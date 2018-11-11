Sunday Sermon: Parables, Points of View, and the Nature of Infinite Love

by

The titles that we give to Jesus’s parables are important, Amy-Jill Levine teaches us in Short Stories by Jesus, because they covey assumptions about the point of view we should adopt when we read them. “The Parable of the Lost Sheep” is going to be Jealous mentally different than “the Parable of the Careless Shepherd,” even if everything else remains the same. Perspective matters.

The titles of parables, however, are entirely outside of the text. Jesus just told stories. He never gave them titles. Neither did the Gospel writers who recorded them. The titles emerged over thousands of years of people talking about these stories some of them–”The Good Samaritan,” for example, or “The Ten Virgins,” have become fixed parts of our language, which means that the point-of-view bias that they suggest has become a fixed part of our theology.

Nowhere is this more true than the Parable of the Prodigal Son. In my youth Sunday school class today, I asked the students what the word “prodigal” meant. Nobody knew, because they have never seen the word in any context not related to the parable. A “prodigal” simply means “somebody who is like the guy in the story.”



In a similar way, most people first read the story from the point of view of the prodigal son. Read this way, it is a story about forgiveness and grace. We are all sinners. We are all prodigals, whatever that means (n.b. It actually means “wasteful”). If we will only return to God, he will always return to us. It’s a good lesson, and we should all learn it.

But most people eventually realize that the story could also be called “The Parable of the Jealous Older Brother. Read this way, it becomes a cautionary tale that says “don’t be this guy.” Don’t, in other words, get jealous about what somebody else gets. That is between them and God.

This is the same basic message as we find in the Parable of the Laborers in the Vineyard. When the master agrees to pay those who have worked for one hour the same rate as those who have worked all day, the all-day workers complain, and the master tells them that they got what he promised them and they should mind their own business–or something like that.

Both the younger brother and the all-day laborers are exhibiting a concern for fairness that seems to be deeply embedded in human nature. Unfairness offends us, and when we feel that we have been treated unfairly in relation to somebody else, we tend to feel cheated, even if we would otherwise think that we have been treated well.

We can even prove this with math, with the famous game-theory scenario called The Ultimatum Game. In this simple game, two players are asked to divide a sum of money between them. One person acts as the proposer and proposes a percentage to use to divide the money. The other person, the responder, says yes or no. If the responder rejects the split, nobody gets anything.

Rationally, of course, the, the proposer should propose 99-1 and the responder should accept, since some money is better than no money. But this rarely happens. Most proposers propose a 50-50 split, and most responders reject any split less equal than 70-30. What this means, then, is that most people would be willing to give up $300 of absolutely free money if they knew that somebody else was getting $700. Because we are hard-wired to reject things that we consider unfair.

This makes evolutionary sense because we evolved in an environment of scarce resources and zero-sum games. Cooperation with other humans can be mutually beneficial, but only if it is carefully monitored to make sure that nobody cheats. A deep concern for fairness is a necessary and proper part of the human perspective.

But what about the divine perspective? How do we read “The Parable of the Father of the Prodigal Son and the Older Brother” or “The Parable of the Guy Who Owns of Vineyard and Pays Everybody the Same No Matter How Long They Work”? These, I believe, are the most difficult perspectives to adopt when reading these stories. They are also the most essential.

These parables are also allegories, and the Father/Vineyard Owner are allegorical stand-ins for God. More importantly, though, the commodities that they are distributing–grace, divine love, the Kingdom of Heaven–are qualities that, from the divine perspective, are neither limited nor part of a zero-sum game. These resources are infinite and freely available. In fact, they can’t be given in any proportion other than 100%, and everybody gets the same amount. That’s what “infinite love” means.

To get to this point in our understanding, though, we have to learn how to see the world, and all of its inhabitants, in ways that work against some of our initial human instincts. The ability to do this is a spiritual gift, the one that Paul called “charity,” and the parables of Jesus in the New Testament have been designed to get us to see–however briefly and imperfectly–through the eyes of God.

