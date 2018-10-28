The Nightmare Before Christmas as a Spiritual Allegory

There aren’t a lot of really great Halloween movies. Hocus Pocus deserves a mention. It’s not great, but it’s pretty good. And after that we are left largely with with soft-core slasher porn and campy after-school specials–and movies that happen to be scary but have nothing else to do with Halloween.
And then there is Tim Burton’s 1993 masterpiece The Nightmare Before Christmas–-easily the best Halloween movie, and maybe the best movie about any holiday, ever made. It’s got it all: visually stunning stop-motion animation, an amazing musical score by Danny Elfman, a unique and interesting story, and a kidnap plot involving Santa Claus.
And most importantly, for me at least, it is an idea movie–big and important ideas about life and love and truth and beauty. In much the same way that its visual content challenges us to see things differently, its narrative content asks us to think about things differently. It is a film that, if we do it right, changes us.
Back in my professing days, I used The Nightmare Before Christmas regularly to demonstrate different principles. It was, for example, part of my standard lecture on the Hindu concept of dharma, or the belief that every organism has a role to play in a well-ordered social order and must play that role and no other. In a less-than-successful lecture on economics (one covers all sorts of things in Freshman comp), I once used it as a way to illustrate David Ricardo’s Law of Comparative Advantage, or the idea that economies work best when producers specialize on doing the one thing that they can do best.
These allegorical readings of The Nightmare Before Christmas focus on the core arc of the narrative: Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, is the master of Halloween. Every year, he marshalls the forces of Halloweentown to produce an amazing fright-fest for the entire world. But then he stumbles into Christmastown and is infected with the joy of Christmas. He decides that giving people stuff and being kind and loving is better than scaring them. So he tries to do Christmas. And it totally sucks.
The Nightmare Before Christmas is a sort of inverse Christmas Carol. Like Scrooge, Jack is converted by the Spirit of Christmas and dresses up like Santa Claus to deliver gifts. But Jack has to unconvert. He has to discover that, as wonderful a thing as Christmas is, it is not his thing. He isn’t good at it. He doesn’t do it right. And he can’t give up who he is for who he wants to be. He has to discover the inherent value of who he is instead of trying to be something else because it is a good thing.
This, I think, is an important spiritual principle. Paul refers to this principle as “The Body of Christ” in 1 Corinthians 12, and it is the basis of the New Testament Christian community:
For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body: so also is Christ. For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit. For the body is not one member, but many. If the foot shall say, Because I am not the hand, I am not of the body; is it therefore not of the body?
And if the ear shall say, Because I am not the eye, I am not of the body; is it therefore not of the body? If the whole body were an eye, where were the hearing? If the whole were hearing, where were the smelling? But now hath God set the members every one of them in the body, as it hath pleased him. And if they were all one member, where were the body? But now are they many members, yet but one body. (1 Cor 12: 12-20)
What Paul is saying here–and I don’t think it can be emphasized strongly enough–is that people have different gifts and talents, and all of these talents can be used to build the Kingdom of God. It is not enough to tell people (or ourselves) that they must change their essential nature because some other essential nature is a good thing. That’s not how the Body of Christ works. We become part of that body as who we are. We consecrate our natures and make them holy at the altar of God.
I have been thinking a lot this week about the way that our community often tries to force people to change essential things about themselves as the price of fellowship. In the current historical moment, we see this most clearly with people whose sexual orientations or gender identities do not align with the ideal of the family that many people in the Church see–quite rightly–as a good thing. But the fact that it is a good thing does not mean that it is a good thing for everybody, or that somebody who has been made differently by God must sacrifice who they are to join the Body of Christ.
Does this mean that we are not all “called to put off the natural man or the natural woman and become Saints through Jesus Christ and His Atonement.” Why no, it does not. That is the cost of discipleship. But we must be very careful that we invoke it only when discipleship is really on the line, and not when we find ourselves uncomfortable because of the way that God made people other than ourselves.
This is the spiritual allegory of The Nightmare Before Christmas. The fact that something is a good thing–whether it is Christmas, the nuclear family, or pretty much anything else–does not mean that it is the only good thing, or that other things–things that strike us as scary or transgressive or deeply uncomfortable–cannot be good things too. It does not mean that we have to sacrifice what is most essential to our natures–or to require other people to sacrifice what is most essential to theirs–in order to become that which we have defined as good.
Comments
While I agree with your central premise, I am feeling exactly the opposite pressure from worldly sources than that of the example you provide. I feel I am being pressured to accept the idea that gay marriage is acceptable and that in order for me or my Church to be acceptable, we must change.
I fully accept gay and transgender members but I feel the Church leaders are the ones who must set the boundaries of their full participation, including exclusion of married gay couples.
Can you say more clearly what you mean?
That a person in the church must embrace the ideas of a homosexual identity as immutablely who they are in their contribution to the church?
Who decides what is and isn’t the natural man? My strong feelings? Organized identify politics groups?
Put off the natural man that objectifies women (or men) but embrace the homosexual identity that wants to live outside a married male/female relationship? Who determined the former proclivity is to be overcome, but the latter is embraced?
The body of the church analogy, like the Nightmare Christmas allegory can only go so far. Clearly we don’t apply every possibility of diversity as being an immutable characteristic like the foot, arm, and leg of the church — all different and all necessary.
Do you believe moden notions of sexual orientation never change? Over generations or evening over a persons own lifetime?
That it’s impossible for a person who never was attracted to a man to now become attracted them; and that a person who used to be attracted to men are now no longer attracted to them?
I’ve seen both in my lifetime, so I’m not sure what to make of suggestions otherwise. I find it nearly impossible to escape the cultural frame of reference I’m in, but I do see there are legitimately other frames of reference in many years past that had entirely different perspectives about sex, attraction, reproduction, and so on. What to do about this?
Insist the current perspective is the true one and will never change, when we only have it now because it’s changed from something else and is likely to continue to evolve? (Whether it be for good or evil I’ve said nothing on the subject)
I hear what you are saying, Anya. It seems unfair for us to be judged for opposing same sex marriage and relationships. Especially when it comes from secular voices professing tolerance and love, their message doesn’t always seem to carry the spirit of those attributes.
For me, it has been really enlightening to befriend and appreciate better the perspectives of gay and transgender members themselves. And to see, in particular, just how unsustainable and incomplete it is for us to say, on the one hand, that we welcome and love them, while also denying them the right or opportunity to create families of their own. I’m not sure what the solution is, but if we really are committed to helping these brothers and sisters feel a true sense of belonging in our communities, then our current policies are lacking.
@Walker F.
This is so necessary- to translate our policies and practices into practical consequences for our friends and neighbors, and owning those consequences for our beliefs (as my friend often says). Earnestly getting to know LGBT members and talking about their experiences, feelings, and impressions allows us to wrestle before God within our hearts and minds.
“By proving contraries, truth is made manifest” (HC 6:248) I still feel that studying it out in our hearts and minds is a necessary prerequisite for divine direction.
Thank you Michael Austin for this piece. I hadn’t yet watched Nightmare yet in my Halloween movie rotation. I shall watch it with increased thoughtfulness.
This gets into the question of “What is perfection?” When we look at those who are exalted and perfect, how identical are they, and how individual are they? When casting off the natural man what exactly needs to be cast off?
I know my parents believe that everyone in heaven is “white”. I also know other people who see the variety of “colors” of people here on the earth, don’t believe that there wouldn’t be so many if there weren’t at least as many in heaven.
For lots of people their race makes up a large part of their identity. Are we supposed to give that up for righteousness sake or not? If you’re thinking “It’s perfectly reasonable to ask a black person to give up their ‘blackness'”, what if God asked you to give up your ‘whiteness’ and become black? Does that seem reasonable?
We know that we need to cast off the natural man. I also don’t feel that we’ve been asked to cast off our individuality and become drones. This creates a natural tension between what is our natural man, and what can identify us as individuals beyond the familysearch.org identity number?
Last week someone gave an EQ lesson based on Elder Oaks’s talk from conference and was downright hateful. I wasn’t there, but heard about it from four different people, three of whom spoke up with concerns in the class. (One of whom would never have said a thing if it wasn’t truly egregious.)
Today I saw the teacher sitting out Sunday School with a few others so I told him (letting my anger show, and this is a quick summary, not word for word) that I heard about concerns with the lesson last week and funny thing: there’s nothing wrong with being gay. That’s how God made some people. He, sputtering: but the Proclamation on the Family says gender is eternal. Me: Not sure what you mean; gender is not the same as sexual orientation. His wife: His lesson was just fine. Him: I was just quoting Elder Oaks. Me: That’s not what I heard. I have friends and family who are gay, and they are true disciples of Christ. I told them that I have heard about these kinds of things being taught elsewhere but had hoped our ward was safe from such things. (That was not entirely accurate since something similar happened in Relief Society a few years ago, and I don’t know what’s being taught in the youth classes.) I kept my comments brief and had to leave to resume my duties, but wanted to go on record opposing the teaching of things not fit to be said in a church that carries the name of Jesus Christ.
My conclusions from the short conversation: people are so ignorant that they don’t even realize their ignorance. I would second Walker’s suggestion about getting to know LGBT members, but I would also prefer to spare them from people who are vicious and cruel either from ignorance, malice, or a firm sense of conviction about what they (think they) know.
I really like this. I never read that bit of 1 Corinthians in that way. I just felt — deep down in my core — that a church that teaches us to hate others (or make illegitimate or illegal or make to feel that way about themselves) just because they have feelings about their sexuality that I don’t experience (or for any other reason) is doing a tremendous disservice to society. And, when I look closely at the teachings of Jesus, I can’t find where he preached against homosexuality or in favor of rigid gender roles at all. (Perhaps I’m missing something.) But, the older I get, the more I realize that God doesn’t want me to let those in power tell me what’s right and wrong, no matter the form and nature of the hierarchy. God wants me to learn to do it for myself. Frankly, that’s all I have. I refuse to abdicate that right any longer.