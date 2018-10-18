President Nelson and the Problem of Prophetic Infallibility

T. L. Peterson is an editor who lives in Utah. He is also known as Loursat.
Peterson would like to express his upfront gratitude to Sistas in Zion, whose insightful tweets on the day of President Nelson’s sermon suggested the key idea for this post.
Treating our leaders as though they are infallible is a problem for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. With his energy and bold language, President Nelson might be showing us a way through that problem. But his solution comes with some nervous questions and a new conundrum.
A popular saying among Latter-day Saints purports to tell the difference between Catholics and Mormons: Catholics say the pope is infallible, but they don’t really believe it*; Mormons say the prophet is fallible, but we don’t really believe it. This saying started as a joke, but I think it has become a truism.
Mormon prophetic “infallibility” has been a topic of many posts over the years at BCC. Here are two more from Times and Seasons. These blog posts just scratch the surface of what’s available on a subject that never stops simmering. I’m convinced that when we act as if we believe in prophetic infallibility, it really is a problem. It stagnates us. We are unwilling to do things that we fear might cast doubt on the callings of past prophets, so when we are faced with the need to change, our changes are incomplete.
We abolished polygamy, but we did not disturb its doctrinal foundations. We are left with lingering ideas that justify the subservience of women. We ended the racial restriction on priesthood and temple activity, but we have never acknowledged that it was wrong. We are left with lingering ideas that legitimize a legacy of racism in the Church. Our fear of criticizing prophets leaves creeping residue of error that distorts our present views. We try to change without fully changing. To put it more forcefully, we try to repent without really repenting.
How can we fix this? I think the way forward is to acknowledge that prophetic infallibility is a practical problem, not a doctrinal problem. It must have a practical solution. JKC’s post at BCC several months ago illustrates the difficulty. His argument, which is focused on doctrine and a careful reading of past statements by Latter-day Saint leaders, is thoughtful, faithful, enlightening—and dense. The issue of prophetic infallibility has become a Gordian knot—a problem that is so complicated by layers of tradition and speculation and folk practice that it can’t be solved with doctrinal explanations. Academic and theological analysis is necessary, but it’s not sufficient to untangle the knot in the minds of the laity. The knot can only be sliced through with practical action. In our Church, corrective action must come in the form of a pronouncement from the prophet.
President Nelson has now made such a pronouncement—if we choose to accept it—about the name of the Church. He proclaimed that a practice adopted by every previous president of the Church, including Joseph Smith, is offensive to God and a victory for Satan. I am not aware of any occasion on which a Latter-day Saint prophet has criticized his predecessors in such stark, absolute terms.
Why did President Nelson use this striking language? It could be that he disregarded practical concerns and uttered a visionary proposal based on his prophetic convictions. It might also be he was influenced by pragmatism: President Nelson knows he will need all the leverage he can muster to get traction for this change. He knows as well as anyone there will be resistance. Whatever his motives, though, President Nelson has set the precedent we need to get beyond our spurious belief in prophetic infallibility.
Embracing this opportunity is complicated. For one thing, it means following President Nelson’s rejection of our Mormon sobriquet. To judge by the reaction in the bloggernacle, this change has perplexed Latter-day Saints at all points on the Church’s cultural spectrum. It is not clear yet how President Nelson’s rejection of “Mormon” and emphasis on Christ will play out.
There are also deeper complications. By his willingness to speak in terms of revelatory authority, President Nelson is disrupting the status quo. Our reluctance to repudiate past mistakes creates problems, but it also creates a comforting steadiness; we might not be fully repenting when we need to, but at least we’re not tearing things down and starting over all the time. Genuinely confessing and forsaking our mistakes might diminish the authority of past prophets. It would also increase the power of living leaders to enact change. If we follow the path of new revelation, we will have to work our way toward a new status quo that embraces more expansive possibilities of change. We cannot know where that path will take us.
Some of us with progressive sensibilities might hesitate to be led along this path by President Nelson. He appears to be as committed as any current Church leader to policies that marginalize our LGBTQ brothers and sisters. And judging from their talks in the most recent women’s session of General Conference, President Nelson and his counselors largely favor keeping women on patriarchy-approved pedestals. On these issues, what might President Nelson do with increased prophetic authority? In the future, what might other prophets do with expanded authority? It turns out that a solution to our conundrum of prophetic infallibility leads to another conundrum involving changes in the basic patterns of Church governance.
I pray for and sustain our leaders, especially President Nelson. I love them. I also pray for those who suffer the burden of our sins as a church. I want us to be able to repent, and I want us to get it right. As we move into a complicated and somewhat murky future, I hope we persevere. I believe that eventually, with God’s help, we can get it right.
*The Catholic doctrine on infallibility is much more nuanced than the saying would have it—see this canon law discussion about ex cathedra pronouncements—but our saying is really meant to reflect Latter-day Saints attitudes, not what Catholics believe.
Comments
I know that Cafeteria Mormonism has been frowned upon by church leaders, but perhaps it shouldn’t be. If we’re to pray for a confirmation about everything the President of the Church says, there needs to be room for what happens when we don’t get a confirmation about what he says.
Elder Holland gave a talk about how sometimes we end up going down the wrong path for a short bit, perhaps to gain confidence that the right path is the right path. If I remember correctly Elder Eyring’s talk from two General Conferences ago was about forgiving church leaders (or something to that affect). I think that there needs to be an honest engagement about what happens when after you’ve given council from the President serious though, ponder and prayer, but the confirmation doesn’t come. Put the issue on your back burner, but stay in the church. Don’t preach that you haven’t received a confirmation, but ponder about what it means for your understanding of the gospel that you didn’t receive a confirmation. That sounds Cafeteria Mormon-esque, but it certainly is something that every adult should go “struggle” with.
Good post. What we have in the Church is what I call de facto infallibility. We don’t believe our leaders are infallible, but we treat them as if they are. And they encourage us to treat them with this sort of deference. The only way to get past this is for current Church leaders to actually identify mistakes their predecessors have made in the past and to admit that they might make similar mistakes in the future. Does this lead to a potential crisis in confidence among Church members regarding their current leaders? Yes, and it should. As Brigham warned us, we ought to be considering everything they say and ask God if it’s right. If it isn’t, well, we are not bound to support it. “Sustaining” a leader does not necessarily mean blindly following everything he or she says.
Fallibility vs. infallibility is not a framework we see the writers of scripture actually engaging with very much, so maybe it’s not the right framework for us to evaluate someone like Nelson?
I know I said this on the other thread, but I really think that any discussion of prophetic (in)fallibility needs to include a consideration of the strong things scripture in general (and Jesus in particular!) says about false prophets. I’m not trying to be coy here or beg the question–I do think that there are probably a lot of different ways a person can deal with that, and I certainly don’t know what the answer is. But refusing to seriously grapple the issue definitely doesn’t seem like the right answer.
I honestly don’t think President Nelson intended to throw his predecessors under the bus. I suspect he was thinking of the many unsuccessful attempts the Church has made to get people to use the full name of the Church (you can find the list on other threads) and intended to chide those of us who helped make those attempts unsuccessful. But it does establish a precedent. He may be dismayed at some point when he looks down from the spirit world and watches one of his successors do something similar to his legacy.
Happy to connect a name to a tag, Loursat.
The possibility that President Nelson’s path makes the Church more nimble (my shorthand for “expansive possibilities of change”) has occurred to me. I think there’s something else going on, but my views on this point are sufficiently heterodox (even for BCC) that I’m headed to a different venue.
I do think the Catholic experience (the more nuanced version referenced in footnote) is instructive and merits study. Questions like the proper scope or application for ex cathedra or revelation-type statements (having to do with faith or morals only, or also with practices?) Any requirement of consistency—With scripture? With past statements? Is some kind of rationalization or explanation expected? Or is “thus saith” enough? Is there any expectation of consensus? By the Q15? By the church? (Is “common consent” really a dead letter?) Is there a formulaic way to distinguish opinion? Is there an additional step or declaration required to define something as binding, as an article of faith? As opposed to something about which one can disagree and still be regarded as within the faith?
Clearly the Mormon tradition does not have fully explicated answers to these questions, but I think they are worthy of consideration. And I think President Nelson is breaking with traditional practice in a number of ways. Also worthy of considerations.
Kullervo, I think the weird Latter-day Saint idea of prophetic infallibility distorts any discussion about the difference between false prophecy and true prophecy. A true prophet can make mistakes, even in consequential matters. But if we don’t really believe this, we can’t recognize either true prophets or false ones.
There is no “problem” with LDS prophetic infallibility because history plainly shows LDS prophets are not infallible. The problem is that LDS leaders seem unable to acknowledge that fact and most Mormons seem unable to acknowledge that fact. Normally we call it fantasy people deny obvious facts and who live as if their wishful thinking was, in fact, an accurate description of how the world works. But it would impolite to apply that label to our fellow Saints. Maybe we could call them extreme optimists. Or naively faithful. Irrationally faithful?
I don’t see Nelson’s aggressive dismissal of the word “Mormon” as upending anything at all regarding the Latter-day Saint idea of prophetic infallibility because I think that infallibility has always primarily rested on the LIVING prophet. There’s always been the idea that continuing revelation could change or expand the teachings of dead prophets.
The difference I see with Nelson is rhetorical. His words were harsh toward his predecessors, in a way I’ve never heard before.
Thanks, Chris. There very well could be something else going on. A whole range of possibilities opens up when we start to disturb the status quo. I’ve chosen to focus here on what I think are the most hopeful possibilities, but other discussions are definitely possible.
Any organization needs good rules to operate efficiently. Organizations that continue existing for many generations especially need rules that facilitate change. Our church hasn’t yet deliberately, consciously worked out those rules. I’m not a sociologist, but I suspect that the trauma of the Manifesto channeled us into the way we’ve handled this in the twentieth century. General authorities decided that the highest priority was to avoid conflict and schism, so they developed a very conservative practice of requiring consensus. They came to use the language of revelation much less often than nineteenth-century leaders did. Their de facto rule governing change: Don’t do it!
President Nelson might be guiding us in a new direction now. I have no idea, really, where that leads. However, I hope the organization starts thinking more deliberately about rules that can more rationally handle the effects of revelation.
Dave B., at least one leader (Uchtdorf) has acknowledged the fact of “mistakes”, that is of fallibility. Interestingly, he did it again in this recent conference. I’ve had local leaders acknowledge mistakes often. (Of course, I’ve also been one who acknowledged mistakes! But I’d rather not be one again — leader that is; I’ll continue to acknowledge plenty of mistakes.) :)
Should have added at least one example in addition to Elder Uchtdorf:
J. Reuben Clark “When Are the Writings or Sermons of Church Leaders Entitled to the Claim of Scripture,” Address given to seminary and institute teachers, at BYU, on July 7, 1954, published in Church News (July 31, 1954): 9–10; reprinted in Dialogue 12 (Summer 1979), 68–80.
“There have been rare occasions when even the President of the Church in his preaching and teaching has not been ‘moved upon by the Holy Ghost.’ You will recall the Prophet Joseph declared that a prophet is not always a prophet….This has happened about matters of doctrine (usually of a highly speculative character) where a subsequent President of the Church and the people themselves have felt that in declaring the doctrine, the announcer was not ‘moved upon by the Holy Ghost.'”
This is a bit of a thread jack, but I would throw irrelevant in there too. As a never-married, childless woman (not by choice) so much of what they preach about women is so irrelevant to me I have had no choice but to pray, ponder and study and then go my own way. Since it has become second-nature to decide things for myself, its not my natural impulse to do what they say when it comes to something like the name of the Church. This might be one of the costs of always “preaching the ideal.”
I agree with this post. President Nelson has specifically addressed arguments a predecessor (Hinckley) made in support of the use of the Mormon nickname, and has declared them flawed and insufficient. Not only has he put down the arguments (heck, even the Church has disavowed racist arguments), he has implied past *actions* of sitting presidents of the Church (pushing members to participate in the I’m a Mormon campaign, for one) offended God. Quote: “And if we allow nicknames to be used or adopt or even sponsor those nicknames ourselves, He is offended.” This is significant.
Throwing out a thought—
In myself I discover an expectation that revelation will be (a) extra-ordinary (not an everyday or casual event), (b) about a matter of salvific importance, and (c) a call to repent, to change. Applying this test, the Manifesto fits and 1978 fits. The name does not (fails (b) on my scorecard), and statements about LGBTQI issues do not (fail (a) and (c) in my scoring when directed to the Church, but maybe I should consider them as directed to the world?)
Not incidentally, my (c) would suggest that the issue of fallibility is inherent in the system. If every truly prophetic pronouncement is a change to the status quo we will forever ask these questions.
Christiankimball, I don’t know what other venue you’re referring to, but would like to hear your other thoughts. Where else can I find you?
Yes, Chris. In developing rules for orderly change, one of the things to consider is what we mean by “revelation.” Revelation has many flavors. What it means at an individual level–as in “personal revelation”–is very different from what it means at an institutional level. We need to make these distinctions more explicit so that everyone can see more clearly what drives changes.
JY, there may be rules against answering. If this gets through . . .
I have promised a piece to my brother Miles Kimball at supplysideliberal for a week from Sunday. He runs a religion column on Sundays that tends toward sociology (my view), not particularly Mormon and with low-to-zero expectation of loyalty or faithfulness to any tradition.
I have to agree with Last Lemming. If Pres Nelson were to give a media interview similar to those Pres Hinckley gave, there is 0% chance that he would say his predecessors or the current Mormon.org website creators were scoring victories for Satan. But this doesn’t minimize the points of the OP. We now have to grapple with the issues of infallibility and prophetic authority like never before, but it may lead to more positive change than ever before.
“Catholics say the pope is infallible, but don’t believe it; Mormons [sic!] say the prophet is fallible, but don’t believe” used to be a joke, meant for chuckles. Eventually, we stopped chuckling. We looked around nervously. Now the “joke” isn’t repeated at all, except when folks like us here bring it up as a kind of artifact. It seems to have gone the way of Three-Nephites stories, and around the same time as the emergence of the “Apostles-meet-the-resurrected-Christ-in-the-flesh,-so-that-they-can-be-‘witnesses-of-Christ'” urban legend. (Maybe there’s a built-in quota for such supernaturalisms.)
Brigham Young used to routinely correct apostles, individually and collectively. (And maybe that’s one of the reasons we’ve been warned away from the Journal of Discourses, claiming transcription errors.) Can you imagine Pres. Nelson saying, “Elder Anderson wasn’t quite right when he said blah blah blah,” or “Members of the Quorum of the Twelve could stand to learn this lesson?”
Bro. Peterson, I appreciate your show of good faith in Pres. Nelson. For what it’s worth, I’m scrupulously, meticulously saying “Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints,” but I confess that, inside, I’m thinking, “I can’t wait for THIS one to blow over.” To heed means to pay careful attention to–not unquestioningly obey. To sustain means to nurture, support, keep alive–not unquestioningly obey. I also think that to heed and to sustain means to be very wary of behavior or speech that does the opposite of sustain, i.e., that undermines. I try to be careful, but I frequently fail. Having descended from moonshining hillbillies and hobos, I suffer from chronic trouble with authority. I’m a weak mortal creature, in constant need of repentance. Thank God for Christ and the atonement.
I take for granted that the offices of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve are necessary. As for the individual, mortal, flesh-and-blood creatures who occupy those offices, I don’t believe they’re any more infallible than the individual, mortal, flesh-and-blood creatures who occupy offices at the stake and unit levels. They’re not a breed apart. They’re not demi-gods. They’re no more entitled to revelation (or visions or visitations or “impressions”) than the primary president or the Sunday school teacher or the mom or dad or individual, per their stewardships. As you say, Bro. Peterson, to believe they’re infallible is a serious problem. It’s idolatry.
Michael H., I’m trying to follow President Nelson on the “Mormon” thing. I was skeptical about this change when it was first announced, but I’ve mostly come around to it now. Or at least I’m buying into the purpose of it. Honestly, I have no idea how to actually do it yet.
I think there’s a kind of continuum: Warfare, public opposition, private opposition, disregard, tolerance, appreciation, admiration, adoration, veneration, worship. Home base for me is around tolerance and appreciation, but I definitely slide down a couple notches here or up a couple notches there.
Loursat: I’m at least a step or two behind you. Trying, but skeptical.
I find it a little bit sad that we’ll now spend more effort discussing the process of this revelation like Pharisees debating their theology, rather than giving efforts to actually implementing the intended outcome of it. But that’s rather plain in comparison to this whale of a tale you swallowed:
“He appears to be as committed as any current Church leader to policies that marginalize our LGBTQ brothers and sisters”
First of all in your binary use of brothers and sisters, you’ve also marginalized them! But only if you accept the moral-political framework.
You’ve swallowed the bird to catch the marginalized spider, but you still haven’t swallowed the cat to catch the bird.
Don’t be so absurd, to swallow the marginalized axiom. The mere presence and existence of an ideal, is necessarily judgmental. But to abuse the reality of the fact that we don’t all measure up to become a marginalized victim erases the Christ.
He’s the ideal and the judge. And he can forgive. And he can redeem. And he can enable us to become like him.
There are plenty of others in society still trying to swallow dogs and horses, while you’re shaming the Lord’s servant for not joining in your feast on spiders and cats.
Look to God and live. I swear by my tattoo.