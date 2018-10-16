“Do you have Priesthood approval for that gathering?”
It’s a question I’ve heard numerous times, and it’s always bothered me.
Over the years, across the country and even the world, I’ve participated in many informal gospel study groups. They’ve often sat at the core of my social circles and been the site of some of my powerful spiritual insights.These groups have included:
- Book clubs, where we read and discuss recent “Mormon Studies” publications;
- i.e. Rough Stone Rolling; Brigham Young: Pioneer Prophet; The Mormon Menace; Mormon Feminism
- Discussion groups, where we pick a monthly leader who prepares remarks and assigns readings related to niche religious topics;
- i.e. LDS Gospel Topics Essays, Biblical translations, Christian economics, history of the welfare program, religious freedom, Heavenly Mother
- Rogue Sunday schools, where we skip boring lessons and whisper about our current faith dilemmas in chapel corners instead;
- BYUtv watch parties, where we gather at the closest house with cable to watch General Conference or YSA firesides, followed by food and lengthy conversations;
- LGBT firesides, where we assemble to hear Mormon-LGBT stories and discuss how to be supportive allies;
- Private listservs and social media groups, where we feel safe to post various doctrinal musings.
I learned over time, however, that some of these groups needed to meet by-trusted-invitation only. For mixed-gender adult gatherings, I’ve heard warnings that any gospel discussion without the formal blessing of leadership risks being labeled apostate. When sisters, in particular, put together social book clubs, I’ve occasionally seen intense scrutiny. No matter how “informal,” I’ve heard of Bishops shutting sisters down, insisting they could only meet with priesthood attendance or authorization, or requiring them to submit reading lists for pre-approval. Once, after I gushed about a particularly spirit-filled and insightful discussion from the night before, a friend strongly expressed her disapproval that I had participated in an unauthorized (and thus presumptively heretical) activity.
None of this made sense to me. As a church, we emphasize personal scripture study, personal revelation, personal prayer, and seeking learning by study and faith from all of the best books of wisdom. Until my friends and fellow saints repeatedly objected, it never occurred to me that honest and robust small group discussion of the same materials I read on my own could somehow be heretical. I still don’t know where this widespread line of thought came from — was there some period of time in the 1980s or 1990s when study groups were expressly condemned?
Every time I heard those condemnations, I thought of Anne Hutchinson during the 1630s. Anne Hutchinson was a Puritan mother who held after-Sunday-sermon luncheons in her Massachusetts home. Overtime, these informal gatherings grew into robust discussions of faith, theology, and the Bible. For the audacity to be a woman who led an unauthorized spiritual discussion, Anne was excommunicated as a heretic, banished from Massachusetts as unfit for civil society, and forced to flee to Rhode Island. The Governor of Massachusetts proclaimed her a “hell-spawned agent of destructive anarchy.”
I’ve always found Anne inspirational. It’s not 1630 anymore. No church or civil authority can dictate my social conversations about my faith! So I’ve chosen to roll my eyes, ignore the skeptics, and be more discrete.
But now I’m rejoicing! Thank you October 2018 General Conference. Due to the new two-hour block and emphasis on home-centered scripture study, informal study groups are in vogue! With Elder Quentin L. Cook’s endorsement, I hope to never hear the question of Priesthood authorization again. Or at least I’ll be able to pull out this quote:
“[I]t would be completely appropriate for young singles, single adults, single parents, part-member families, new members, and others to gather in groups outside the normal Sunday worship services to enjoy gospel sociality and be strengthened by studying together the home-centered, Church-supported resource. This would be accomplished informally by those who so desire.”
I’m excited to watch these groups develop. If anyone needs thematic ideas or supplemental resources to Come Follow Me, there are groups of us all over the world who have been assembling and studying them for years. At least for me, my discussion groups have always had the intent to build a Zion community and grow closer to Christ. As Elder Cook reiterated:
“The aim of all gospel learning and teaching is to deepen our conversion and help us become more like Jesus Christ. … This means relying on Christ to change our hearts.”
*Photo by Sarah Noltner on Unsplash
Comments
Yes.Yes.Yes!
I have not heard of the problems you have had, but I really like the idea of taking responsibility for your own testimony and doing stuff like this on your own. But some of your experiences just boggle my mind!
I was also relieved to see informal study groups given the okay, especially considering how useful such groups could be to single adults who might miss the extra hour of interaction at church. I do wonder how many folks will go to the trouble of setting them up.
I definitely remember hear my parents speak about the ills of study groups in the 80’s. People getting together to study “mysteries” and “deep doctrine”, which was followed by affairs, entering into polygamy, and secret temple ceremonies held in stake centers by rogue stake presidents. For them it was right up there with playing Dungeons and Dragons in terms of evilness. Lol! The 80’s were awesome!
Study groups were my favorite part of religious practice in the ’90s when, yes, there was a dictum sent down that all such groups be disbanded, unless organized by Priesthood authority. The explanation given was that without official guidance these groups were too likely to veer into false doctrines and lead people astray. I disliked the stance then, and I’m so glad to see this return to trusting the members with our own spiritual walk. Like you said, the validity of individual spiritual knowledge, gained independent of official statements, has always been an important part of our theology.
It’s always been delightful to be unable to hold a meeting about single adult activities without a high counselor/married man there, because clearly we can’t be trusted to hold a meeting about upcoming activities. Plus it’s additionally galling when that high counselor is a complete twat. And yet, other churches manage to hold meetings and even actually help people without being controlled by this magical ‘priesthood’ which really doesn’t actually do much outside of blessings…
@Adam: Do you have a source for that 1990s dictate? I read something about it on another blog but I haven’t seen a primary source.
I am sympathetic to the concerns of fundamentalist/secret/mysterious/gnostic teachings. Those have a 2000-year-old tradition of being condemned as heretical in Christianity. But I’d much rather err on the side of letting those slip by in favor of building deeper, more interpersonal, more honest communities.
Talon: in the ’80s, the wife of my stake president in the Denver suburbs was the leader of a circle studying…Dianetics. You want to talk about false doctrine?
So while a dictum forbidding informal study groups seems like classic Boyd K. Packer authoritarianism (and that’s exactly who I’d have expect to have pushed for such a ban), it wasn’t completely unjustified paranoia.