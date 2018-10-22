AML 2019 Call for Papers

by

Association for Mormon Letters

Annual Conference 2019

Call for Papers

“Looking Outward: California & the World”

Berkeley, California. Since its inception in 1976, the Association for Mormon Letters (AML) has defined “Mormon Letters” in the broadest terms. In 1969, M. Ephraim Hatch first provided the definition of Mormon Art as “art which is created by Mormons, art which is created for Mormons, or art which is created about Mormons.” Despite that inclusive definition, the debate over how to define Mormon Letters has been ongoing. Now in its fifth decade, the AML is interested in looking outward. In a spirit of growth and maturation, the AML issues a call for papers that explore the Mormon experience outside of Utah and outside of the United States.

We hope to see academic attention given to the work of international artists as they interpret and consider the global spread, reception, and transformation of Latter-day Saint ideas, religion, and culture. This conference marks the first time the AML has met in California since 1984, and we especially welcome proposals exploring California’s rich heritage of Mormon writers and artists.

As always, any proposals that examine work by, for, or about Latter-day Saints and their culture will be considered. While our focus is on the literary, we also accept proposals on other forms of Mormon Arts.

In the spirit of looking outward, we welcome both academic and non-academic papers and presentations. Academic papers will be presented primarily on Friday (March 29), while Saturday (March 30) will primarily focus on non-academic proposals. We encourage presentations, panels, readings, workshops, debates, and other ways to discuss and showcase Mormon Letters in ways that will appeal to a broad audience.

Proposals should be no more than 300 words and include the title of the presentation as well as any audio/visual requirements. Send proposals to conference@associationmormonletters.org by January 15.

Annual Conference of the Association for Mormon Letters

The historic Institute Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

(Phoebe Hearst House, 2368 Leconte Avenue)

Berkeley, California

March 29 – March 31, 2019

Cost: Free (no cost for presenters or attendees)

Note to students: The AML has a longstanding interest in supporting students who wish to present their original work at our conferences. We anticipate setting aside time for shorter papers from students, and we hope to provide students with additional feedback prior to the conference in order to help them succeed. The AML has a small budget to assist student scholars who are presenting papers. To inquire, include your interest as part of your proposal. Email conference@associationmormonletters.org with questions.

tw: @mormonletters

fb: facebook.com/aml.online