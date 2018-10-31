Why I’m Marrying in a Catholic Basilica

With the Vatican’s approval, I’m marrying my Catholic fiancé in St. Mary’s Basilica in Old Town Alexandria this Saturday. Yay! I’m so excited to celebrate true love, surrounded by my family and friends.
Some of those family and friends are a little befuddled. As a former hyper-devoted Mormon, I can see the confusion in their eyes, the unstated curiosity about why I’m not marrying in the temple. Only a few have ventured to ask the question directly.
I believe it is important to give an honest answer. This is my story.
* * *
I felt like the Spirit had fallen into a black hole.
That’s the only way I know how to describe the day I received the endowment.
For 25 years, I had enthusiastically sung “I Love to See the Temple.” I had installed temple screensavers on my laptops, and bought temple art to hang in my rooms. I had taken every opportunity to perform baptisms, to visit temple grounds, and to attend temple open houses and dedications. I had made moral, dating, education, career, and life decisions based entirely on what would lead me to the temple. I had fervently born my testimony to members and non-members alike of the importance of temple ordinances. I had been the rude interloper who interrogated friends and warned them of eternal unhappiness when it looked like their life decisions might lead them away from the temple and the blessings of the celestial kingdom.
By June 2012, my lifelong commitment to the highest ordinances the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offered seemed to be bearing fruit. In two back-to-back days in Chicago, I received the endowment and married an enthusiastic convert.
I knew the endowment would be a unique experience. Friends and family and leaders had described the process at a high level. Some alluded to being uncomfortable with certain rituals and symbolism, but they all assured me the temple was a powerful spiritual experience and I would get used to the oddness.
I also knew from Relief Society that temple worker women performed ordinances and exercised a form of priesthood authority. This excited me. I yearned to see what women in authority felt like, to learn more about God’s purpose for me. I hoped I would learn something about Heavenly Mother. On the day of my endowment, I fasted and prayed for spiritual understanding.
The initiatory felt like the start of something beautiful. The new name I received had profound personal meaning to me. But then I walked into the endowment room, and quickly felt enshrouded by darkness and confusion. There was no Heavenly Mother. Eve barely spoke. I made a covenant to my husband? But I didn’t have a husband yet – not until tomorrow – what did that mean for my single women friends? Then I gave my fiancé my name, but I wasn’t allowed to know his? Something felt seriously, spiritually wrong.
I had majored in religious studies in college so I retreated to a mental place of curious deconstruction. I noticed how many Masonic elements were in play, which troubled me. I pushed that aside and instead reflected on how Joseph Smith had a talent for imbuing the mundane with spiritual import. Even if the derivation was masonic, God could still teach me powerful lessons. I quickly self-minimized my uncomfortable feelings and committed myself to return to the temple often until I understood the depth of its beauty.
The session ended and I stood in the celestial room surrounded by family. There the Spirit finally returned. I remember my sister asking for my reaction. I told her I was confused. I spiritually felt that the covenants I had made to God were fine, but that the trappings of how the covenants were made felt weird.
My sealing the next day is a blur. A little odd, a little boring, nothing spiritually notable – except for the fact that as a convert, my husband’s non-member family had been excluded. I had spent our year-long engagement convinced of the righteousness of my refusal to compromise. Time and time again I had born heartfelt testimony of the spiritual importance of temple sealings to his hurt family. But on my wedding day, their exclusion felt deeply wrong. I realized that for a church focused on “Families are Forever,” excluding non-member families from celebrating key life milestones was our single most destructive missionary tool. I could not find Christ in it. In the ensuing months, I felt a persistent and piercing spiritual guilt that my dogmatic insistence on a temple wedding above all had been a self-righteous sin.
* * *
A week later, my new husband and I decided to visit the temple near our honeymoon city. We thought it would be powerful to experience the endowment and sealings again, just by ourselves, with more time to reflect on their spiritual import. Once again, a black hole descended during the endowment. This time I noticed that Eve never covenants to God, she only covenants to her husband – and then immediately shuts up. She never speaks again. Her silence bothered me. Where was my role model for the feminine divine?
After the session we knelt for some proxy sealings. As the sealer rattled off the script again and again, I noticed a disconnect. He was dropping a clause. I thought it was a fluke. I listed more carefully. Still, there was a mismatched phrase. The absence felt more jarring than when a teenage boy misses a line in the Sacrament prayer. On the fifth or sixth iteration, convinced I was not mishearing, I interrupted the sealer mid-sentence.
“You’re skipping a line,” I said. “You asked me to give myself to my husband. You only asked him to receive me.”
The sealer looked startled. “Yes, that’s right. That the way it’s supposed to be,” he said, resuming the recitation.
I kept protesting. “It’s not reciprocal! You’re missing a clause!”
The sealer flipped his ordinance script card around and showed it to me. He was right – the clauses weren’t reciprocal.
“It’s because of polygamy,” the sealer explained. “A woman can only give herself to one husband. But men have to be free to receive multiple wives.”
* * *
As an enthusiastic convert, my new husband had an admirable commitment to exceeding expectations. When he heard advice to attend the temple once a month, he promptly doubled it. For the first year and a half of our marriage we attended the temple together approximately twice a month. Each and every time, I prayed for clarity, peace, and deeper understanding.
The temple never got better, it got worse. The movie change helped a bit, but not much. My spiritual insights kept getting darker. I noticed more incidents of sexism, more absences of women, more vestiges of polygamy, more statements of theology that did not align with everything I held dear about Christ and grace.
The temple turned me into a Mormon feminist. Desperate to understand what was going on, I dove into Mormon academia and the Mormon bloggernacle. Feminist Mormon Housewives’s essay “The Mormon Priestess” remains the single most powerful post I have ever read. It dissected every linguistic problem with temple ordinances I was struggling with. For the first time I felt supported in my ever-growing conviction that perhaps the spiritual problem wasn’t me, it was the temple itself.
Another bloggernacle post linked to the just-published Joseph Smith Papers including the original D&C Section 101 on marriage.
“All marriages in this church of Christ of Latter Day Saints should be solemnized in a public meeting, or feast, prepared for that purpose.” …“Marriage should be celebrated with prayer and thanksgiving, and at the solemnization…[the officiant] shall say, calling each by their names: ‘You both mutually agree to be each other’s companion…keeping yourselves wholly for each other.”
This felt true. If the Church had followed its original practice, we would not have excluded my husband’s non-member family from our wedding. But public celebrations had been cancelled and this section of scripture removed after the publication of D&C 132 on polygamy.
Meanwhile, my marriage had descended into disarray. It was horrible by every definition of the word. Increasingly in response to my personal prayers, I received answers that did not match my husband’s will. I went to the temple, promised to “hearken” unto my husband, and then came home to a reality where his edicts caused enormous pain. The disconnect prompted a spiritual crisis – everything I knew about the gospel and priesthood in the home had convinced me such conflicts should never happen. My wrestling with that theology underpins my post on women’s ability to override bad priesthood leadership.
On one of my temple trips with my then-husband, I endured an endowment session just so I could enter the celestial room. “Dear Heavenly Father,” I prayed as I promptly descended into tears. “I don’t like this. I don’t have a testimony of this. Whenever I come here I find pain. I wish the way I felt inside the temple matched the way I feel outside, when I stand on its tranquil grounds. But it doesn’t. Nevertheless, I believe you answer prayers. I don’t know where else to turn. My entire life I have been taught that this is where I should go to have my most heartfelt prayers answered. And I desperately need your help.”
That day is when I first received powerful spiritual confirmation that I could seek divorce. But I wouldn’t follow through for another year. Because despite the unmistakable whisperings of the spirit, I convinced myself I was a sinner and my revelation was wrong. It took another year to scale the spiritual mountain of decades of teachings that nothing justified divorce, or ending a temple sealing, or disobeying a husband. My answers and my spiritual witnesses did not align with those teachings, so clearly the problem must be me, my selfishness, and my sins.
* * *
After my divorce, and after my sealing had been cancelled, I continued to attend the temple. I suspected my negative feelings about the ceremonies were all-to-likely bound up in my terrible marriage. I knew I needed to wrestle with the two problems separately. With distance from my ex, however, my spiritual concerns did not fade. Instead the sexism became even more glaring.
With a recommend about to expire, I went to the temple one more time. In the celestial room I prayed for an hour, cataloging all of the above once again for God. “I hope others find peace and refuge here,” I told Him, “but I don’t. Maybe someday in the future I can, but not now.”
Today I focus on serving Christ through the faith I know and love. I love the Book of Mormon. I love our emphasis on personal study and spiritual revelation. I love the tight-knit communities we foster. I love our sincere commitments to wholesome living. When I stopped attending the temple, I redoubled my commitment to my baptismal covenants. I vowed to mourn with those who mourn, to comfort those who stand in need of comfort. I vowed to use any talents or skills I might possess to be a voice for the voiceless.
* * *
How my Catholic fiancé and I chose to be together is a story for another day. But suffice it to say, in our relationship I have found nothing but joy, trust, respect, and spiritual peace.
A few months ago, while attending one of the mandatory Catholic pre-marital counseling programs, a Priest spoke on the sacrament of marriage. He expounded upon Catholic theology that “Marriage is based on the consent of the contracting parties, meaning their will to give themselves, each to the other, mutually and definitively, in order to live a covenant of faithful and fruitful love.” He spoke on the reciprocity of giving for more than ten minutes. It filled a void in my heart.
I’m not a Catholic, and I have no intention of ever becoming one. I recognize the Catholic Church’s own institutional problems and sexism. But in their doctrine of marriage they have tapped into something divine.
Starting November 3, I look forward to our equal partnership as husband and wife, based on our mutual gifts and abiding love.
Comments
Congratulations on your marriage and thank you for writing this post. I’m not sure how much the temple ordinances can change in order to make them palatable to me (or at least free of the vestiges of polygamy), but it would be the easiest thing in the world to separate weddings from temple sealings. That is already the case in many parts of the world, and it would avoid so many hurt feelings and painful decisions for couples whose loved ones can’t be in the temple. The church requires enough sacrifices without causing unnecessary wedges in families.
I agree completely, Rebecca. I was stunned to learn that there are only 5 countries in the world where weddings are even legally allowed to be done in temples — and I think it’s only in the United States where the one-year punishment delay for not electing to be married/sealed in the temple first is in force.
I am a single woman. I am in my 30s. I have only participated in initiatories for the past several years. I can’t bear the endowment session. I love being in the celestial room, I’m glad I’ve been able to attend my sisters’ sealings, but it feels like another place where my earthly experience is ignored, that who I am, on my own, apart from another that doesn’t even exist, doesn’t matter.
Thank you for this. The temple has become increasingly problematic for me as well. I have felt God’s presence there at times, but I find the endowment ceremony boring at best, and offensive and claustrophobic at worst. I haven’t been for years, and your post offers me a place outside the temple. While I can see how the endowment is supposed to relate to Christ, I cannot find him there. It’s the worst liturgical experience.
Carolyn, thank you for sharing your journey in this post. I discovered a fondness for Catholic mass on my mission. In recent years, my appreciation for their approach to Christianity has grown. Though, like you, I don’t ever see myself joining. Still, it’s a blessing to find places where we can feel calm and nourished. Your experience spoke to me on that level in particular. Congratulations on your upcoming wedding.
Mazel tov, as I believe the Roman Catholics say!
You might like my very first post ever: https://www.timesandseasons.org/harchive/2005/02/temple-marriage-policy/
Congratulations! Mixed faith marriages can be wonderful as long as everyone has the proper expectations, and it sounds like in your faith journey, you’re in a good place.
I just want to put in my two cents for Eve’s portrayal in the endowment. Apart from Satan, she’s the only character in the whole drama that has any personality, that makes any of her own decisions, and that ultimately exercises any decisive free will. Adam behaves not only like a robot, but pathetically blames Eve for eating the fruit. God, Jesus, and the messengers are equally bland, all of them simply being God’s yes-men, and God Himself behaving a bit tyrannically, giving contradictory commandments without bothering to bring any clarity to the paradoxical situation, setting them up for a lifetime of existential shame. Thank heavens for Eve! She’s the only one with any sense, and thanks to her, we we are here living the same drama symbolically. When I “consider myself Adam or Eve,” I certainly can’t relate to Adam, but to Eve! Whenever we are faced with the paradox of existence and we make a choice, we stand with her! She and her daughters are the decisive ones.
I am widowed, and my new wife is also widowed. Because she was sealed to her first husband, she cannot be sealed to me while she is still alive unless that first sealing is cancelled. That policy rings false to her, and for that reason she will not go to the temple for endowment sessions. She tells me she will not attend an endowment session until the policy changes, and I don’t blame her.
I feel like I left an incomplete comment, so I’d like to add a couple things.
First, we’ve been counseled to marry the right person at the right time in the right place, and I’m glad you’re doing what’s best for you. I think it’s great. Congratulations
Second, I’m glad to know I’m not the only one uncomfortable in the temple. I live practically down the street from one, just a mile and a half away, and I never go. And we get counseled to go often, and I just can’t make myself do it, and I feel like there’s something wrong with me, and I’m comforted to know I’m not alone. I’m all for people living the way that is best for them (so long as it doesn’t harm anyone else) but have difficulty allowing myself the same leeway and feel like I’m failing when I can’t do everything and don’t fit in the boxes quite right.
Carolyn, I’m so excited for your marriage this weekend! I appreciate your sharing this part of your story.
For those who may not be aware, you can go to the celestial room at the temple after performing at least one ordinance. This means that if you participate in one initiatory ordinance, you can ask any temple worker to let you go to the celestial room. You don’t have to dress in robes, just wear white. If someone tries to tell you you can’t, ask to speak to a shift coordinator or temple president/matron; it’s in the handbook. I know that this policy of participating in one ordinance prior to visiting the celestial room doesn’t make up for the pain/sexism of other temple ordinances (and Carolyn, I absolutely understand and respect your decision!), but if sitting in the celestial room brings you peace, this is one way to go about it without having to sit through a painful endowment session.
Nate, I appreciated your enthusiastic take on Eve.
I shared that enthusiastic take on Eve (the “Two Trees” type model: https://ldsmag.com/article-1-12563/) before I went to the Temple. Mormon doctrine really is radical about her.
But if Eve is so decisive and wise and empowered, why is her reward to submit to the unthinking robot, and sever her personal connection to God?
Eve is the mother of all living.
Through some of my female friends, I have become aware of the language of the endowment. I guess I just didn’t pay that much attention to it before. It’s a confusing mix and feels derogatory to women, both married and single. Plus, it’s dull. Once you get past the video, it’s just constant repetitions with no observable benefit.
Thank you, Carolyn, for sharing your story with such candor. May your wedding day be as glorious as you dream!
Your story, is my story. Thank you so much for posting.
The reality is that endowment was originally a method of insuring the secrecy of polygamy originally. I’ve never found it inspiring, just sort of creepy.
All happiness, Carolyn! Thank you for sharing your trajectory.
Thank you so much for sharing your poignant faith journey with regards to marriage. I found this post to be very necessary and healing. I am a married returned missionary as well as a childhood sexual abuse survivor who nearly lost it when I first went through the temple (in the mid-1990’s) and the temple workers touched me naked and then put my garments onto my nude body for my first time ever wearing the garment. I was in tears and just pretended they were tears of testimony/spirit because all my relatives kept commenting about how certain they were that loved ones from the other side must be all around me making me cry that day and I hadn’t yet outed myself as somebody who had been sexually abused. I remain horrified by that particular ordinance, even though I understand it has been changed somewhat since then to remove the nudity part (I wouldn’t know–I never returned to repeat it for any deceased persons, for obvious reasons). Thank you for writing this and letting me know that I am not alone in feeling uncomfortable with what goes on in the temple. Everybody around me is always gushing about how powerfully they feel the spirit inside there, but I have always felt very, very icky. Especially since watching that Netflix documentary about the Freemasons and realizing that we simply copied their entire ritual and tossed in some scripture and nudity. (Hello, philosophies of men, mingled with scripture?) I wish you well in your new marriage–I cherish the idea of an interfaith family! My mother forced my formerly Catholic dad to convert before she would marry him, and my childhood abuse is one of the many horrific results. Oh, how I wish she had allowed Dad to remain Catholic! Maybe in the resulting interfaith home, we kids would have been allowed to choose our own paths, and I could have found a better, safer, and healthier fit for my spiritual and emotional growth.
Thank you for sharing your trials and triumphs. Blessings to you and congratulations, Carolyn. I hear you and hope I fully understand and have sufficient empathy. I am for you and women all of the way. I stand for a correction to this grave inequality.
Thanks for writing this and congratulations! I resonate strongly with your experience. I’ve only been back to the temple twice since my endowment and sealing and feel no real desire to go back. I’ve thought several times that I need to keep going back until I understand/appreciate it – reading your experience of doing just that, I think maybe I can just let this go. I just don’t like it. I very much wish someone had been more honest about what was and wasn’t to be found there before my endowment to lessen the immense disappointment.
Sorella, I’m so sorry that the temple was a source of so much pain. I have never considered what the initiatory might be like to someone with traumatic experiences.
Unfortunately, your story is my story, except I never got the happy second marriage. I do wish the Church leaders had been more open to listening to what women were actually thinking 40 years ago. We were unhappy then and many of us still are.
Carolyn, I thank you for this post and your feelings on the temple. I have my own issues with the temple and the endowment that I’m trying to overcome. I’m glad to read that I am not the only one. I still follow Christ and his teachings but the temple endowment doesn’t feel quite right to me. I do feel the spirit in the celestial room and I’m grateful for that. Thank you again.
Congratulations to you two cuties!
SorellaM,
I do not know how long ago you were endowed, but the initiator has changed substantially in my lifetime. You might discuss your concerns with your stake president and try it again. It can be a beautiful experience.
” I recognize the Catholic Church’s own institutional problems and sexism.”
The sexism in the Catholic church is not comparable to the sexism in the LDS church. In the Catholic church no women have any church authority or power but then 98% of men do not have any authority or power either, they are in the same boat as women. In the LDS church every. singe. boy. and man has power and authority. Not the same at all.
I think one of the main problems with temple attendance is that we are taught that due to its sacred nature we can not discuss the ordinances outside the temple. If only there was a way for open and honest conversations about doubts and concerns to be had – I feel this would be helpful to so many.
I must say being a convert I found my first time to the temple was an anti-climax.
Congratulations, Carolyn! I wish you all imaginable happiness! And thank you for the thoughtful post around this important subject. I hope the Lord will hear our prayers.