banished from Massachusetts as unfit for civil society, and forced to flee to Rhode Island. The Governor of Massachusetts proclaimed her a “hell-spawned agent of destructive anarchy.”

I’ve always found Anne inspirational. It’s not 1630 anymore. No church or civil authority can dictate my social conversations about my faith! So I’ve chosen to roll my eyes, ignore the skeptics, and be more discrete.

But now I’m rejoicing! Thank you October 2018 General Conference. Due to the new two-hour block and emphasis on home-centered scripture study, informal study groups are in vogue! With Elder Quentin L. Cook’s endorsement, I hope to never hear the question of Priesthood authorization again. Or at least I’ll be able to pull out this quote:

“[I]t would be completely appropriate for young singles, single adults, single parents, part-member families, new members, and others to gather in groups outside the normal Sunday worship services to enjoy gospel sociality and be strengthened by studying together the home-centered, Church-supported resource. This would be accomplished informally by those who so desire.”

I’m excited to watch these groups develop. If anyone needs thematic ideas or supplemental resources to Come Follow Me, there are groups of us all over the world who have been assembling and studying them for years. At least for me, my discussion groups have always had the intent to build a Zion community and grow closer to Christ. As Elder Cook reiterated:

“The aim of all gospel learning and teaching is to deepen our conversion and help us become more like Jesus Christ. … This means relying on Christ to change our hearts.”

*Photo by Sarah Noltner on Unsplash