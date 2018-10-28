The Nightmare Before Christmas as a Spiritual Allegory

by

There aren’t a lot of really great Halloween movies. Hocus Pocus deserves a mention. It’s not great, but it’s pretty good. And after that we are left largely with with soft-core slasher porn and campy after-school specials–and movies that happen to be scary but have nothing else to do with Halloween.

And then there is Tim Burton’s 1993 masterpiece The Nightmare Before Christmas–-easily the best Halloween movie, and maybe the best movie about any holiday, ever made. It’s got it all: visually stunning stop-motion animation, an amazing musical score by Danny Elfman, a unique and interesting story, and a kidnap plot involving Santa Claus.

And most importantly, for me at least, it is an idea movie–big and important ideas about life and love and truth and beauty. In much the same way that its visual content challenges us to see things differently, its narrative content asks us to think about things differently. It is a film that, if we do it right, changes us.

Back in my professing days, I used The Nightmare Before Christmas regularly to demonstrate different principles. It was, for example, part of my standard lecture on the Hindu concept of dharma, or the belief that every organism has a role to play in a well-ordered social order and must play that role and no other. In a less-than-successful lecture on economics (one covers all sorts of things in Freshman comp), I once used it as a way to illustrate David Ricardo’s Law of Comparative Advantage, or the idea that economies work best when producers specialize on doing the one thing that they can do best.

These allegorical readings of The Nightmare Before Christmas focus on the core arc of the narrative: Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, is the master of Halloween. Every year, he marshalls the forces of Halloweentown to produce an amazing fright-fest for the entire world. But then he stumbles into Christmastown and is infected with the joy of Christmas. He decides that giving people stuff and being kind and loving is better than scaring them. So he tries to do Christmas. And it totally sucks.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a sort of inverse Christmas Carol. Like Scrooge, Jack is converted by the Spirit of Christmas and dresses up like Santa Claus to deliver gifts. But Jack has to unconvert. He has to discover that, as wonderful a thing as Christmas is, it is not his thing. He isn’t good at it. He doesn’t do it right. And he can’t give up who he is for who he wants to be. He has to discover the inherent value of who he is instead of trying to be something else because it is a good thing.

This, I think, is an important spiritual principle. Paul refers to this principle as “The Body of Christ” in 1 Corinthians 12, and it is the basis of the New Testament Christian community:

For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body: so also is Christ. For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit. For the body is not one member, but many. If the foot shall say, Because I am not the hand, I am not of the body; is it therefore not of the body?



And if the ear shall say, Because I am not the eye, I am not of the body; is it therefore not of the body? If the whole body were an eye, where were the hearing? If the whole were hearing, where were the smelling? But now hath God set the members every one of them in the body, as it hath pleased him. And if they were all one member, where were the body? But now are they many members, yet but one body. (1 Cor 12: 12-20)

What Paul is saying here–and I don’t think it can be emphasized strongly enough–is that people have different gifts and talents, and all of these talents can be used to build the Kingdom of God. It is not enough to tell people (or ourselves) that they must change their essential nature because some other essential nature is a good thing. That’s not how the Body of Christ works. We become part of that body as who we are. We consecrate our natures and make them holy at the altar of God.

I have been thinking a lot this week about the way that our community often tries to force people to change essential things about themselves as the price of fellowship. In the current historical moment, we see this most clearly with people whose sexual orientations or gender identities do not align with the ideal of the family that many people in the Church see–quite rightly–as a good thing. But the fact that it is a good thing does not mean that it is a good thing for everybody, or that somebody who has been made differently by God must sacrifice who they are to join the Body of Christ.

Does this mean that we are not all “called to put off the natural man or the natural woman and become Saints through Jesus Christ and His Atonement.” Why no, it does not. That is the cost of discipleship. But we must be very careful that we invoke it only when discipleship is really on the line, and not when we find ourselves uncomfortable because of the way that God made people other than ourselves.

This is the spiritual allegory of The Nightmare Before Christmas. The fact that something is a good thing–whether it is Christmas, the nuclear family, or pretty much anything else–does not mean that it is the only good thing, or that other things–things that strike us as scary or transgressive or deeply uncomfortable–cannot be good things too. It does not mean that we have to sacrifice what is most essential to our natures–or to require other people to sacrifice what is most essential to theirs–in order to become that which we have defined as good.

