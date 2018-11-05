Is Competent Public Administration the Downfall of the Modern Miracle?

by

Yesterday in Sunday school we talked about miracles. Participants argued that while “big” miracles like loaves and fishes and parted seas might be uncommon today, “small” miracles—the kind that only an individual or a small group might witness—abounded and in the aggregate amounted to a major expression of divine favor. Reasons given for this state of affairs included a growing tendency to keep such experiences private as well as the growing wickedness of the world at large.

I silently added that today even churchgoers are children of the Enlightenment with a better grasp of how the world works and less of a need for supernatural explanations than the authors of our scriptures. After having slept on it, however, I wonder if there isn’t another, more prosaic explanation for the dearth of miracles in the modern age—namely, a well-functioning state.

During the Sunday school discussion I thought back to the instances of divine intervention that had been shared in fast and testimony meeting—help finding a locksmith after getting locked out, help getting a prescription filled and help locating a tour group after arriving late at the meeting point. None of these experiences were explicitly cast as miracles, though they were shared as examples of the power of prayer, which may be a distinction without a difference—mortals supplicate the Lord and He responds in their favor.

At any rate, it occurred to me that perhaps the greatest miracle of all is that anyone in Western Europe would consider these examples evidence of anything even remotely divine. I’m not just referring to the inroads secularism has made in Europe, though these have doubtlessly been significant. In a recent survey, for example, Europeans ranked “religion” last among

twelve factors that do the most to create a feeling of community among European Union citizens;

the values which matter the most to Europeans personally; and

the values that best represent the European Union.

Then again, the people in my ward who shared these experiences weren’t European. I attend an international ward where many of the members hail from Southeast Asia and Africa. Of course, rates of church attendance and religiosity vary across these regions, just as they do across Europe, so it’s not simply the case that people from these regions are just more religious and prone to believe in miracles.

I am certain that the members of my ward are more inclined to see the Lord’s hand in our endeavors than the average person on the street, but what struck me about the examples provided was how, well, mundane they were. I mean, people get their doors opened and prescriptions filled and become reunited with their tour guides all the time without invoking God. But our fast and testimony meetings are replete with such stories. Why?

Maybe—and I realize that this is a stretch, but bear with me—a key difference in how we experience life’s challenges lies in the public administration of our country of origin. Western Europe, for example, is home to some of the most formidable public administration regimes the world has seen, run by systematic, meritocratic civil service bureaucracies—things just get done and done well; exceptions prove the rule. Southeast Asian and African countries, on the other hand, are among those where perceived corruption is high.

Being mired in a swamp of corruption, cronyism and capriciousness make your personal network and access to power absolutely crucial for survival in an unpredictable environment where you can’t assume that the person you hire to open your door won’t rip you off or your pharmacist won’t give you tainted medicine. In this case, being treated fairly could very well rise to the level of the miraculous. Navigating life on a level playing field with transparent and fairly administered rules, on the other hand, is going to be relatively straightforward with fewer surprises. Sure, it might involve filling out forms and standing in lines, but transactions, even with strangers, will be generally predictable.

This is all speculation, of course, but still I wonder if, generally speaking, people from different countries (and social classes; money is a tried-and-true problem solver, after all) locate the divine in different areas of their lives, depending on what is outside their immediate control. Maybe the relative decline of religiosity in developed countries isn’t necessarily due to sinfully coveting wealth, but the options to calling on the Lord for help that wealth provides. By and large, developed countries are also home to competent public administration systems. And so even in the absence of personal wealth or connections, a fairly administered state founded on the rule of law provides a higher degree of certainty to individuals that their purposeful activities will result in intended outcomes, decreasing reliance on personal networks as well as the black box of religious observance to get things done.

In other words, why turn to your Elder Brother (also invoked during this fast and testimony meeting, incidentally) when you’ve already got a Big Brother keeping the trains running on time and the garbage collected?