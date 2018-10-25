Women Don’t Cast Sustaining Votes?

My sister Cheryl called me this morning, annoyed at a procedure her Indiana stake just used to call a new counselor in her Stake Presidency. An old counselor had moved and been released between Stake Conferences, so the new one was called and sustained during an interim Stake Priesthood meeting.
“This isn’t like an Elders Quorum President,” Cheryl mused. “A Stake Counselor doesn’t just serve men in his quorum, he has stewardship over the entire stake. But he can be set apart without a single woman knowing about the calling or sustaining him?”
The stake hasn’t even announced the leadership change over the pulpit in her ward, despite it happening weeks ago.
Cheryl’s complaint prompted my family to go and look up Church policy. The procedure her stake followed wasn’t aberrant, it’s approved:
When, as an exception, new stake officers need to begin their service before the next stake conference or stake general priesthood meeting in which they would normally be sustained, they should be sustained in the sacrament meetings of the wards and branches of the stake. These sustainings should be kept to a minimum. Members of the stake presidency or high council present the sustainings.
This process is also set out in the Handbook’s “Chart of Callings.” It applies to stake counselors, stake clerks, stake executive secretaries, stake patriarchs, and high counselors.
I’m baffled. Sustaining votes by all members in stake conference make sense. Sustaining votes by all members in each individual ward make sense. But sustaining votes only at the stake general priesthood meeting, where no women are present, for leadership positions that oversee women? That’s odd. What’s the reasoning behind that policy?
“By Common Consent” includes women, doesn’t it?
Sustaining votes may be a formality, but they are a formality that matters. The lay nature of our leadership and our congregations is one of the most distinctive aspects of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. How we create our clergy is a form of democracy, a place where women voices are provided with sustaining input.
It would only take a small tweak to fix this. If the Church wants to signal that women’s voices are valued, then it should ensure we are always able to sustain (or oppose) the men with Priesthood stewardship over us.
Comments
I suspect some of my SP counselor friends would say “I’m so invisible I’m surprised there is even a rule.”
Seriously, isn’t this just expediency that proves women are not taken into account? Not intionally or maliciously excluded. Just not counted.
(That’s a big criticism and a cause for anger in my book. Just to be clear what side I’m on.)
This upset my mother when it happened in her Stake a few years ago when one of the counselors lost his fight with cancer. Why they didn’t release him while he was still alive I don’t know or understand. From the sounds of it, it wasn’t like it was surprising timing or anything.
I’m nearly certain that back in the day (feeling old here), EQ presidents were sustained in sacrament meeting. I never liked when they were sustained only by the elders in EQ meeting, as this key-holding calling seems like a ward calling to me, as does RS president. So I was pleased to see that policy was just changed, such that RS and EQ presidents are both sustained by the whole ward, in sacrament meeting.
(Don’t get me started on how EQ presidents can sustain their own secretaries and instructors in EQ meeting but RS presidents have to have a bishopric member come in and sustain theirs.)
I did not know that a stake presidency member needed to be sustained only by a stake priesthood meeting! Doing an interim sustaining in sacrament meetings throughout the stake makes perfect sense, but just the priesthood? Seems like that’s a policy that should be on the chopping block in the spirit of the recent changes above.
Abbey: Did I miss that? Was that a General Conference announcement? The handbook still says all Elders Quorum calling are sustained by Quorum members.
Sexism is insidious and destructive, even if it’s “not intentional.” The fact that unintentional sexism happens so often is part of the problem of sexism.
One solution, which my stake has implemented, is to hold a stake leadership meeting in lieu of a stake priesthood meeting. Still not the whole stake, obviously, but the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary presidencies are all present.
As far back as these things have been systematized, and in the present, all Melchizedek priesthood quorum officers, including Elders’ Quorum president, are called by a member of the stake presidency, presented, sustained, and set apart in quorum meetings, and then are announced as a fait accompli in sacrament meeting. Out of habit, some officers making those announcements call for a sustaining vote, but technically that is not supposed to be done — those are informational announcements only, not a call for common consent. The same is true when a man is advanced from one office to another. (It’s the same for Aaronic priesthood advancements and positions, too, except those are handled by the ward bishopric rather than the stake presidency. Act done by the men, then women and children informed after the fact.)
This is my absolutely flat clinical voice reporting what is done, and no personal reaction should be inferred.