A Resource for Your 2019 NT Study

by

In about two months as the calendar turns we will begin a new course of Church and home-based study focusing on the New Testament. The home-based aspects of this curriculum kind of require us to figure out how we want to approach it, and the encouragement of study groups provides another venue for some dedicated study. So I thought it might be helpful to point folks to a resource I believe they will find useful to that end: my Footnotes to the New Testament for Latter-day Saints. Old timers should already be aware of this resource, but I suspect it will be new to more recent readers.



This is a project I started in about 1999 and worked on for seven years, making it publicly available in 2006. The idea was to present the KJV NT with extensive explanatory footnotes explaining the sometimes difficult language of the KJV and providing some light background commentary, particularly geared to LDS readers. John Jenkins wrote the notes to Luke-Acts and Romans, the late John Tvedtnes did the Johannine literature, and I did the rest.

We made the files available for free, which can be accessed at Feast upon the Word here. You can open a pdf of an individual book, or if you want a hard copy of the whole thing you can order it in two hardbound volumes from Lulu or Amazon. It is self published, but the hardbound volumes turned out really well. (I get no royalties from any sale; they are sold at cost.)

I have a copy of the official manual, and it is very slight, so it occurred to me that some folks might appreciate our Footnotes as a way of pursuing a more substantive approach to the scripture in this new curriculum year.