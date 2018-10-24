What Outcomes do We Expect of our Faith and Obedience?

by

It finally rained today. The last six weeks or so have been quite dry—locally we received just 14% of the long-term average, some places received just 2%. In the midst of this dusty season I’ve found myself thinking that maybe I should go wash the car, clean the windows or wear my leather-soled dress shoes to work—surely tempting fate on such a grand scale like this would coax a few drops of moisture from the fleeting clouds!

So I did all three and voilà—rain! Ok, today’s showers have been forecast for the last week or so, but still, you never know—weather can be a fickle thing. Of course, I know perfectly well that attempting to control the weather by invoking some version of Murphy’s Law is unadulterated foolishness. Sometimes, though, when nothing else seems to be going your way, flights of fancy offer an appealing alternative to helpless reality.

As a religious person, I’m aware that the line between magical thinking and faithful obedience can be a thin one, and that crossing it can lead to disappointment and bitterness. About a decade ago, for example, I found myself nonplussed—to say the least!—with the principle of tithes and offerings, which I had been practicing without reservation, when my personal finances became unmoored and I had to start over again from scratch. In my mind I knew that paying tithes and offerings doesn’t spare you financial calamity, but in my heart I was kinda disappointed that it hadn’t.

In another instance, a couple moved into our ward briefly to seek treatment in the final stage of a terminal disease from a doctor whose regimen involved lots of vitamin C and inducing fevers with a heat blanket. It didn’t strike me as promising, but we set about serving them in all the ways we could. After a few weeks, however, the patient succumbed to his illness. The surviving spouse had placed all of her faith in priesthood blessings that had promised a better outcome; when it didn’t materialize, it was too much for her to bear.

It was against this backdrop of my experiences traveling along the bumpy road of unexamined expectations that I read a recent article in the Church News outlining the reasons several Latter-day Saint women participated in the social media fast and what they hoped to gain from it. One respondent remarked that, “I hope to gain an idea of just how much time was wasted unnecessarily, and be able to prioritize my family first.” “Imminently reasonable,” I felt. Another indicated that,

I decided to participate because the prophet asked us to and I have faith that following his advice will bring me blessings […]. I hope to have more time and mental space to work on my goals like waking up early, exercising, eating better, working on my coaching business, writing, and reading the scriptures more etc.

“Indeed,” I thought, recalling the poet Henley: “I am the master of my fate; / I am the captain of my soul.” But I paused at this statement:

I will be disconnected for 10 days from social networks to follow the council of a loving living prophet who wishes the best for us these days […]. Eight years ago, I followed the council of Gordon B. Hinckley and survived leukemia. I don’t follow the prophets simply for health reasons — but I am anxious to begin my fast from social media, which I know steals a lot of time from us.

I’m not sure to what counsel by President Hinckley the individual referred, but I would be surprised if he had promised that the seriously ill would recover as a result of following it. At any rate, my first response was to recall the close relatives and friends who in the past eight years had suffered grim, lingering deaths despite a lifetime of faithful obedience to gospel principles and prophetic counsel. “What about them!” I wanted to shout. “How can someone bring something as trivial as a social media fast into play when the cemeteries are full of people who forewent birth control to have large families, sacrificed careers, planted gardens, devoted rooms to food storage, gave their disposable income to charity, spent evenings and weekends away from family to serve others; people who sacrificed much and endured to the very, bitter end!”

In the days since, I’ve thought about that reaction, why I was so bothered by this straightforward articulation of the familiar, canonized formula: “And when we obtain any blessing from God, it is by obedience to that law upon which it is predicated.” I’m still mulling it over—and would welcome your thoughts—but my initial conclusion is that in my mind the sentiment crosses the line from the reasonable into the realm of the impossible. Resolving to spend one’s time more judiciously in pursuit of self discipline and worthy goals more or less within our wheelhouses is one thing. But foregoing earrings or social media or re-reading scriptures by the end of the year can no more alter the course of a terminal disease than a clean windowpane can call down rain from heaven. At least not in my experience, and I aim to avoid disappointment on this score. But what about your expectations of faith and obedience?