God’s Name is Dangerous to Hold in Your Lips

This is a post about what President Nelson’s counsel to use the church’s full name challenges us as church members to do.

However you feel about his declaration that using “Mormon” was a victory for Satan and an offense to God, there are lots of other places where that conversation has happened and is still happening. I don’t want to replicate that here. I want to focus on the core of his message: that the church’s formal name is important because it is connected to taking upon ourselves the name of Christ. President Nelson’s counsel to speak Jesus’s name more often may be both dangerous and rewarding, because God’s name is not to be taken lightly, and doing it will require us to either receive the spirit through repentance and faith in Christ and his grace, or condemn ourselves by using his name in vain.

Taking upon ourselves the name of Christ.

According to President Nelson’s conference message, the church’s formal name is not just important in a “because God said so” sense. He does make that argument, with his reference to D&C 115:4, but he then immediately follows it up with a more intersting and theologically substantial argument by connecting it back to 3 Nephi 27:7-8, which does not contain the name of the church at all (and does not even mention the term “saints”–either of Latter-days or of any other kind), but does speak emphatically about the need to be called in the name of Jesus. He then goes on to explain that “the most important thing” in nicknames such as LDS and Mormon or even Latter-day Saints “is the absence of the savior’s name.” President Nelson then connects this to the ordinance of the sacrament, where we weekly “make anew our sacred promise to our Heavenly Father than we are willing to take upon us the name of His Son, Jesus Christ.” While President Nelson doesn’t quote it, that relates directly back to the verses in 3 Nephi 27 that precede the verses he did quote: “Have they not read the scriptures, which say ye must take upon you the name of Christ, which is my name? For by this name shall ye be called at the last day” (3 Nephi 27:5-6).

The point I’m making here is not necessarily that President Nelson’s reading of these verses is the only permissible one. The point is, however you feel about President Nelson’s application of this doctrine to conclude that nicknames that don’t include Jesus’s name are wrong, it is this doctrine–the importance of the name of Jesus in particular, and not just the importance of the church’s formal name–that is the theological core of his message. And even if you disagree with how he applies this doctrine to exclude specific nicknames, his message that the necessity of taking upon ourselves the name of Christ is in some sense literal, not just metaphorical, and applies to how we identify ourselves in our daily life, is worth contemplating.

In short, President Nelson is telling us that it is not enough to privately call yourself a disciple of Christ; if we are to be his disciples, we must stand as his witnesses by literally and publicly identifying ourselves by his name. “Taking the Savior’s name upon us,” he says, “includes declaring and witnessing to others–through our actions and our words–that Jesus is the Christ.”

“Let all men beware how they take my name in their lips”

But that message is not without risk.

At the end of an August 1831 revelation now canonized as section 63, the voice of the Lord addresses those who wanted to go out as missionaries to preach repentance and be witnesses of Christ. “Let them be ordained to this power,” he says (D&C 63:57), but then he gives this warning: “let all men beware how they take my name in their lips—” (D&C 63:61).

The reason for this warning? Because there are “many” people “who are under this condemnation, who use the name of the Lord, and use it in vain, having not authority” (D&C 63:62). The reference to “authority” here is interesting. At first blush, it looks like maybe he’s just saying that you have to be ordained or set apart by priesthood power. Basic 5th article of faith stuff. But I think there’s more to it than that. He’s already said “Let them be ordained” a few verses back, and he’s talking to those who, presumably, will already be ordained. In fact, he expressly says that he’s talking, not just to the world in general, but specifically to the church: “let the church repent of their sins, and I, the Lord, will own them; otherwise they shall be cut off” (D&C 63:63). So he’s addressing the church–those who have the priesthood already. But he’s giving them a warning to not speak his name without authority.

So if this authority is something other than priesthood authority, what is it? He answers that in the next verses: “Remember that that which cometh from above is sacred, and must be spoken with care, and by constraint of the Spirit; and in this there is no condemnation, and ye receive the Spirit through prayer; wherefore, without this there remaineth condemnation” (D&C 63:64). (When he says “that which cometh from above, he’s referring to himself: look back to verse 59, where he says “I am from above”). According to this revelation, God’s name is not to be spoken recklessly, but “with care” and when moved upon by the holy spirit. (A comparison with section 121:36 is almost inescapable.)

In other words, the name of Christ is not a magic spell. Saying his name does not give us any kind of spiritual power or benefit if we are saying it without doing the hard and serious spiritual work of repentance and relying on his grace to receive the spirit. In fact, saying his name without being moved upon by the spirit can actually condemn us. The more we draw near to him with our lips, the more we risk having a form of godliness, without the power, unless our hearts are also drawing near to him. But faith is never without risk.

President Eyring’s talk is worth looking at on this point. He followed up President Nelson’s talk by speaking extendedly on what we must do in order to qualify to take upon ourselves the name of Christ, culminating in a discussion of the need to develop faith, hope, and charity in order to take his name.

I do not believe that President Nelson wants us to draw near to our savior with our lips only. In this light, President Nelson’s counsel to use the name of Christ more necessarily must include a challenge to repent more, to exercise more faith in Jesus as the source of our righteousness, to pray more, to rely more on grace, and to become more holy. I see in this, like I see in the way the church announced the 60-minute sacrament meeting, an opportunity for a renewed emphasis on the core message of the restoration that really matters most: repentance and faith in a living Christ. I hope in the coming months we see more of that renewed emphasis.

I’ll be honest: I like the nickname Mormon. And even if I don’t use it to refer to my membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or to my discipleship, I’ll always be a Mormon in the sense that I’m part of the Mormon movement and tradition that includes not just the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but also the other churches and people that accept the Book of Mormon and the prophetic calling of Joseph Smith. If I’m honest, I still don’t understand how it would be offensive to God to use “Mormon” alongside Jesus’ name rather than as a wholesale replacement for it. But if we could have a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that focuses more in our day-to-day activities and week-to-week worship on taking more seriously the core teachings of the Book of Mormon about being Christians, about being born again and becoming the sons and daughters of Christ, about being changed by grace through faith in his name, in order to be able to build Zion, about “witnessing to others–through our actions” as well as our words, “that Jesus is the Christ,” I’d gladly trade using the nickname Mormon for that.