by

The author of this post, Heidi Naylor, teaches English at Boise State University and is the closest thing that Mormon short fiction has to a rock star. Her stories and articles have appeared in The Washington Post, the Jewish Journal, the Idaho Review, Portland (magazine of the University of Portland), Dialogue: Journal of Mormon Thought, New Letters, and other venues. She grew up in Pennsylvania and raised her family of sons in Idaho with her husband. The best of her short fiction has been collected and published by BCC Press in Revolver: Stories by Heidi Naylor

Yesterday was our ward’s Primary program, based on the 2018 theme for the year: “I Am a Child of God.” The program opened in a tender way: A cognitively challenged sister, aged in her mid-50s and still attending Primary, came to the podium and asserted, “I Am a Child of God.” “Yes, you are!” said our Primary president, as the sister headed back to her seat on the stand. You could feel her quiet pride as she smoothed her skirt and looked out shyly at us.

Many members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints like to say the Primary program is the best Sunday of the year. I always look forward to it, since kids have become a nostalgic feature of my past. But I remember the struggle it was, wrangling young boys through three-hour church, over many years. Great boys, lots of energy, and a ward that welcomed them. I’m ever grateful to you, Mountain View Ward, Boise North Stake.

Still, as a long-ago Primary teacher who loved her little class, I remember coming home in tears more than once. The most difficult child in the room was my own rascal “Sunbean.” He’s now an energetic, married, mid-20s Coast Guard officer whom I miss every day.

So it’s worth remembering that for most kids, Primary and its attendant struggles end. To say “end” is not to dismiss the hours of teaching, the songs and talks and object lessons, the treats and sign language and sharing times, the pure love that resounds for so many fortunate Latter-day Saints. These freely bestowed gifts have powerfully blessed the minds and spirits of my kids, and my heart and thanks went out to the Primary workers on the stand yesterday. I think they have a hurdle each Sunday. Ours seem to clear the hurdle with a good dose of humor and love.

Favorite moment: the song with the lyrics Every day, I will say // I’ll have faith like Brother Joseph, and the strength of the pioneers // I’ll be brave as a stripling warrior, and like Nephi persevere . . . I will plead with my Father on my knees: I will be what I will be.

Primary programs can provide a good snapshot of the Church as a whole, I’m newly convinced. Let me explain. My parents are road and sky warriors who’ve served missions in Europe and Asia; currently they’re enjoying a vibrant and travel-filled retirement. If we measure time and travel in Primary programs, they’ve logged well past 150 between the two of them. This can be tiring, I’m sure, especially for Mom, who most enjoys being home.

Anyway, they got to Boise last weekend in time to attend the BYU game; this after a three-week western states jaunt—our house the last stop before they made it back to Portland. During our visit my folks mentioned two Primary programs they’d recently attended. The first, in the Oakland, California meetinghouse near the temple, featured a little girl who taught the congregation about prayer:

When my mother prays, she says this: Heavenly Father and Mother, we thank thee both for our many blessings. We thank thee both for our parents, and especially for our LGBTQ parents…..

Later on Dad asked their hosts, conservative friends of many years who are serving a mission in the area, about the little girl’s remarks. “Oh, yes,” Elder C. said, “This is a very progressive area.”

Next Sunday found Mom and Dad in Beaver, Utah. Over 75 children on the stand for that program. “It clicked right along,” Dad said. “Very well rehearsed.”

“Any …. progressive moments?” I asked.

“Oh no,” Dad said. “Not that time.”

“Mom,” I asked. “What did you think about the little girl in Oakland?”

Mom glances at Dad, shaking her head. “I don’t have an opinion,” she said. “I slept through the whole thing!”