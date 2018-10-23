Missionary Policies

A friend received a letter from their mission announcing new policies specific to that particular mission (which mission is unimportant for purposes of this post; I want to use the letter as a springboard to think about best mission practices generally). I wanted to share a few thoughts about these proposed policies. First, the relevant extract from the letter:
Recent changes in the XYZ Mission have included the following standards and rules set forth for full-time missionaries and members within their respective wards and areas.
Working With Members (FT = Full time)
1. (FT) Missionaries are not to visit Active members in their homes unless a non-member is present to be taught or a meeting is being held at the Members home. (i.e. Ward Mission Correlation)
2. (FT) Missionaries are not allowed to eat meals with members after 6pm. The only exception to a meal would be to have a non-member present and being taught before or after the meal.
3. (FT) Missionaries may assist ward efforts in retention by visiting inactive and part member families only with a ministering brother or sister present. This way the member may preferably be the one to invite and fellowship the individual(s) to be taught the gospel lessons of conversion and return to activity.
4. (FT) Missionaries are to refuse service projects unless spontaneous and the effort will not take more than 10-15 minutes. It is not appropriate to serve Active Members.
5. (FT) Missionaries may only attend Thanksgiving and Christmas Ward Socials or Parties. Other activities or gatherings are not permitted. In the event of non-members being present, missionaries may introduce themselves, gather any offered items to leave with, and exit quickly to get back to work.
6. Members are to not have the missionaries address (i.e. no dropping off dinners). In case of emergencies, the Bishop and Ward Mission Leader should be the only individuals to have it.
7. (FT) Missionaries should allow Leaders and Ministers of assigned Members to give any sort of blessing. They may participate but not administer the ordinance.
I wanted to apprise you of these changes, so that you will understand when the missionaries have to turn down a request or offer from any of us that is inconsistent with the new rules.
First, I was curious about the genesis of these changes. I can think of three possibilities:
A. These policies could have been a suggestion from up the priesthood chain (IE either an AA70, a 70 or an Apostle). It’s also possible that this was done under the rubric of the “Unwritten Order of Things.” A friend was a missionary under Boyd K. Packer and he remembers President Packer had rules like this, so perhaps some of his acolytes in leadership are pushing for these kinds of things.
B. This may be a new MP with his own ideas about how things should be done and anxious to put them into effect.
C. This could be a(n over?) reaction to something that happened involving one or more missionaries in the mission. Or maybe there’s some other reason for these changes. There’s no way for us to know for sure.
Anyway, below are my quick, off the cuff thoughts on each of the mission’s new policies:
- The first new rule provides that FT missionaries may not visit Active members in their homes unless it is to teach a non-member or to participate in a necessary meeting. It is certainly his right to make this call if he so chooses. I personally find it a little bit surprising, because on my mission to Colorado in the late seventies our whole schtick was working closely with and through members. (My first MP didn’t believe in tracting; my second MP generally followed the program of his predecessor, but did ask us to tract an hour a day, I suppose to build character.) Admittedly this kind of an approach might not be practicable in areas where there are fewer members than in a place like Colorado. But that approach worked well for us. Utah was always the leader in baptisms among domestic missions, but we usually found ourselves neck and neck with Washington for second place. In my mission the average missionary baptized 24, but the best missionaries could crack 100. So it’s his call of course, but because of my experience I think cutting members out of the process is a mistake.
- At first I was confused by rule 2, because rule 1 had indicated only two circumstances in which FT missionaries could visit a member’s home, but then rule 2 comments on a third such circumstance (a dinner appointment). To clear this up I would add a parenthetical to rule 1, something like “(other than as described in rule 2 below).” I get the reason for this, as 6:00 pm and later is considered prime tracting time, and in general I don’t have a problem with it, provided that the MP understands that DAs will now become quite rare, and provided further that the missionary allowances are increased to compensate for the lack of DAs. The reason DAs will become a thing of the past is that members, just like nonmembers, tend not to get home before 6:00 pm, and even if there is a wife at home she cannot host the elders by herself. Certainly in any metropolitan area it will be a rare family that is able to sit down together for dinner at 5:00. So if he wants his troops out tracting promptly at 6:00 pm, that’s a fair call provided he takes into account the predictable impact this rule will have on DAs.
- FT missionaries may only visit inactive or part-member families if a ministering brother or sister is present. There is a well intentioned reason for this, as described in the second sentence. And in an ideal world that might be the way this should work. But we don’t live in an ideal world. The presumption that most active members are actively seeking out their inactive member ministering assignments is quaint, but not very realistic. Our missionaries are the tip of the spear in this effort, and they report and coordinate with our Ward Council on people they’ve visited, needs they’ve encountered, and help families could use. Every Saturday night they give a detailed report to our Ward Council for consideration at our Sunday morning meeting, and I must say I’ve been very, very impressed by their work with these folks. Further, these are also prime contacts for missionary purposes. A really active member tends to live her life in a bit of a Mormon bubble, but an inactive member does not, and has family and friends that are not already members of the Church. My bias is showing, but I think helping one of these families for an hour is going to be way more productive than knocking doors for that same hour.
- This one was so poorly written I wasn’t sure exactly what it meant. Is the first sentence an absolute rule and the second a throw-away comment on one reason for the rule? Or does the second sentence govern the interpretation of the first, and service is only so limited for active members? If this prohibits all but the most negligible service, I have to admit I’m very surprised by that. In our Area for years we’ve been trying to work with the missions to increase the amount of service work FT missionaries do, in particular through the Just Serve program. Also, it seems to me this rule is missing a bet with so many missionaries going home early, because getting away from the incessant demands of proselyting and spending some time serving one’s fellow man is simply good for the soul and may help some of those young people stay with it.
- My first thought on this one is that I don’t recall ever attending a Ward Thanksgiving party; that’s usually strictly a family celebration. So the only activity the FT missionaries can attend is a Christmas party, unless non-members are present, in which event they can make a brief appearance, grab some food, and then “get back to work,” which presumably means tracting. Again, I think this is short-sighted. A year ago I blogged about an event my Stake put on called International Night; we just recently held the second iteration of this party, and yes, our missionaries were there for the whole thing. In my opinion it would have been missionary malpractice for them not to be there. A substantial plurality of the people attending were non-members. There was music blaring, displays and taste portions of food representing numerous countries from around the world, then entertainment with lots of colorful folk dances and demonstrations. It was an event without the hard sell where friends and neighbors could feel comfortable and enjoy themselves in a low-stakes setting. This was an ideal time for the missionaries to meet these people and gain a comfort level with them without the high stakes salesmanship of showing up on their doorstep.
- If the missionaries cannot have dinner appointments after 6:00, I’m not sure what’s so bad about someone dropping off a dinner earlier. But that’s not something I’ve ever done, and I didn’t even realize it was a thing, so I have no problem with this rule. I am a little concerned that only the bishop and WML will know their address for emergency purposes; it’s not unusual for both to be out of town during the week at the same time. At the very least I would extend this to the full bishopric.
- I understand the rationale behind not having the missionaries give blessings or perform ordinances, and I’ve seen that rule in a few different places over the years. The missionaries are only there for a short time, and involving a member in those things may help to cement the new convert’s relationship with the ward. Personally, rather than an absolute rule I would like to see this stated as a preference, because we really need to take the wishes of the new member in mind. They might have a strong relationship with the missionary and not with the member, and if he or she really wants one of the missionaries to perform an ordinance, I think her wishes should control.
So what do you think about these policies? Agree, disagree, have tweaks to suggest? What if you were the AA70 and were given this as a draft by the MP for your review; what comments would you make?
(4) is dumber than a bag of hammers hanging from a doorknob attached to a post mounted in a box of rocks. In the continental US, proselyting missionaries have had very little to do for at least a couple of decades, and yet the numbers swelled this decade because of the lowered age requirements. Putting them to work doing service is the only reasonable thing to do if you don’t want them going insane from boredom and/or getting up to mischief.
I get the impression that a lot of MPs and not a few folks higher up the food chain yearn for the days in the ’50s and ’60s when you could knock doors and people might actually let you in for a conversation, and don’t understand how the Napoleon Hill PMA sales approach might not work anymore.
Now I’m having bad flashbacks from my own mission. Our MP set up a number of such rules for the entire mission as a response to one or two missionaries’ misbehavior. By and large, the implementation did not go well, with all sorts of unintended consequences.
My condolences to the missionaries in this mission.
Good point Hep about door contacting these days. Where I live it mostly just isn’t done anymore. In the rare occasion a stranger knocks on our door, my wife sort of freaks out, it’s so unusual. The only recent examples I can think of are people trying to get out the vote or people trying to get you to change your energy provider from Commonwealth Edison to some upstart. I’m fine with the political folks, and I shut down the energy salesmen in a hurry. It’s not like long ago when door-to-door salesmanship was a productive thing.
I can imagine these policies might “work” and be practical . . . in Orem, UT.
That’s about it. Would be huge detriment to the work in nearly all of the rest of the world. Perhaps that’s where the call was to: Orem. Or maybe that’s where the MP is from and has missed that his new mission is somewhere else. Otherwise, like HDP, my condolences to the missionaries in that mission. And the members. Yikes!
The restriction on dinner appointments was implemented in a very similar manner in the mission in my area – and obviously not many people had the missionaries over anymore. Ironically, I think people still tried to drum up enthusiasm to have the missionaries over for dinner, but as you note it just is nearly impossible to get home early enough for it.
Generally, this would seem to me to be more an expression of lack of trust in the missionaries, and dare I say it a laziness in not trying to train missionaries in appropriate behavior and “follow the spirit” approaches. I’m personally more of a fan of training the missionaries on the right things to do, default things to do, and to roll with things when they come up. Service project winds up taking 4 hours? Roll with it, and see what good can come of it. Or at least help the missionaries know that in this life, most arbitrary rules are there for a reason, but may be deviated from for a reason (I think the “good Samaritan” story is a good example of this), especially as prompted by the spirit. Rigid adherence to arbitrary rules like this, in my mind, fosters the wrong mindset in our fresh-faced missionaries We want them to know and keep the commandments, of course–but don’t we want them to also learn to love people more than checklists? Isn’t that what I kept hearing in this last General Conference? Make a framework for each day, sure, but I would want the missionaries to be able to build in flexibility that responds to the unique demands of each day.
I respect the desire to have the missionaries working hard at certain aspects, but overall this letter of instruction reminds me too much of what was tried in my area’s mission that seemed to just drive a wedge between the missionaries and the members. I know this is a lack of faith on my part, but as a practical matter I just don’t trust the missionaries myself with my friends and neighbors unless I can vet them myself beforehand. My relationship with my friends and neighbors, I would hope, will last much longer than some random missionary passing through – who could leave a lot of damage in their wake from some misguided effort to be “bold.”
Kevin: in general there’s a serious sales mentality to the missionary program that needs to go away yesterday.
1. Active members are a great source of referrals. Missionaries should be meeting with them regularly. Could they get around this by simply calling their visit a meeting?
2. Where I served, it was traditionally lunch appointments that we would have most days, rather than dinner appointments, so I can’t totally picture exactly what the 6 pm deadline does. Of course, my brother served in a place where most of the year it was very dark and cold after 6 pm, so they had a hard time tracting that late, while I would be out talking to people well after 10 p.m. (oops!), and so I can understand that it is different in different missions.
3. Inviting members is always a good idea. But it shouldn’t always be required.
4. We should be doing more service, rather than less. There should be a minimum number of hours to report each week with other numbers. In the last couple years, I have had a couple sets of missionaries that I felt pretty close with, who we gave referrals to. Most other missionaries, I’ve not known them at all, and we haven’t given referrals to them, even when we have had dinner appointments. There was no relationship there. The reason I had gotten to know the ones I did was because of doing service projects together.
5. Who cares if the missionaries are at ward events? Shouldn’t they be?
6. Who cares if people know where the missionaries live? It’s not like they should be stopping by all the time. In one of my areas, we lived in the chapel. Not sure how you get around that. Maybe the rule should be that members can’t come in the missionary apartment. Depending on the size of the town/area, this could be hard to enforce, if it’s a small city where a lot of people know each other.
7. I agree again on the recommendation part, but not the requirement. If someone asks for a blessing, you give them a blessing. You don’t say, no, let me see, I think we can come back on Thursday at 5 o’clock with another person to do it. You just do it.
These rules are just perpetuating the leadership roulette issue that we commonly have in the church. We had a rule instituted that banned bicycles, because a missionary in another country in our Area was hurt on a bicycle. Later, another missionary in another country in our Area was robbed and hurt in the process because he couldn’t get his backpack off fast enough for the robbers. So the rule was we had to have bags with only one strap instead of two straps. These were rules handed down by the Area Presidency, not our Mission President. Our MP eventually told us we could use our bikes again when we asked since our area was so large with no reliable transportation options between the extreme ends.
Mr. Schmidt, good point about the need for members to “vet” missionaries before giving them access to their worlds, which won’t happen if there is no interaction allowed. My bias here is that our current missionaries are simply outstanding, very impressive young people, and I think putting the cuffs on them is the wrong instinct.
Sounds a lot like my mission’s rules (Argentina, 2007-2009). My second MP even prohibited us from saying for baptism refreshments, saying we should use that time for proselytizing.
The motive was generally twofold: 1) stop missionaries from lollygagging (supposedly) and 2) get missionaries out of the picture as much as possible so that investigators/recent converts only establish close relationships with members, not missionaries.
It seems like the MP is simultaneously trying to strengthen and weaken the members’ relationship with the missionaries. Which is weird. I’m a lot less likely to want the missionaries to come give the discussions in my home to my nonmember friends if I barely know the missionaries because I can’t have them over for dinner and they’re only allowed to stay at Trunk or Treat (the only ward activity to which I ever have, or ever will invite nonmember friends) for fifteen minutes before fleeing to the safety of their unlisted apartment. Sure, I could invite the missionaries and my hypothetical nonmember friend for a dinner together but I think we’ve all known enough missionaries who were overzealous or just plain weird, you’d want to vet them first before siccing them on people with whom you want to maintain a relationship long after Elder X is back on the BYU campus.
We’ve seen a couple MPs try this sort of thing, especially the meal restrictions. I applaud the effort, but the rules are misguided and, in my experience, hurt the member/missionary relations and, consequently, missionary work in general. I’m rarely home before 6, so dinner with the missionaries became a gift card or cash. We missed the opportunities to have it children interact with the missionaries. We also lost the firsthand familiarity that would have made us more comfortable inviting non-member friends to meet with missionaries. It was as much a punishment for the members as it was for the missionaries. It didn’t last long either time.
Our mission (new mission president) implemented something like this recently. It lasted a couple of weeks and then they walked it all back. Guidelines like these leave many missionaries with nothing to do.
I have a really hard time with these rules, when I was younger I saw them as a protection.
With a few more years behind me, they alarm me. We treat missionaries like slaves. We don’t trust them as adults with free agency. These rules take all the joy and rest that comes to these young men and women. It’s focusing all their efforts on work, work, work. Not just the work, but the worst parts of it. The dehumanizing and dispiriting elements, where they are constantly facing rejection. Members can remind these young men and women that they are appreciated and valued.
No wonder so many have mental health issues. What adults would subject themselves to this? You need a certain naivete to put yourself through this. The mission president gets to rest, take vacations, talk to his family at home, and gets paid for the whole thing. Then he has the nerve to tighten the vice on these young men and women who feel like they are failing God himself if they push back.
You look back at Joseph F Smith’s mission and so many other historical missions and they were nothing like this corporate slave model.
This is some wacko trying to be some legendary mission president. I bet he told all the missionaries that the heavens will open and they will baptize a new stake or two and will be remember for generations for their sacrifice and obedience to the mission president’s revelation of a higher law.
Guy is a clown. Will just serve to make two years misery.
And regarding the dinner appointment thing: it’s to prevent dinner from conflicting with prime proselyting hours, and has been that way in the Missionary Handbook for years (in addition to dinner lasting . Of course, it also conflicts with prime dinner hours…
I was in a mission that had even more Draconian policies than that. Luckily, it was the mission president just before mine, but we found one of his old, 8.5×11, 1/4-inch thick “mission handbooks” in one of our apartments (including a chart for when you were allowed to wear a sweater instead of a suit coat). The rebellion that that engendered took my mission president nearly two of his three years to root out. I know it’s not policy, but maybe it ought to be to have MPs get additional training in teenage psychology beyond just whatever they’ve had as parents before they go off and make up stuff like this.
It does seem, though, specific enough that I can see it being a reaction to something that’s happened rather than just someone deciding to exercise unrighteous dominion. Maybe there’s been a member who’s been using the elders for “service projects” that look a lot like actual employment? And paying them by having pizza delivered every night? :)
I was in Costa Rica 99-01. They had issues in neighboring mission with missionaries being served food that was moldy, unwashed, etc. It was the best some members could do in those areas. They came out with an Area wide rule about no standing dinner appointments. And promptly gave us $10 more a month. It was BS. in most areas we had less than 10 families willing to serve us food so for those that we had the relationship with we explained it to them and they extended an invitation every week. So we did comply, but it was lame. It also over penalized the latinos who didn’t have access to extra cash while most gringos were able to supplement. I was only there for six months of this situation but it was a bummer.
Sheesh. And soon these missionaries will lose an extra hour of the safe haven provided by Sunday church!
Our missionaries have to be fed at 4pm and out of our house by 5. It’s nearly impossible for everyone in our ward except empty nesters, so everyone basically sign up to drop dinner off at the missionary’s apartments. Even this is a hard thing to do because 4pm is a busy time for most families. We’ve also given the missionaries rides home on rainy/stormy days when we see them and they always appreciate it so much. We couldn’t do this unless we knew their address. It’s good for the members to serve the missionaries and vice versa. Severing this relationship isn’t good for anyone.
*dinner lasting at max an hour, that is.
I heard there was a White Handbook that pretty much spelled out missionary behavior. Sorry but this MP sounds like a control freak.
gotta keep squeezing the blood outta that stone
I wonder how these rules are generated? Does a mission president simply decree them to his missionaries? Do they grow out of some kind of council? One would hope that there are doctrines and principles attached to these rules so they at least have context and make sense in the geography where they are applied. And if these are correctives or “protections” because of specific abuses, how many such cases existed to result in a blanket rule change?
Easy to take pot shots from the sidelines, but a lot of these seem counterintuitive with a unified approach. On the other hand, if a bunch of 18-year olds prefer to spend their time in the comfortable home of members for hours-long meals into the evening when they could otherwise be teaching, then maybe it makes sense to reign them in a bit.
One hopes that these are presented to missionaries in a situation in which the missionaries understand the principles so that they can apply the rules properly.
These rules are in full force in our New England mission–we can’t feed the elders here after 6 p.m. Missionaries here told us that one of the reasons is because potential investigators are no longer available until after 6 p.m., that there are no longer people at home during the day and–almost all homes are dual income homes these days–the only folks at home anymore are either disabled or unemployed or retired. I am not sure how I feel about that. I was also told that this came from higher up than their mission president.
As a returned missionary myself, what really gets me is this one: “Missionaries may only attend Thanksgiving and Christmas Ward Socials or Parties. Other activities or gatherings are not permitted.” Recent stats show more and more missionaries returning home due to mental health issues, and barring them from positive associations with members–that much-needed validation and respite from the grueling tracting and constant rejection–is going to result in more mental health returns, mark my word. WHY are church leaders retrenching into more and more hard-nosed and draconian policies of late? We need more women in charge, to help enact more people-friendly policies. This is just ridiculous.
I think these rules are terrible. As recently as the 2013 “Hastening the Work” initiative, members and missionaries were supposed to find ways to work together. More concerning to me is how this will deepen the isolation of the missionaries. Missions can be profoundly lonely, especially if you’re not getting along with your companion. Forming healthy, appropriate relationships with members can provide a much-needed rest for the soul. And in cases where the companion is abusive, this is downright dangerous. Missionaries wasting time with members has always been a problem, but isolating missionaries like this is a recipe for a mental health disaster.
I had a mission president who flat-out told us “You will be blessed for following rules, therefore, you will be more blessed for following more rules”. So he came up with complete nonsense like “You are only allowed to read mail on P-day”, and “Dinner appointments are to be between 4 and 5 PM only”. But the worst was when he decided that 7 to 9 AM was just as prime for street contacting as 5-9 PM. We were to be up at 6:30 and out the door by 7 AM to contact people as they went to work. He wanted missionaries out on street corners, bothering people as they went to subways, got on busses, and even suggested we stand in office parking lots to contact people on their way into buildings. He promised new stakes of converts, legendary status, future callings as General Authorities, and life eternal. “Go to coffee shops and teach the Word of Wisdom. Hand out pass-along cards at intersections. Ride a random bus and don’t get off until you have borne testimony of the Restoration to every person.”
We have learned by sad experience that it is the nature and disposition of almost all men, as soon as they get a little authority, as they suppose, they will immediately begin to exercise unrighteous dominion. We have also learned that almost all men don’t think they are in the category of almost all men. It turned out this particular mission president was an old law firm rival of the mission president in New York City, and the entire point of these exercises was to beat NYC baptism stats.
Seems to be multiple motives going on here, one seems to be aimed at the missionaries that hang out with members too much, the other perhaps is putting more pressure on the ward members to participate to do their part in the ‘fellowshipping’ of investigators and recent converts and that sort of thing.
I guess I can understand that, but overall these stipulations seems foolish and unnecessary. It has to be for some mission in Utah or elsewhere in the mormon corridor.
In my mission in Texas there was an old crippled guy that lived in an apartment below us and he was getting evicted from his apartment for some reason, he was a former priest or something.
A woman who was in is former congregation or something flagged us down the day before and asked us to help, saying that while she wasn’t interested in our religion she said she knew we (missionaries in general) were “good Christian boys”. We agreed to help thinking it would only take a couple of hours, we also tried to get our ward to help as well as the other missionaries in our district and their wards.
The other missionaries put in a few hours combined but I seem to remember a companionship leaving to tract or something because they had already hit their maximum amount of service time for that week. Another companionship helped a lot more by coming back between their appointments to help. No members from 3 of the local wards came except for a semi-active member that helped drive the 30 ft moving truck the lady rented.
The guy was being moved to somewhere outside of the mission boundaries and we contacted the elders who were in that area and they showed up to unload for about 20 minutes and left for reasons I don’t remember and we never saw them again.
We finally got everything loaded, it was after midnight and we dropped the truck off somewhere in near the new residence around 2 AM. It was mostly the two of us and the semi-active member that did the lion’s share of the work, the old lady took care of moving the crippled priest to somewhere and did try to help pack, but she looked to be in her 50’s-60’s and was a smoker, she couldn’t do a whole lot without getting coughing fits.
Anyway, these people literally had no one to help them and I can’t imagine saying “no” to them or helping for only 25 minutes or something.
The Gospel is true. The Church is true. That’s pretty much it! If it were my son, I’d suggest that he “keep his head down” and let the Spirit guide him.
As others have said, in almost every mission in the world, this would leave the missionaries essentially nothing to do. Another example of leadership overreach, enabled by an obedience culture, little oversight, and almost no recourse for missionaries or members to have their opinions heard.
I am currently serving in a mission presidency. These are truly some of the least productive things I have seen from a mission perspective. Literally, Members are the KEY to missionary work. Sigh.
This is a liberal version of our mission rules from the Netherlands mission from ‘70-72. Going back to “good old days.” We would never had thought of service because we were too busy getting rejected along the doors or while street boarding.
I wonder what this Mission President imagines the missionaries doing when they “get back to work.” What does he think missionary “work” consists of?
17 And behold, I tell you these things that ye may learn wisdom; that ye may learn that when ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God. Mosiah 2
The way to combat the lack of baptisms is more service/charity, not less. Who cares if its members who are being helped. Service to “fellowbeings” does not stipulate member or non-member. The neighbors will see the missionaries serving and are more likely to strike up a conversation. the missionaries will become Christlike. It’s futile to apply Babylon guidelines and rules to Zion. Its just not going to work. You would think after 60 or so years, a charitable approach is best would be apparent.
29 He commandeth that there shall be no priestcrafts; for, behold, priestcrafts are that men preach and set themselves up for a light unto the world, that they may get gain and praise of the world; but they seek not the welfare of Zion.
30 Behold, the Lord hath forbidden this thing; wherefore, the Lord God hath given a commandment that all men should have charity, which charity is love. And except they should have charity they were nothing. Wherefore, if they should have charity they would not suffer the laborer in Zion to perish. 2 Nephi 26
Well, I’m a single woman, so since I can’t have elders over, and wouldn’t be able to drop off dinners, that means nothing from me.
On my mission, there were several areas where I felt we were used primarily as four spare hands for whatever the branch or ward wanted. One Brother had several chores on his farm that he just assumed the whatever Elders were present would jump to help.
Likewise, many members would have us over for dinner and we would be stuck there for two or more hours; say the appointment was for 6:00, the meal often wouldn’t be ready until 6:30, we’d wrap up at 7:15 or so and leave a message, and then be wrapped into playing a game or something obscure with the family.
These interactions were generally pleasant, and on rare occasions would eventually veer into referrals or other more explicit missionary activities… but only rarely. Generally, they were time sucks and distractions.
All this is to say that I can definitely see circumstances where these policies are needed, even if temporarily to just break a missionary-member culture.
Every single one of these things is just plain stupid. EVERY ONE!
“With a few more years behind me, they alarm me. We treat missionaries like slaves. We don’t trust them as adults with free agency. These rules take all the joy and rest that comes to these young men and women. It’s focusing all their efforts on work, work, work. Not just the work, but the worst parts of it. The dehumanizing and dispiriting elements, where they are constantly facing rejection. Members can remind these young men and women that they are appreciated and valued.
By far the most positive comment I hear from people who don’t know very much about the church is, “They take care of their own.” They often have examples of member neighbors or acquaintances who’ve had help moving, building a fence, repairing storm damage, or being brought meals. They may know nothing else other than that. To then put rules on missionaries to prevent them from helping people who’s one good impression of the church is that they help each other is unimaginably short sighted. Actions are so much louder than words. The baptism rate is abysmal in the US. More tracting isn’t going to make it better, but real investments in meaningful service could. Even if it didn’t result in a baptism, it reinforces those positive impressions that people in this church care for and take care of one another which might result in a baptism down the road. Everyone, including the missionaries, walk away feeling good about the work and the church. How many non-members and missionaries feel good when they walk away from a tracting contact? Very few.
SoraBird I agree. Women are by far the most valuable and least tapped resource. Corporate America is finally starting to figure it out. I’ve seen it in my own corporate career. When women are well represented many problems are avoided and stuff gets done. Not one or two and not when told not to “talk to much.” When they are represented in enough numbers to speak up, play off one another, and are listened to for more than five minutes. I know that’s hard what with our screechy voices…
Thank you Helen. I appreciate your perspective.
I struggle to think how my children as possible future missionaries would thrive in this setting. The recent article on Wheat & Tares regarding the varying leadership styles of different generations is germane here. By my own observation, the Traditionalist/Boomer generations are struggling profoundly with many of the recent changes at church, such as HP combining with Elders, how to properly minister w/out structure, adapting teaching styles to the new Come Follow Me curriculum, and holding effective councils where vulnerability and collaboration is encouraged.
It is no surprise that this resistance to change can carry over with mission presidents. It’s possible that for many millennials, a mission feels like regression & retrenchment rather than progress. With increasing numbers of millennials returning home from missions, we need to look at mission leadership as a possible cause.
Similar rules have popped up in our mission. I believe they are wide spread.
What do I think of those proposals? Not too much. I UNDERSTAND why some of them are being enforced the way they are, but overall it seems to be designed to make the missionaries less available to serve — which is one of the big purposes OF a mission, or so I thought.
MPs = leadership roulette at its worst.
Best missionary experiences of my long ago European mission: (1) the naive period of ignorance of and unknowing breaking of a number of mission rules in order to establish a relationship of trust and teaching with an interested investigator, (2) Ezra Taft Benson telling me that mission rules were nothing but a compilation of advice from years of mission experience and were to be ignored when they got in the way of teaching the gospel, (3) traveling out of my area on a weekly basis to teach an “investigator” who had been active in the Church for 8 years, but had refused to be baptized until she had the 6 discussions from a missionary she trusted to know what he was saying when he spoke her language (she picked me one week before I was transferred out).
I was lucky to have an MP who was not as rule-bound and authoritarian as some others (even if he also failed to give the missionaries any kind of empathy or spiritual leadership and may have abused is position in some other ways). The risk of MP leadership roulette is so high that I will not encourage any teenager to go on a mission. Too bad — it had turned out to be one of the most difficult, but most valuable experiences of my life. It would have been a disaster had I had an MP like the one who promulgated these rules.
“(2) Ezra Taft Benson telling me that mission rules were nothing but a compilation of advice from years of mission experience and were to be ignored when they got in the way of teaching the gospel”
Is this in writing somewhere? Because I would love to have it on my short reference list for various occasions.
Yikes. Those rules cannot possibly last for very long
These are almost carbon copies of the rules my mission president enacted in my mission. Fun fact, my mission president now works for the missionary department as an Area Seventy.
I can honestly say that these rules were implemented due to missionaries abusing support from members in our area and spending too much “prime proselyting time” (i.e after 6 PM) hanging out with the cooler members of their wards.
The rules were nothing short of demoralizing for the missionaries and members in my mission. Here’s hoping that these aren’t church-wide changes.
By the time I got to #6 I was certain this was a spoof. Talk about sucking any remaining joy out of it. Dementors the lot of them
As a single sister I have often dropped off meals at the missionaries apartments because they can’t come to my house. I have al treated many missionaries to lunch in a public place. This is a service I like to perform and one I can do.
This perplexes me a bit, but unfortunately is not too surprising. Having served as a mission president I know that the training includes pleas to not make up your own rules. Of course the circumstances of each mission have to come into play in some cases, but training the missionaries to use good judgment and follow the Spirit is the key to happy and successful missionaries, just as it’s the key to happy Church membership in life outside the mission.
sgnm, Not in writing so far as I know. It was in a private, personal interview between me and ETB in connection with a mission conference. He asked whether I had any concerns. At age 20 I was still concerned that in the SLC mission home (for a week before going to the LTM in Provo) a GA had told us that mission rules were commandments of God and that we could not have the spirit with us if we broke any of them. One rule I mentioned to ETB was the be-in-bed at 10:00pm rule. It meant that, to comply, we would have to walk out in the middle of a discussion with one of the few investigators in our mission in order to use public transportation to cross the city in time to comply with the rule. ETB was first angry at the unnamed GA (who remained unnamed), and then commented as I reported above. I know of nothing like this written by ETB.
All of this “sounds good in the conference room,” but is unrealistic. Members need to have a modicum of trust with missionaries before entrusting their friends with them. I’ve seen some gung-ho elders (never sisters!) alienate folks who won’t commit to baptism on the first visit. If I was still a member, do you think I would want to expose my friends to that? Hell no.
Rather than make these hard and fast rules, which are probably in place due to abuses (multi-hour DA’s, lack of work, etc.), leave it up to the local mission leaders, DLs, and ZLs to monitor the activities of companionships they might be concerned about.
Distancing the missionaries from the members is a very bad idea. I understand that the “new church connection” should be with members and not missionaries, but members know about transfers and there is no reason there cannot be a lasting but perhaps later distant connection.
As for less active members. Missionaries are “disinterested third parties” where the individual may feel more apt to disclose why they’re not going to church and not to people they have known in the ward or branch. Honestly, when it came to missionaries, the sisters were FAR better than this than elders. Those sisters in my area (who tract my neighborhood every 3-4 years) actually got me to attend a baptism once. They didn’t care I wasn’t a member, they saw I was a good person, wasn’t rude or condescending like the elders were. Now, that baptismal service was the last one (the bishop was a complete dick, a little whiny bitch) so I wasn’t going to go back, but hey, I risked bursting into flame by crossing over the threshold of the local building at the invitation of those sisters!
I feel for the missionaries, especially the very young at 18… they don’t have any life or post-school experience to work through this. It will be interesting in the long-run how these strict policies work out and how long it will take to go back to “normal.”
Our ward just got merged into a new mission. One of the new rules is that missionaries can not lift over 20 lbs. Apparently too many were bring injured during moves. I thought the rule silly but consider myself blessed we’re not in the OP mission. Yeesh.
In my mission we were told for several months that we should not attend church services unless we had an investigator. I broke that rule 100% until it was repealed.
The sky is the limit for untamed zeal.
Although I served many moon ago, knocking on doors during dinnertime was the best way to get people angry.
This sort of soul-crushing nonsense – enabled by “a little authority” – will send some missionaries home now and leave others regretting that they traded a part of their humanity for “obedience” for the rest of their lives.
Everything about this is bad. Wrong. Demoralizing. Terrible. ljhopkins2 hit it right on the head.
I served in the same mission as the OP, more or less, a few years prior. The assumption is always the missionary has the full support of a mom, dad, and extended family. That is not always the case. Breaking a few selected rules kept me going.
Back in the Paleozoic Era, there was not the emphasis on members feeding the missionaries. Maybe a couple times a week.
The mission should be at least as much about converting the missionaries, whose testimonies are fledgling at best, as about teaching potential converts. I have felt the strength and gospel knowledge gained in missions served decades earlier in most of the wards I’ve attended. The mission is fundamental for building testimonies in future church leaders. If missionaries are not in a position to feel the love and support of the members of the ward, how can they teach investigators? Conversing with the missionaries after dinner about the gospel, hearing their messages and sharing our own testimonies, teaching with the missionaries when possible — these are all sweet experiences, and I think they bless the missionaries, the members, and any investigators involved. The Savior loved and nurtured his own apostles with his teaching; why shouldn’t we members, whose testimonies have often been tried by our own life experiences, share our strength with the missionaries? A missionary who feels part of the faith community of the ward is, IMO, going to be much more comfortable, eager, and convincing in teaching about the gospel and the Restored Church than one who is being treated with suspicion, mistrust, and Puritanical harshness. We had a period in our mission like this, and it took years to get the members back in the habit and having the desire to feed the missionaries and have them in our homes. When members and missionaries are part of a tight-knit loving community, the light of the gospel will flow freely. I do not believe these rules are of the Lord, who taught us two commandments: Love God; Love your neighbor; and implicit in that, serve those whom you love.
Chadwick, I’ve heard stories about missions with that rule, that you can only attend church with an investigator. That just blows my mind!
A rule against attending church without an investigator is just a license for the missionaries to go inactive, right?
thankful I served in Korea in the 70’s. We were taught correct principles and governed ourselves, given much latitude and had many wonderful experiences. I don’t think I would want to serve with the list of rules you mentioned. So many good things would have never happened if it were any other way.
It’s this kind of mission climate that caused me to go bonkers at the end of my mission. Not the limitations on interactions with members: our whole mission depended upon that. It was the cumbersome and overwhelming rules, and rules on top of rules, and rules to clarify the rules, and rules just because. I used to joke that we were even directed on which foot to start with when we left the house. It got so that you couldn’t remember which rule you might be breaking. And all of that on top of the expectation to perform, as calculated by all of those numbers of everything. By the end of my mission, I had lost twenty pounds, I had stopped menstruating entirely, and my digestive system was a total wreck, not from food but from anxiety. After I got home, I used to wake up every morning with my fists clenched so tightly that my fingernails were dug into my palms. That lasted for weeks. But I did teach a lot of people who were baptized, so I guess it was worth it? And in spite of eating a meal at members’ homes almost every day for my entire mission.
As I’m re-thinking the rule to attend church services only with investigators, I pulled out my mission journal from the garage. I don’t think we know what happened exactly; we know that in our stake the ward mission leaders told us we were not to attend without investigators. I’m not sure if that was under the direction of the SP. It seems after about eight weeks someone finally informed the MP, and the ban was lifted. I was a junior companion at the time; it never entered my mind to verify this with my MP; I assumed authority was authority and went along with it (though as I mentioned, during that eight weeks, we either attended anyway (for at least Sacrament meeting) or we would go grab a random homeless person off the street into the chapel).
You can’t make this stuff up.
When I was on my mission back in the 1980s, we had lots of dinner appointments with the members. This was helpful because we were able to get to know the members and know which investigators would match up with the right members for teaching discussions.
Several years ago when we lived in another mission the mission president instituted rules like these. It became a pain to feed the missionaries because it had to be before 6 p.m. it was stressful the few times we tried to do it and we finally stopped. Once we had a friend who was interested in the church and we asked the friend and the missionaries over for dinner. We didn’t know the missionaries very well, if we had known them better we would not have invited our friend over, as it was a complete disaster. The initial encounter was a clash of personalities between our non member friend and one of the missionaries. Had we been able to get to know the missionaries better we could have made a better decision about bringing them together.
By not allowing the missionaries to become an integral part of the ward does a disservice in so many ways. The least of which is to inspire the youth to go on a mission when they are old enough. The biggest reason I went on a mission is due to the influence of the missionaries who spent time in our home and we got to know. We knew who they were teaching and how they were progressing in the gospel and I could see that these missionaries really enjoyed what they were doing and I wanted to have that experience when I got older. I I have three children and our oldest was interested in going on a mission because of the influence of the missionaries who visit our home. The two younger children do not remember so much the missionaries being at our home and neither one has any desire to go on a mission. I’m not blaming anyone for their lack of Desire, but it could have been a help to them had the mission rules allowed them to have dinner with us without a non-member.
What is the mystery? The missionaries have been socializing with members more than they have been proselytizing.